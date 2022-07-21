Feds: Man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker accidentally released; $5K reward

A man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker and stealing two of her French bulldogs was mistakenly released from custody earlier this year and remains missing. Federal authorities are now offering a $5,000 reward for any information.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was one of five people arrested in connection to the shooting and robbery. He was facing an attempted murder charge when he was released from Los Angeles County’s jail “due to a clerical error," according to the Associated Press.

In a statement Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service said Jackson is a 5-foot, 6-inch tall Black male, with black hair and brown eyes who weighs approximately 120 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately, and tips may be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is reportedly from Cincinnati. In 2021, he appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke with co-host Gayle King about his experience.

In February 2021, Fischer was shot while walking the singer's three French bulldogs in Los Angeles.

Lady Gaga's dog walker with Cincinnati ties recounts shooting to CBS: 'No way I wasn't going to fight for these dogs'

"I had a feeling when they came up, pulled the gun on me that I was going to end up being shot," Fischer told King. "In my mind, there was no way I wasn't going to fight for these dogs."

The men stole two of Gaga's French bulldogs, Gustav and Koji. Two days later, the animals were recovered unharmed, after a woman who appeared to be "uninvolved and unassociated" with the armed robbery returned them to the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station, Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippett said.

Five people were later arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Jackson, Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.

Two others, Jennifer McBride and Harold White, were both charged as accessories to attempted murder.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Alleged kidnapper of Lady Gaga's dogs accidentally released, $5K reward