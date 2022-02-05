Feds liquidate retirement fund of Quincy scammer who used the Beachcomber property

BOSTON — Federal authorities liquidated a retirement account of a former lawyer and real estate agent who bilked 24 investors out of nearly $2 million through real estate schemes in Quincy.

Federal authorities liquidated a retirement account Scott Wolas contributed to until 1997, while he was working as an attorney in New York, worth $884,755. The account was worth $647,000 in 1997 when Wolas stopped contributing to it.

The money will be transferred to the court to be distributed to the victims of Wolas' fraud, prosecutors said in court documents filed on Thursday.

The retirement account is the only asset Wolas had that federal authorities could track down. In a deposition, a prosecutor asked him he had buried any of his money, or hidden it in a safety deposit box.

Wolas pleaded guilty in June 2018 to seven counts of wire fraud and one count each of aggravated identity theft, misuse of a Social Security number and tax evasion. In January 2019, federal Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV sentenced him to six years and nine months in prison.

Wolas took $1.9 million from investors in Quincy to develop the Beachcomber and an adjacent home, promising extravagant returns, but instead used the money on himself, according to court documents.

Saylor ordered in February 2021 that the account be turned over to the federal government to pay restitution after he and his ex-wife, Cecily Sturge of Delray Beach, Florida, tried to have a court in Florida give the account to her in 2017, according to court documents. She tried to claim to a court Wolas was dead, even though she was meeting with him and regularly talking to him on the phone, Saylor said in his judgement.

Sturge than appealed Saylor's order to give the retirement account to the government to fulfill restitution. In November 2021, the appeals court dismissed her appeal because she never filed a brief, which then allowed the government to liquidate the account, according to court documents.

Sturge pleaded guilty to making a false statement to a federal agent for lying to federal investigators about Wolas' whereabouts and was sentenced in May 2018 to one year of probation.

The long con from New York to Quincy

Wolas left New York in 1997 after fraudulent liquor export business fell apart. He solicited $100 million from investors for the scheme. Federal prosecutors in New York indicted him on 119 counts related to that case. Federal prosecutors agreed not to seek additional charges against Wolas, who has carried out similar schemes across several states. The New York indictments do not appear in online federal court records.

Wolas settled in Quincy in 2009. Under the name Eugene Grathwohl, Wolas operated a real estate business known as Increasing Fortune Inc. and working as a licensed real estate agent for Century 21.

The many names by which authorities know Scott Wolas.

From 2014 through 2016 he solicited investments for the development of the former Beachcomber nightclub property on Quincy Shore Drive and for the construction of a single-family home on the neighboring property.

In 2015, Wolas entered into an agreement to buy the old Beachcomber property for $1.4 million, but as the closing date approached and Wolas didn’t have the cash to back up the sale, he pushed off the closing date 11 times over the next year, paying $450,000 in penalties and driving the cost of the property to $1.85 million.

He collected more than $1.9 million from at least 24 investors and promised each of them a significant return on their investments.

The people he convinced to invest in the property started digging into his past after he fled to Florida in 2016.

Wolas is serving his sentence at the Fort Dix low security prison at the McGuire Airforce Base in New Jersey. Federal law requires inmates serve 85% of a sentence before being released, which in Wolas' case is just over 5-1/2 years

The city tore down the Beachcomber nightclub in March 2021, after buying the property in 2020. It closed in 2015 after a final performance by The Dropkick Murphys, an Irish-influenced punk band with South Shore roots.

