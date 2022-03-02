Feds: Maysville man among 17 KY residents facing animal fighting, cruelty charges

A Maysville man is among more than a dozen Kentucky residents indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to animal fighting and cruelty, prosecutors said.

Cruz Alejandro Mercado-Vazquez, 43, is facing two counts of attempted bribery and one county of possessing animals for the purpose of having them participate in an animal fighting venture, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Prosecutors say Mercado-Vazquez offered a bribe of more than $5,000 to the Mason County sheriff – on two separate occasions – in exchange for law enforcement protection of a planned animal fighting venture.

Mercado-Vazquez is also accused of buying, possessing and training roosters for animal fighting, the release states.

Bradley Steffen, Mercado-Vazquez's attorney, didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the case Wednesday afternoon. This story will be updated if he responds.

The grand jury indicted 16 others in connection with animal fighting operations uncovered at the Bald Rock chicken pit in Laurel County, the Riverside Game Club, in Manchester, Kentucky, the Blackberry Chicken Pit in Pike County, Kentucky and the Valley, a chicken pit on the border of Nicholas and Fleming counties.

Officials said the investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, FBI, Kentucky State Police and the Indiana Gaming Commission.

"Whether it is illegal gambling or the attempted corruption of our public officials, the criminal enterprise surrounding cockfighting operations will not be tolerated,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen, said in a statement. "The gruesome ritual of animal fighting simply has no place in a civilized society."

Prosecutors say each of those charged faces a prison sentence of up to five years and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Mercado-Vazquez is facing a prison term of up to 10 years for the attempted bribery counts, prosecutors said. He also faces fines up to $250,000.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Feds: Maysville man among 17 facing animal fighting, cruelty charges