Feds: Man gets 15 years for trying to coerce boy to make sexually explicit images

A Missouri teenager who was asked for sexually explicit images of himself turned over his cellphone to the FBI, whose agents nabbed a St. Clair County man in the coercion case.

This week, the man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trying to coerce the then-13-year-old boy, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit stated in a release Thursday.

Raymond Alexander Elliott, 35, of Columbus, Mich., was sentenced Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Gershwin A. Drain.

Elliott pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement in September, according to a plea agreement filed in federal court.

His attorney, Fabian Renteria, could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

Federal prosecutors said in 2021 Elliott engaged in a pattern of sexual exploitation online, requesting sexually explicit images of the boy. The FBI began investigating after the boy disclosed the abuse and gave agents his cellphone to use to communicate with those contacting him.

Elliott reached out to the boy, not knowing it was an FBI agent with whom he was now communicating, and requested the boy resume their sexual conversations and send him additional sexually explicit images, according to the federal prosecutor's release.

The FBI tracked Elliott at his Michigan home after identifying him from the social media accounts through which he was trying to communicate with the boy.

Authorities searched Elliott's home in January 2022 and recovered electronic devices that federal prosecutors said contained numerous files of child pornography and communications with other online users in which Elliott discussed sexually exploiting children and shared and distributed child pornography.

They said Elliott was arrested and admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography online and communicating with the boy in Missouri.

"Thanks to the victim's bravery in coming forward to authorities to disclose his abuse at the hands of online predators like the defendant, the FBI was able to identify and arrest Raymond Elliott and stop his cycle of online exploitation," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison stated in her release.

The FBI urges the public to report alleged crimes of child sexual or physical abuse by calling 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324) or by submitting tips online to https://tips.fbi.gov.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, @challreporter. Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Feds: Man gets prison for trying to coerce boy for sexually explicit images