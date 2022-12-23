Feds: 'Major' Brockton drug ring dismantled, 11 arrested

BOSTON ― Federal authorities say they dismantled a "major" drug trafficking organization originating out of Brockton that was responsible for distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in three southeastern Massachusetts counties.

Along with the takedown of the organization, 11 individuals were arrested and arraigned in Boston on Tuesday for their participation in the drug ring, which distributed narcotics in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol counties, according to a written statement from the attorney general's office.

Ten of the arrested are under the age of 25 years old and have been charged with various offenses: trafficking of cocaine, trafficking of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute, and/or conspiracy to violate the drug laws. The accused live in Brockton, Stoughton and Fall River.

More:Brockton Green Street gang leader 'now a federally convicted felon,' US attorney says

One of the individuals, a 23-year-old, was also charged with one count each of possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, in addition to some of the above charges.

The drug bust is the result of a "long-term investigation" run by the New England Fentanyl Strike Force, the statement said. The force also collaborated with state and local agencies throughout the investigation.

“The work of our New England Fentanyl Strike Force has been critical in dismantling major drug trafficking networks and keeping our communities safe,” Massachusetts Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey said in the statement. “I’m grateful to our many law enforcement partners for their collaboration and ongoing commitment to taking these deadly drugs off our streets.”

“There is no surer way to ravage neighborhoods, spur violence, and destroy lives than by trafficking deadly narcotics in our communities,” State Police Col. Christopher Mason said. “The 11 defendants charged sowed despair and fed addictions across the South Shore."

Story continues

On Tuesday, law enforcement executed search warrants at six narcotics stash house locations in Brockton, Stoughton, and Fall River, the statement said.

Authorities recovered approximately 450 grams of fentanyl, 550 grams of cocaine, three handguns, three high-capacity magazines, ammunition and approximately $26,000 in drug proceeds through the execution of the search warrant, the statement said.

“We thank the Attorney General's Office, State Police, Brockton Police Detectives, and all agencies who helped disrupt a narcotics ring, seized illegal firearms and deadly drugs, and arrested those responsible,” Brockton Police Chief Brenda Perez said.

“I truly appreciate the collaborative efforts of law enforcement today that yielded multiple arrests and took drugs and guns off the streets in the city of Brockton,” Mayor Robert Sullivan said.

Send your news tips to reporter Namu Sampath by email at nsampath@enterprisenews.com or connect on Twitter at @namusampath. Thank you, subscribers. You make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Brockton Enterprise.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Feds dismantle 'major' Brockton drug trafficking ring, 11 arrested