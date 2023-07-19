Feds: Meadville man indicted on wire fraud conspiracy, ID theft, sexual exploitation charges

Jul. 19—ERIE — A Meadville man is among seven people indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, fraud in connection with unlawful computer access, aggravated identity theft, and receipt and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Richard Alan Martz Jr., 33, is one of six Pennsylvania residents and one North Carolina resident indicted, according to U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

In addition to Martz, the 16-count indictment named Dylan Michael Miller, 30, of West Mifflin; Edward Grabb, 31, of Jeanette; Michael Yackovich, 27, of West Newton; Luke Robert Swinehart, 22, of Lock Haven; Karlin Terrell Jones, 26, of Beaver Falls; and Christopher Clampitt, 33, of Clemmons, North Carolina.

The indictment alleges the conspiracy took place between March 2020 and May 2022.

It is alleged that the seven co-defendants conspired to hack into Snapchat accounts for the purpose of removing explicit images and videos depicting the victim account holders. After obtaining the explicit material, the co-defendants then would share the images and videos with each other and others online unbeknownst to the victims.

"As alleged, the defendants used deception and hacking techniques to unlawfully access social media accounts so that they could steal, hoard, and trade explicit and otherwise private content of hundreds of unsuspecting victims," Olshan said in a statement.

"Hacking into social media accounts, stealing intimate pictures of unsuspecting victims and then selling and trading them in online forums is nothing short of reprehensible," FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall said in a statement. "These victims were re-victimized multiple times as their personal pictures were recirculated."

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI in Pittsburgh said it's believed there is an extensive network of victims who still haven't been identified.

Those who believe they may be a victim in the case and would like to opt-in to receive case notifications or those have any questions about their rights, should contact the Victim Witness Coordinator at usapaw.victimwitness@usdoj.gov.

If convicted on all counts, Martz would face a maximum total sentence of 69 years in prison and a fine of $1.75 million; Miller, 34 years in prison and a fine of $1 million; Clampitt and Grabb, 22 years in prison and a fine of $500,000; Yackovich, 29 years in prison and a fine of $1 million; and Swinehart and Jones, 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

All suspects are awaiting court appearances.

