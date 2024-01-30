Feds: Mass. troopers charged in bribery scheme to give ‘guaranteed passing scores’ to CDL applicants

Current and former Massachusetts State Police troopers are among six people who have been arrested in connection with an alleged bribery conspiracy to give “guaranteed passing scores” to certain commercial driver’s license applicants.

Joshua S. Levy, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, is slated to detail the arrests during a news conference at federal court in Boston at 11 a.m., his office announced in a post on X.

The names of those charged in connection with the 74-count indictment have not yet been made public.

CDLs allow for the operation of large vehicles, like trucks and buses.

