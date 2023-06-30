Feds looking to seize 2 bank accounts from Cohasset murder suspect Brian Walshe amid art fraud case

Federal investigators are looking to seize additional assets from Cohasset murder suspect Brian Walshe following an art fraud case that has beleaguered him for years.

The assets come in the form of a JPMorgan Chase Bank account, worth approximately $4,766.54, according to recently filed court documents, and a Rockland Trust Bank account, worth approximately $3,075.83, both linked to Walshe.

The filings are part of an art fraud case in 2018 where he was arrested and charged in a criminal complaint in connection with stealing and attempting to sell two fake Andy Warhol paintings on eBay.

‘Lacks basic empathy’: Art scam victim of Brian Walshe speaks about his character

During that investigation, a judge ordered Walshe to forfeit $225,000 cash and the Warhol paintings.

Walshe is accused of murdering his wife, Ana, and is being held until his next court date in August.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



