Feds launch grand jury investigation into ex-KCK cop Roger Golubski, CNN reports

Federal prosecutors in Kansas have initiated a criminal grand jury investigation into Roger Golubski, a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective accused of using his badge to exploit and rape vulnerable Black women, CNN reported Thursday.

Golubski, 69, faces allegations in a lawsuit that he exploited women for sexual favors and coerced some of them into fabricating testimony to clear cases he investigated. He retired in 2010 from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas declined to comment to The Star, saying she could not confirm or deny such an investigation.

Morgan Roach, an attorney representing Golubski, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

Last year, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it shared with authorities information about “possible federal violations” that it discovered during its own investigation of Golubski. The KBI’s criminal investigation started in 2019.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, the Midwest Innocence Project said Thursday it was encouraged that federal prosecutors were looking into the “injustice” in Kansas City, Kansas.

“We have heard of investigations for years, but what the community deserves is justice,” the organization wrote.

It was in 2017, when Lamonte McIntyre was freed from prison after serving 23 years for two murders he did not commit, that questions began to arise publicly about Golubski.

Last year, Golubski was asked during a deposition if he understood he was being accused of “raping women and coercing women into giving false testimony, some of the grossest acts of corruption a police officer can commit.”

He declined to respond 555 times during that deposition.

“On the advice of my attorney, I invoke my Fifth Amendment Constitutional Rights,” Golubski replied, The Star and KCUR previously reported.

