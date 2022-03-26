Feds: Man pleads guilty to ‘extensive ATM skimming scheme’ that hit Connecticut banks

A Romanian citizen pleaded guilty to an offense “stemming from his participation in an extensive ATM skimming scheme that defrauded banks in Connecticut and elsewhere,” according to federal authorities.

Nicolae Marius Barbu, 50, pleaded guilty Friday via videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, an offense that carries a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Federal authorities said, citing court documents and statements in court, that between February and June 2017, a Connecticut bank experienced about 35 “incidents of ATM skimming” at multiple locations in the state.

“As part of the scheme, conspiracy members placed skimming devices at the ATMs to capture account numbers and personal identification numbers...from customers who used their ATM cards at the ATMs while the devices were in place,” federal authorities said in a statement. “Conspiracy members then used the captured information to make substitute ATM cards, and obtained money and made purchases using those cards.”

Barbu joined the conspiracy in April 2017, federal authorities said.

Barbu and another individual also stole credit cards from an individual at a gym in Rockville, Maryland in April 2018, according to federal authorities, and the cards were used to make more than $9,000 in purchases at Microsoft and Apple stores in Maryland.

Barbu is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford on June 16, 2022, federal authorities said in the statement.

Barbu was arrested in Michigan in June 2021 and has been in custody since his arrest, federal authorities said.

Barbu agreed to pay restitution $139,533 to the bank, and $9,536 to the banks that issued the credit cards used for his fraudulent purchases, according to federal authorities.

The investigation was by the Connecticut Financial Crimes Task Force; the U.S. Secret Service in New Haven and Las Vegas; the Greenwich and Monroe police departments; Homeland Security Investigations), and several local police departments, federal authorities said.