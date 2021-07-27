If the feds look, they’ll find many civil rights violations by Kansas City police

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Those who are calling for a civil rights investigation into the fatally discriminatory patterns and practices of the Kansas City Police Department are not going on a hunch out of nowhere that something is amiss.

Their 15-page letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, which everyone should read and then read again, details with excruciating specificity the KCPD’s record of excessive force, of excusing and defending excessive force, and of refusing to work with prosecutors to hold their own accountable for brutality, most often against Black and brown Kansas Citians.

An investigation by the civil rights division of the Department of Justice really is the only hope for a department that can’t and won’t police itself.

If the feds do, God willing, respond to this invitation, we suggest that they pack the sturdiest possible hip boots, because the muck is deep.

Here are just the first few of the wrongful deaths and unprovoked attacks cited in the Unity Council’s letter to Garland:

In November of 2013, KCPD officers investigating a carjacking said they heard gunshots. In response, they fired at least 21 times at Phillippe Lora as he drove away in his SUV. As it turns out, Lora was unarmed, had committed no crime and had not threatened the officers or anyone else.

Lora was paralyzed as a result, and his injury cost Kansas City taxpayers a $4.8 million settlement. The officers who shot Lora, Dakota Merrill and Shane Mellot, are still on the force.

That same year, another unarmed Black man, 24-year-old Ryan Stokes, was fatally shot from behind by a Kansas City police officer. Officers had chased Ryan into a Power & Light District parking lot after he was falsely accused of stealing another man’s iPhone. After the shooting, KCPD described Stokes as a thief with a gun who was in a standoff with police and had refused to drop his weapon.

Daniel Straub, an African American officer involved in the chase that night, later testified that Stokes did not have a gun, had not stolen an iPhone and was complying with Straub’s orders when he was shot from behind by another officer, William Thompson, who is still on the force. It was Straub who was fired, for contradicting the official narrative.

In May of 2019, KCPD officer Dylan Pifer shot and killed Terrance Bridges, who was also unarmed. “Unsurprisingly,” the letter to the DOJ says, “KCPD found no issues with the killing and Pifer was returned to active duty a mere nine days after the shooting.”

On and on these narratives go, dully repetitive unless one of these crimes happen to have ended, shortened or ruined your life.

Please do read the letter. Because if you do, you’ll see that the PR effusions from the police department and the police board could not be more dishonest.

Every officer with a conscience, and we assume you are many, ought to hope that the DOJ shows up ASAP, because this on-and-on-we-go horror show undermines everything you are and do.

On Tuesday morning, Catholics from some two dozen predominantly white Kansas City parishes will gather at City Hall to pray the sorrowful mysteries of the rosary for racial justice. They chose the date to coincide with the Board of Police Commissioners’ meeting, “although their focus of praying the Rosary,” organizers said, “includes many more inequities and injustices than those making daily headlines.”

Amen. And DOJ, please make the need for these prayer vigils less urgent.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. intensifies efforts to address "Havana Syndrome"

    Worries mount that its cause is still poorly understood and not identified publicly, according to current and former U.S. officials.

  • Todd Zeile explains why Mets target pitching at 2021 MLB Trade Deadline| Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, special guest co-host Todd Zeile explains to Andy Martino why pitching should be the focus for the Mets over bats ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Poll: U.S. optimism declines as new Covid cases spike

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Two Japanese athletes win first-ever Olympic skateboarding gold medals in history

    Two Japanese skaters became the first-ever Olympic gold medalists for skateboarding during the sport’s debut at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in the Tokyo Games over the weekend. First skateboarding men's street gold: Yuto Horigome, 22, won his historic medal over silver medalist Kelvin Hoefler (Brazil) and bronze winner Jagger Eaton (U.S.), reported ESPN. Horigome, the only finalist to score nines in all of the counted tricks, secured the win by consistently landing his tricks down a 12-step, three-rail staircase.

  • As Jan. 6 probe begins, Dem vows: 'We have to get it right'

    The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Bennie Thompson, didn’t realize the severity of the Jan. 6 insurrection until his wife called him. People are breaking into the building, London Thompson told him, and it was on television. Police rushed Thompson and several dozen other members of Congress to another side of the gallery and told them to duck under their seats as supporters of then-President Donald Trump tried to break down the doors to the chamber below.

  • Abducted girls reunited with families in Nigeria

    Armed kidnappers in Nigeria released 28 of the more than 120 students who were abducted at the beginning of July from the Bethel Baptist High School in the northern town of Damishi. (July 26)

  • 10 Things in Politics: Biden's EV arms race against China

    And the shipping crisis isn't going away.

  • Should the Senate dump the filibuster? What NC candidates want to do with the rule.

    Where do North Carolina’s 2022 US Senate candidates stand on the Senate filibuster?

  • Olympics-Basketball-U.S. overcomes stubborn Nigeria, Japan tops France

    The United States overcame a slow start to top a stubborn Nigeria 81-72 on Tuesday as they began their quest for a seventh straight gold medal in Olympic women's basketball. The U.S. women, who have dominated the tournament, found themselves in uncomfortable territory at the Saitama Super Arena as the Nigerians led 20-17 after the first quarter, pressuring the Americans into committing eight turnovers. The U.S. women regained their footing and took the lead halfway through the second quarter on a Diana Taurasi three-pointer that was part of a 23-0 run, which led to a 44-32 U.S. advantage at the halftime break.

  • Police who defended U.S. Capitol to testify at riot probe's first hearing

    Four police officers who worked to defend the U.S. Capitol from a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters are due to testify on Tuesday at the first hearing before a congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot. The House of Representatives Committee was formed after Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an independent commission to investigate the attack. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, named the committee's members.

  • ESPN names Bills’ AJ Epenesa among second-year breakout candidates

    ESPN names #Bills' AJ Epenesa among second-year breakout candidates:

  • It’s July 26. Will Cuban government, under attack, celebrate the birth of the revolution? | Editorial

    Today is July 26, known in Cuba as “el 26 de Julio.” The date is sacred on the communist island: political parties, streets, schools and neighborhoods carry its name.

  • Final death toll from Florida condominium collapse put at 98

    Remains of the last person still listed as missing in the collapse of a Florida condominium tower on June 24 have been recovered and identified, bringing the final confirmed death toll to 98, Miami-Dade County officials said on Monday. Remains of the latest victim, Estelle Hedaya, 54, were found by search teams on July 20, and medical examiners had been working since then to positively identify her before making Monday's announcement, authorities said at a news conference. The Miami-Dade fire department's round-the-clock search for additional victims at the beachfront site of the Champlain Towers South condo, in the Miami suburb of Surfside, was demobilized last Friday.

  • UN: Women, children casualties on the rise in Afghanistan

    More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since the United Nations began systematically keeping count in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday. The war-torn country saw a 47% increase in the number of all civilians killed and wounded in violence across Afghanistan in the first six months of the year, compared to the same period last year, according to the report. “I implore the Taliban and Afghan leaders to take heed of the conflict’s grim and chilling trajectory and its devastating impact on civilians," said Deborah Lyons, the U.N. secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan.

  • Teresa Loar’s plan would spend an additional $45 million on Kansas City police

    It sure looks like the judge overseeing the police board’s lawsuit against the City Council has a conflict of interest. | Editorial

  • Olympics-Aussie 'Terminator' takes gold as pool duel with Ledecky surpasses the hype

    The great pool rivalry between Australia and the U.S. passed to a new generation on Monday when a 20-year-old known as "Terminator" hunted down the U.S. dominator https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/swimming-titmus-beats-ledecky-re-peaty-gold-britain-2021-07-26 of women's distance swimming in a dramatic 400m freestyle final in Tokyo. Australian Ariarne Titmus clawed back Stanford graduate Katie Ledecky's early lead to win gold, delaying the American's quest for the three more gold medals that would make her the most successful female Olympic swimmer of all time. "I can't believe it, I'm trying to contain my emotions," said Titmus, who praised her rival for raising the bar in the sport.

  • 10 Florida residents sue state governor Ron DeSantis for ending $300 unemployment benefits 2 months early

    The 10 Florida residents asked Gov. DeSantis to reinstate the FPUC benefits and send retroactive payments for the benefits they missed.

  • Aztec dancers descend on Mexico City's Zocalo

    Tenochtitlan is now the heart of the bustling megalopolis of Mexico City. Founded in 1325, Tenochtitlan was famous for its elaborate Aztec temples and advanced canal system.Spanish conquerer Hernan Cortes first arrived in Mexico in 1518 on a mission to explore the region's interior for Spanish colonisation. After the fall of Tenochtitlan in 1521, the residents of Tenochtitlan were reportedly forced to destroy their temples and palaces. The materials were later used to lay the foundations for modern-day Mexico City.Now the site is surrounded by Spanish colonial buildings such as Mexico City's main Cathedral and the historic National Palace. But the foundations of Tenochtitlan are still evident in Mexico City, with constant excavations in the capital's centre revealing more artefacts and insights into ancient Aztec culture.

  • Republicans poised to rig the next election by gerrymandering electoral maps

    A supreme court justice described the last round of gerrymandering as ‘dishonoring US democracy’. Another round is about to start – will this be another ‘political heist’? Ten years ago, Republicans pulled off what would later be described as “the most audacious political heist of modern times”. It wasn’t particularly complicated. Every 10 years, the US constitution requires states to redraw the maps for both congressional and state legislative seats. The constitution entrusts state lawmakers wi

  • Two teens arrested in death of 15-year-old found shot in back of car, Indiana cops say

    She was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store, police say.