Fed's Mester says rates need to rise "a little bit" above 5%

Illustration photo of a U.S. Dollar note
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates a "little bit" above the 5.00% to 5.25% range in order to bring inflation to heel, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday, as she declined to disclose her preferred size of move at the upcoming policy meeting.

"We're not at 5% yet, we're not above 5%, which I think is going to be needed given where my projections are for the economy," Mester said in an interview with the Associated Press. "I just think we need to keep going, and we'll discuss at the meeting how much to do."

The Fed's benchmark overnight lending rate currently sits in a target range of 4.25% to 4.50% and investors expect the central bank to raise its policy rate by a quarter percentage point at the conclusion of its next two-day meeting on Jan. 31 -Feb. 1 with inflation appearing to be past its peak.

"We're beginning to see the kind of actions that we need to see," Mester added. "Good signs that things are moving in the right direction ... That's important input into how we're thinking about where policy needs to go."

Fed Chair Jerome Powell tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is experiencing mild symptoms, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Mester: Rate hikes have begun to quell US inflation

    Growing evidence that high inflation is finally easing shows that the Federal Reserve's sharp interest rate hikes are working as intended, says Loretta Mester, a key Fed policymaker. “We’re beginning to see the kind of actions that we need to see,” Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, said in an interview with The Associated Press. Other Fed officials, too, have said recently that they were encouraged by a series of milder readings on inflation and wage growth.

  • These Lightweight Running Shoes Are a ‘Go-to’ for Travel and Come in So Many Pretty Colors

    They’re breathable and easy to slip on and off on your busiest days.

  • Midcentury Train Travel Is Making a Comeback Thanks to These 1940s-inspired Trips Along the Hudson River

    Tickets to book start Jan. 20.

  • Analysis-Small and medium companies to boost business travel rebound in 2023

    New York excavation contractor Brian Dietz does not view higher air fares as a deal-breaker for flying and airlines are seeing more small and medium size companies like his feeding a 2023 rebound in business travel. The joint owner of family-run Bob Dietz & Sons is not thrilled about higher fares but plans to fly for meetings and to a March trade show despite rising costs, economic uncertainty and a recent wave of flight cancellations. Global airlines are expected to return to profitability this year for the first time since 2019, fueled by demand for leisure trips, according to trade group IATA.

  • Who's to blame? Jet delivery delays spark penalties battle

    A battle for compensation is brewing over delays in the delivery of commercial jets, with a Dublin aviation summit descending into a blame game over the worst industrial disruption in years. Airbus and Boeing are on average delivering new jetliners three-to-six months late, blaming post-pandemic havoc in supply chains, delegates at two major aviation finance conferences said. Powerful leasing companies heaped pressure on planemakers over the delays, with Air Lease Executive Chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy telling this week's Airline Economics conference that manufacturers had "grossly misjudged" their output.

  • Fed's Bullard urges colleagues not to 'stall' on remaining rate increases

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Wednesday that U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers should get the policy rate of interest above 5% "as quickly as we can" before pausing rate increases needed to battle an ongoing outbreak of inflation. The most recent Fed projections showed policymakers expecting to raise the target interest rate from the current range between 4.25% and 4.5% to above 5% this year, but several officials have said they want to move in quarter point increases at upcoming meetings.

  • Real estate: ‘Every country is not in the same place’ for remote work considerations, expert says

    Hines Global Chief Investment Officer David Steinbach joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss real estate investment trends, the outlook for housing markets and rent price tolerance, and other countries' views on remote work and commercial real estate longevity.

  • China to launch state-backed transport platform for ride-hailing, trucking

    China will soon launch a state-backed platform for transport which includes services of ride-hailing, cargo trucking, road transport, railway, ferry and flight services, Chinese state media Beijing Daily reported on Wednesday. The online platform, which has completed internal tests, is expected to integrate more than 90% of total capacity of the transportation market, the newspaper said. China's ride-hailing market was dominated by Didi Global which ran afoul of powerful regulator the Cyberspace Administration of China in 2021.

  • U.S. agency cites Amazon.com for safety hazards

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. government agency on Wednesday issued citations against Amazon.com Inc for failing to keep workers safe, after inspections at three warehouses found that workers were exposed to ergonomic hazards. The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration said workers at Amazon facilities in New Windsor, New York, Waukegan, Illinois and Deltona, Florida were exposed to a higher risk of lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders.

  • Stocks Turn Lower as Growth in Focus; Dow Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks turned sharply lower as weak economic data rekindled concern over the outlook for growth, overshadowing earlier optimism the Federal Reserve will downshift its tightening policy. Treasuries rallied and the dollar fell.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts EstimateStocks Turn Lower as Growth in Focus; Dow

  • Bitcoin rally lifts digital assets

    Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down how cryptocurrencies are performing in the beginning of 2023.

  • ‘10 ways to dispose of a body’: Here’s what Brian Walshe allegedly searched for after wife vanished

    Brian Walshe, the husband of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, went online after allegedly murdering his wife and looked up ways to get rid of a body, prosecutors said.

  • December retail sales: Fed rate hikes ‘really impacting goods sectors,’ economist says

    Jharonne Martis, Refinitiv Director of Consumer Research, and José Torres, Senior Economist at Interactive Brokers, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss retail sales, inflation, and the outlook for consumer spending.

  • White House Says No Debt Bargaining as McCarthy Urges Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on Democrats to engage in talks with Republicans over a fiscal plan including an increase in the federal debt limit, while the White House reiterated its rejection of such negotiations, highlighting the risk of a market-rattling battle over the ceiling later this year.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billi

  • Netflix advertises private jet flight attendant job for $385,000

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Netflix’s job post offering $385,000 a year to a flight attendant.

  • A New York oil dynasty falls victim to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX - after suffering big losses from Bernie Madoff and Enron

    Two companies linked to the Belfer family had a combined stake in FTX Group that was valued at $34.5 million last year, the Financial Times said.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years -- or Sooner

    Electric vehicle leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) got tossed from the trillion-dollar club this past year. Tesla's growth days are probably far from over; analysts estimate that earnings per share (EPS) will grow by an average of 28% annually over the next several years. Suppose Tesla grows earnings even at a 15% rate for the next decade.

  • History Suggests the S&P 500 Could Soar in 2023. Here's the Stock to Buy Now

    The S&P 500 index is the widely followed benchmark on Wall Street because it hosts 500 of the largest companies listed in the U.S. that operate in a diverse variety of industries. Going back to 1926, the S&P 500 has only declined two (or more) years in a row on four occasions, and each instance was triggered by a significant economic or political shock. In the absence of any major negative event this year, there's a good chance the index will rebound to deliver a positive return for investors.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy for Less Than the Cost of 1 Tesla Share

    Why buy one share of Tesla when you can buy each of these three great stocks and have money left over?

  • Tesla's on the Rise, but Another Nasdaq Stock Is Jumping Even More

    The stock market has started 2023 on a positive note, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) in particular has performed quite well. Investors have watched electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) very closely as the new year begins, and after seeing its stock perform horribly in 2022, the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer has mounted a healthy comeback. Shares of Tesla jumped 6% at midmorning on Tuesday.