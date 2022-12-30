Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’

A man is facing changes by a federal grand jury in a Massachusetts bank robbery spree.

William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River allegedly robbed four separate banks in Massachusetts within a five-day period and attempted to rob of a fifth bank.

According to the Massachusetts District Attorney’s Office, between Sept 26 and Sept 20, Sequeira robbed four separate banks in the Fall River and Boston areas.

It is alleged that Sequeira robbed the following banks:

A Citizens Bank branch in Fall River on Sept. 26.

A Santander Bank branch in Boston on Sept. 27.

A M&T Bank branch in Boston on Sept. 28.

A TD Bank branch in Boston on Sept. 30.

According to the Feds, during the TD Bank robbery Sequeira allegedly went up to the teller and said, “give me all the $100s in the drawer,” and “give me all the money before I blow your brains out.”

On Oct. 5, 2022, law enforcement saw Sequeira entering a Citizens Bank branch on Boylston Street in Boston. According to officials, Sequeira approached the teller, said “Give me hundreds,” and then threatened to shoot the teller if they did not move fast enough. Sequeira was immediately arrested.

Sequeira, was indicted on four counts of bank robbery which carries a sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 per charge.

He was also charged with one count of attempted bank robbery which also carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

He was also previously charged by criminal complaint on Nov. 18, with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

