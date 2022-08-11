Fed's Mary Daly says it's too early to 'declare victory' over inflation - FT

FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses in San Francisco
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Neel Kashkari
    President/CEO Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

(Reuters) -San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly warned it is far too early for the U.S. central bank to "declare victory" in its fight against inflation, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Daly's remarks comes as U.S. consumer prices remained unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, delivering the first notable sign of relief for weary Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Daly did not rule out a third consecutive 0.75% point interest rate rise at the central bank's next policy meeting in September, however, she said that a half-percentage point rate rise was her “baseline”. (https://on.ft.com/3SEkQ7E)

"There's good news on the month-to-month data that consumers and business are getting some relief, but inflation remains far too high and not near our price stability goal," the newspaper quoted Daly as saying during the interview conducted on Wednesday.

She also maintained that interest rates should rise to just under 3.5 per cent by the end of the year, according to the report. The fed funds rate, the rate that banks charge each other to borrow or lend excess reserves overnight, is currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range.

Slowing U.S. inflation may have opened the door for the Federal Reserve to temper the pace of coming interest rate hikes, but policymakers left no doubt they will continue to tighten monetary policy until price pressures are fully broken.

The Fed is "far, far away from declaring victory" on inflation, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said at the Aspen Ideas Conference, despite the "welcome" news in the CPI report.

Kashkari, the Fed's most hawkish member, said he hasn't "seen anything that changes" the need to raise the Fed's policy rate to 3.9% by year-end and to 4.4% by the end of 2023.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in BengaluruEditing by Shri Navaratnam & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • World’s Least-Loved Megabank Loses Last Analyst Buy Rating

    (Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the world’s least popular megabank among analysts, has lost its last remaining bull.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanThe country’s biggest lender, whi

  • Gold Slips in Asia With Traders Digesting Cooling US Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged lower in Asia as investors digested the impact of cooler inflation in the US on the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening path.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanBullion ini

  • U.S. consumer prices unchanged in July as cost of gasoline tumbles

    U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, delivering the first notable sign of relief for weary Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was flat last month after advancing 1.3% in June, the Labor Department said on Wednesday in a closely watched report that nevertheless showed underlying inflation pressures remain elevated as the Federal Reserve mulls whether to embrace another super-sized interest rate hike in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2% rise in the monthly CPI in July.

  • Demi Lovato updated their pronouns to include she/her again. Experts say that's more than OK.

    Experts say Lovato updating her pronouns isn't that uncommon – and should remind us that gender identity is fluid and can change over time.

  • 5 Mistakes To Avoid Doing When Interest Rates Go Up

    When interest rates are on the rise, it’s important to avoid certain actions where your money is concerned. Remember, higher interest rates can make the consequences of certain financial moves more serious. Below you will discover five mistakes that you should avoid when interest rates increase. These tips will teach you how you can make […]

  • Column - U.S. manufacturing activity shows signs of peaking: Kemp

    U.S. manufacturing production probably peaked during the second quarter, though the data are noisy and conflicting, and a turning point may not become obvious until September or October. U.S. manufacturing output in June was down by 0.4% compared with March though it was still up by 3.6% compared with the same month a year earlier, estimates prepared by the Federal Reserve Board found. Three-month output growth was the weakest since early 2021, and confirms slackening momentum evident in other data on output, orders and jobs (“Industrial production and capacity utilisation”, Federal Reserve, July 15).

  • Summers Decries Tax Compromises by Democrats to Pass New Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers decried the stripping of a global corporate minimum tax from the Democrats’ recent tax-and-climate change bill, a move that he said threatens a historic international agreement.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Ag

  • Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

    Answers and solutions for puzzles ranging from crosswords to Sudoku that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers

  • Bullish Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$1.4m worth of stock over last year

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • Pros & Cons of Living the RV Retirement Lifestyle

    Choosing to live in a recreational vehicle full-time in retirement can shrink costs and boost life satisfaction after a working career ends. Full-time RVing comes with challenges, including finding good healthcare and coping with fuel costs. However, the opportunity to … Continue reading → The post RV Retirement Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

    “Y’all cannot tell me that companies are struggling when you’re not hiring anyone,” she said

  • These Families Thought Food Inflation Was Bad in 2021. It Only Got Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- When Nafisat Ekerin’s weekly grocery bill soared to 20,000 naira last June, up from 12,000 the previous year, her family of five made major cuts: fewer eggs and beans, watered-down hot chocolate, no more fruit for the baby. After she found herself pleading with market vendors for price cuts to keep her children fed, the fashion designer in Lagos, Nigeria, didn’t think it could get much worse. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDo

  • Morgan Stanley Bets on EM Debt as JPM Warns Rally Unsustainable

    (Bloomberg) -- While JPMorgan Chase & Co. is urging investors to use an “unsustainable” rally in emerging-market bonds to ditch debt from some of the riskiest corners of the world, Morgan Stanley is recommending they pile up on it. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Again

  • Investors Shunning Equities Set the Stage for Stocks’ Big Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Nobody saw it coming, and now everyone wants in.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanThat’s a nutshell synopsis of how an improbable equity market bounce is threatening to become a meltu

  • What To Know About Monkeypox And Big Queer Dance Parties

    As monkeypox spreads predominantly among gay and bisexual men, many are wondering if it’s safe to go to big shirtless dance parties. Here’s what experts say.View Entire Post ›

  • Factbox-Is global inflation nearing a peak?

    Calling the top of the current wave of inflation has been a painful exercise for economists and central bankers, who have been proven wrong time and again over the past year. But data on Wednesday, which showed that some measures of inflation had cooled in the world's two largest economies, was likely to rekindle a debate about whether the worst might be over after a year of torrid price growth. U.S. consumer prices did not rise in July from the month before due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, delivering the first notable sign of relief for Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years.

  • Lenovo Clocks Slowest Revenue Growth In 9 Quarters

    Lenovo Group Ltd (OTC: LNVGY) reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 5% year-on-year to $17 billion in constant currency. It marked Lenovo's smallest revenue growth in nine quarters due to ease after a pandemic-fuelled boom and COVID-19 resurgence in China, Reuters reports. Global shipments fell 11.1% in the past quarter Y/Y, the most significant year-over-year decline since Q2 of 2013, the report cited Counterpoint. Lenovo's total PC shipments fell 12.7% to 17.4 million units primarily d

  • Health/Wellness Customer Database Reactivation Update by Sonfu Digital Solutions

    Sonfu Digital Solutions has updated its database reactivation campaigns to help small and medium-sized businesses in the health and wellness industry attract the interest of previous customers. Colonial Heights, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - Using a combination of highly customized and strategic messages, the recently updated reactivation campaigns from Sonfu Digital Solutions to help small businesses to turn existing customers from previous years into new leads.Health/Wellness

  • ‘The real mortgage rate is a negative number.’ As inflation stubbornly sits at a 40-year high, do current mortgage rates look better than they seem?

    In a nutshell, this is the interest rate on mortgages minus the current inflation rate. “With inflation running so high right now, even though mortgage rates have risen, the real mortgage rate is a negative number,” says Kate Wood, home expert at NerdWallet. “Right now, with the CPI at 9.1%, if you had a mortgage with a 5% interest rate, your real mortgage rate is -4.1%.”

  • Former Tour commissioner Beman says those financing LIV Golf 'have more money than brains and integrity'

    Former PGA Tour commissioner Deane Beman lashed out at LIV Golf and the Saudi Investment Fund in a golfweek.com interview.