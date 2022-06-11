Feds say men had pot bundles weighing over 200 pounds

Jun. 10—Four people remain in federal custody after being arrested and charged with smuggling more than 200 pounds of marijuana into the United States.

According to a federal criminal complaint, each of the four carried a bundle of marijuana from Mexico into the U.S. for "personal or monetary gain."

Gael Arellano Martinez, Edgar Sauceda Martinez, Carlos Zamora Adauto and Valentino Ballesteros-Malpica appeared Friday in Brownsville before Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III, who ordered they be held without bond. Their next court appearance is scheduled for June 21.

The federal criminal complaint states U.S. Border Patrol agents spotted the four carrying bundles Thursday near the Dockberry Road and Oklahoma Road intersection in Brownsville.

The agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers searched the area and found the marijuana bundles hidden in tall grass, according to the federal criminal complaint. Ballesteros-Malpica was found hiding nearby.

The three other men were spotted swimming in a canal to get away from the agents but were apprehended, the federal criminal complaint states.

The bundles tested positive for marijuana and had a combined weight of 236.6 pounds.

According to the federal criminal complaint, all four waived their Miranda Rights and admitted to smuggling the marijuana bundles.