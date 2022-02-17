Fed's Mester: rates should rise faster than after Great Recession

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester speaks in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Loretta J. Mester
    American businesswoman

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will need to move more aggressively to remove accommodation than it did following the Great Recession by raising interest rates at a faster pace and shrinking its balance sheet more quickly, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.

"Barring a material change in the economy, I anticipate that it will be appropriate to move the funds rate up at a faster pace this time and to begin reducing the size of the balance sheet soon and more quickly than last time," Mester said in remarks prepared for a virtual event organized by the New York University Stern Center for Global Economy and Business.

Policymakers are expected to start raising interest rates from near zero levels when they meet next month and to begin reducing the Fed's nearly $9 trillion portfolio soon after. Officials are debating how quickly to raise interest rates to combat the highest inflation seen in decades.

St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard is calling on the Fed to raise rates by a full percentage point by July, while others favor a smaller increase to start. Mester said the pace of rate increases will be based on inflation.

She also said supports selling some of the Fed's mortgage holdings at some point to accelerate the move to a portfolio that invests primarily in Treasury securities.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley expects Fed to hike rates 6 times in 2022

    Major investment banks have been penciling in an increasingly strong run of interest rate hikes for 2022 after hotter-than-expected inflation data ramped up pressure on the Fed to take a firmer stand against soaring prices. "Following the recent changes to our inflation outlook, we now expect the Fed to deliver a total of six 25bp hikes this year," Morgan Stanley Chief U.S. Economist Ellen Zentner wrote in the report. The Fed is likely to hike rates by 25 basis points at the end of its March policy meeting, followed by additional 25 basis point hikes in May, June and July, with another two hikes in September and December, according to Morgan Stanley.

  • A couple of Fed officials wanted to stop buying bonds sooner than March, minutes show

    A couple of Fed officials wanted to stop buying bonds before the planned end in March, according to the minutes of the central bank's January meeting.

  • Wall St banks fear inflation, asset price deflation, even recession

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wall Street's biggest banks sounded a warning over the year ahead on Thursday, citing high inflation, credit concerns, asset price depreciation and companies postponing deals due to market uncertainty. U.S. banks reported a mixed bag of fourth quarter earnings last month as trading revenue fell after the Federal Reserve scaled back its asset purchases. Bank of America is concerned enough about inflation to stress test its portfolio for the possibility that Fed policymakers are unable to control it and prevent the country going into recession, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said.

  • Wells Fargo can reach 15% ROTE goal as rates rise- CFO

    The fourth-largest U.S. bank has been in regulators' penalty box since 2016 when a sales-practices scandal came to light, and it has paid billions in fines and restitution. Wells Fargo is also operating under an asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve in 2018, which has crimped its ability to boost interest income by improving loan and deposit growth. "The question will be where rates go and then what impact that has on the economy and the environment we’re in," Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said at a conference hosted by Credit Suisse.

  • Disney Is Building Residential Housing Communities So True Disney Fans Never Have to Leave

    This week, Disney launched a new business—known as Storyliving by Disney—that's set to develop residential communities across the U.S.

  • China courts freeze $157 million of Evergrande assets over missed construction payments

    A Chinese court has ordered the freezing of 640.4 million yuan ($101 million) in assets held by a subsidiary of China Evergrande Group, according to a filing by contractor Shanghai Construction Group. State-owned Shanghai Construction, which sued the Evergrande unit in the southwestern city of Chengdu in December for overdue construction fees, cited the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court ruling that the assets to be frozen will include bank deposits and real estate. Separately, Shanghai Construction Group said last week a local court in Guangzhou has frozen 361.5 million yuan of assets of a different Evergrande unit in the central province of Jiangsu for overdue payments.

  • The San Francisco recall is the left's 3rd strike

    The San Francisco recall is the left's 3rd strike

  • Fed's messaging on pivot gets high marks from Wall Street

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell won high marks from Wall Street as he dialed up expectations late last year for a more hawkish policy stance to quell rising inflation, a survey by the New York Federal Reserve published Thursday showed. The report card is included in the New York Fed's quarterly survey of primary dealers who assess the U.S. central bank's communication with markets and the public, using a scale of one, for "ineffective," to five, for "effective." The Powell Fed received an average score of 4.08 in the Jan. 12-18 survey released on Thursday.

  • Mandarin Oriental Will Open Its First Greek Hotel Along the Mediterranean Coast in 2023

    The 99-room beachfront resort will be located in a luxury development in the Peloponnese region.

  • 7 Fastest Ways To Save $20K, According to Experts

    When it comes to saving $20,000, it's unlikely that one financial move is going to help you achieve that goal in a short amount of time. For instance, you could finally work up the courage to ask your...

  • Argentina Set to Raise Key Rate to 42.5% Thursday, Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 250 basis points to 42.5% on Thursday, further tightening monetary policy to align with goals set out in the government’s talks with the International Monetary Fund. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict could ‘cause problems for inflation,’ strategist says

    RFD-TV Market Specialist Scott Shellady and Anu Gaggar, Commonwealth Financial Network Global Investment Strategist, join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the market outlook between Russia-Ukraine and the Fed's rate hike schedule, the Dow falling over 600 points today, and inflation.

  • Burger King CEO on Whopper: We want to reclaim the flame

    Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil -- the parent company of Burger King -- weighs in on efforts to bring the Whopper back to its former glory.

  • Crypto should be regulated by CFTC, not other agencies: Ex-official

    A former CFTC chairman argues it's time for Congress to allow the agency to take the lead in crypto regulation.

  • You’re Not Fooling Us With Your Value Menus

    Remember when everything on the McDonald’s Dollar Menu actually cost one dollar? Or when the dollar menu was actually called that and not the $1, $2, $3 menu or value menu? Those were great times, but times change and as customers many of us have had to accept that. The problem is that fast food chains have not.

  • Mortgage rates approach 4% much faster than expected

    The 30-year fixed mortgage hit 3.92% this week, according to Freddie Mac.

  • Gov. Beshear announces $1.2 billion proposal to provide vehicle property tax, sales tax relief

    Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a proposal to provide relief on vehicle property taxes as well as a temporary 1% drop in Kentucky sales tax.

  • Latin America may think Russia invading Ukraine would be a godsend. But it wouldn’t be | Opinion

    The conventional wisdom is that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a godsend for Latin America, because the region could greatly benefit from a further rise of world commodity prices if Washington imposes economic sanctions on Russia. But the conventional wisdom may be wrong.

  • Gold Prices Rally and are Poised to Break Higher

    Retail sales grew more than expected driven by online shopping

  • A recession is inevitable when you 'unleash a firestorm of inflation': Senator Braun

    Why Senator Mike Braun is growing worried about a recession.