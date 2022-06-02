Feds: Mass. men arrested after ghost guns, rifle parts, ammunition seized

Two convicted felons from Massachusetts were arrested in connection with the sale of ghost guns, homemade firearms that are unregistered and untraceable.

Federal prosecutors say Zachary Zella, 29, of Dudley, and Mickie Simmons, 31, of Brookfield, sold four 9mm ghost gun pistols – one of which had a Gamo laser sight – six magazines and 55 rounds of ammunition to a confidential source three times between March and May.

Investigators seized five ghost guns, including an AR-15 short-barrel rifle, 15 ghost gun kits, numerous rounds of ammunition, components of assault-style rifles, several other guns and more than $25,000 in cash from Simmons’s home, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Additional ammunition was found at Zella’s home, prosectors say.

Zella was previously convicted of drug charges in 2016 and 2017 and sentenced to two years in prison. Simmons was convicted in 2014 of breaking and entering, larceny and conspiracy, for which he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

“In recent weeks, we have all seen the critical threat posed by gun violence in the United States and the devastating impact it has on our communities,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “Preventing the illegal trafficking of firearms, and specifically ghost guns, helps protect the safety of Massachusetts residents by addressing this real and present danger at its source. These defendants, each barred from possessing firearms due to their criminal histories, are alleged to have manufactured unmarked firearms for sale in their homes, including assault-styled rifles. My office and our law enforcement partners remain committed to addressing the proliferation of illegal firearms and the threat they pose to our communities. Individuals who are manufacturing and dealing firearms, specifically ghost guns, will be identified and prosecuted.”

Zella and Simmons both face charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition and dealing firearms without a license. If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison for the ammunition charge and five years for the charge of dealing without a license, according to the U.S. Attorney.

