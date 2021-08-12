Feds looking into attempted cop murder case

Aug. 12—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County prosecutor confirmed Thursday in open court that federal authorities are looking into the case of an Ashland man accused of attempting to murder a police officer.

Aaron T. McWhorter received a superseding indictment last week which included a charge of attempted murder of a police officer.

At his arraignment hearing Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Christina Smith confirmed that the U.S. Attorney's Office will pick up McWhorter's case, along with a trafficking case stemming from a December 2020 allegation that he sold dope to an informant.

McWhorter is accused of attempting to kill an Ashland Police officer July 5, according to his indictment. Details are scant on the particulars of the case — and since the feds are looking into it, those details probably won't surface any time soon.

McWhorter was directly indicted on July 6 initally on charges of resisting arrest, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of simple possession of a first-degree substance, receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value, public intoxication and first-offense simple possession of a third-degree substance.

Since McWhorter's charges were directly indicted, his case did not go through district, therefore officers were not obligated to provide a narrative of the crime to a judge. Both Ashland Police and the Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney have declined — both implicitly and explicitly — to comment on the particulars of the case.

However, looking at the indictment, one can deduce McWhorter is accused of resisting a police officer and the gun — the only weapon listed in his charges — became involved somehow. That's an educated guess until authorities explain what a man living in a free society did to face 50 years in prison.

Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent kept McWhorter's bond the same, at $500,000.

