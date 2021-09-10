Fed's Mester says she would still like to begin taper this year

FILE PHOTO: Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks on a panel in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday that she would still like the central bank to begin tapering asset purchases this year, joining the chorus of policymakers making it clear that their plans to begin scaling back support were not derailed by weaker jobs growth in August.

"I don't think the August employment report has changed my view that we've made substantial further progress" on both inflation and employment, Mester told reporters.

The Fed's policy-setting committee will have to decide on the best way to move forward and there may be different views on what the "precise timing" of the taper should be, Mester said.

But Mester said she would be comfortable with starting the taper this year and winding down the purchases over the first half of next year, repeating views she shared in late August.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Fed moved to support the economy slashing interest rates to near zero and purchasing $120 billion monthly in government bonds.

Several Fed officials said this week that the central bank may still move forward with plans to start reducing the pace of those asset purchases this year. Policymakers are slated to meet this month on September 21 and 22.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Is Accelerating Into The EV Future

    Across the globe, the auto industry is struggling with the ongoing pandemic and the supply shortage of semiconductors. Meanwhile, the demand for electric cars continues to rise, especially in the world's largest auto market. A New Era For Audi As it pivots towards the electrification era, Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY)-owned Audi unveiled its newest Grandsphere concept car as a "private jet for the road." When in self-driving mode, the design of the interior of transforms into a "first class lounge"

  • WRAPUP 3-Fed officials say bond taper could still start this year

    The August slowdown in job growth won't throw off the Federal Reserve's plans to reduce its asset purchases this year, four Federal Reserve officials said on Wednesday, though some cautioned a final decision requires more data. In comments published overnight in the Wall Street Journal, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic, a voting member on policy this year who had been nearing a decision to "taper" the $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, now says it is unlikely the Fed will announce a plan at its September 21-22 meeting. After employers added a disappointing 235,000 jobs in August, “I wouldn’t lean in too heavily to expecting anything on taper at the next meeting," Bostic said.

  • EU Austerity Battle Ramps Up as France Announces New Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Europe is heading for a bruising battle over austerity as governments set out their positions on how to address huge debt loads and help their economies work past the deep Covid-19 recession.The European Union suspended fiscal limits in 2020 as countries funneled trillions of euros into emergency health spending and job protection programs. But with a discussion among finance ministers

  • Retailers' Inventories Suggest Restocking Long Way From Finished

    Inventory levels increased for the nation's largest retailers during the fiscal second quarter that ended July 31. However, when looking at merchandise positions relative to sales, many big-box chains are operating at a significant supply deficit compared to two years ago. Elevated consumer demand and bottlenecks throughout the supply chain suggest it may be a while before the group can rebuild stockpiles to historical levels (relative to sales), meaning the dynamics of this freight cycle could

  • With inflation mentions ‘skyrocketing’ on earnings calls, stock investors favored these three sectors, says BofA

    Investors have favored three sectors since companies began reporting their earnings for the second quarter, moving capital into areas poised to benefit from higher inflation, according to BofA Global Research.

  • S&P 500, Dow fall after inflation data; Big Tech supports Nasdaq

    The S&P 500 and Dow Jones struggled to make gains on Friday as signs that inflation was here to stay eclipsed expectations of an easing in U.S.-China tensions, while a rise in heavyweight technology firms supported the Nasdaq. "Today's data on wholesale prices should be eye-opening for the Federal Reserve, as inflation pressures still don't appear to be easing and will likely continue to be felt by the consumer in the coming months," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. The market was also weighed down by comments from Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester that she would still like the central bank to begin tapering asset purchases this year despite the weak August jobs report.

  • Sheryl Sandberg Says Small Businesses Online Revolution Will Continue

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said small businesses will keep choosing the internet to reach their customers even after the pandemic subsides and brick-and-mortar advertising options become more useful.“That digital transformation will continue to happen,” Sandberg said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “It might happen at a slightly slower rate but I think that the transformation and people moving to be online is going to continue to happen.”The Menlo P

  • UPS adds gig delivery with Roadie acquisition

    (Reuters) -United Parcel Service Inc on Friday announced plans to buy Roadie, a crowd-sourced, same-day delivery company whose major clients include home improvement chain Home Depot. The tie-up comes after key UPS retail customers like Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc and Target Corp built or bought gig delivery services to provide speedy local delivery of everything from fresh food to bulky furniture. UPS and Roadie did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter.

  • Fed officials to sell stocks to avoid apparent conflict of interest

    Two Federal Reserve officials said on Thursday they would sell their individual stock holdings by the end of the month to address the appearance of conflicts of interest. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren issued statements saying they would invest the proceeds of those sales in diversified index funds and cash savings and would not trade in those accounts as long as they are serving in their roles. In the forms, first reported by the Wall Street Journal https://www.wsj.com/articles/dallas-feds-robert-kaplan-was-active-buyer-and-seller-of-stocks-last-year-11631044094, Kaplan disclosed he held a total of 27 investments in individual stock, fund or alternative assets that were valued at over $1 million each.

  • Biden’s vaccine mandate meets mixed reaction from unions

    Max Zhan joins Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;to&nbsp;break down the union perspective for vaccinations as unions struggle to thread the needle of supporting a safe work environment and getting vaccinated as fatigue in patience continues to wane on the Biden Administration.

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • Stocks Decline Amid Mixed Messages on Recovery: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities turned lower on Friday as investors assessed the latest read on the economy after more strategists weighed in with cautious comments on the market.The S&P 500 erased an early gain of as much as 0.6%, putting it on track for a fifth straight decline. That would be its longest streak of losses since February. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher, while the dollar held a decline against major peers after data showed U.S. producer prices increased more than economist

  • Biden may put future stimulus checks on autopilot — no vote required

    Under the proposal, checks would go out as soon as the economy is hurting.

  • US producer prices jump an unprecedented 8.3% in August

    Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 8.3% last month from August 2020, the biggest annual gain since the Labor Department started calculating the 12-month number in 2010. The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index — which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers — rose 0.7% last month from July after increasing 1% in both June and July. Inflation has been stirring as the economy recovers from last year's brief but intense coronavirus recession.

  • Column: The end of the unemployment benefit boost shows how lousy work is in America

    A pandemic-related boost in unemployment benefits ended this week, leaving many workers stranded.

  • As his poll numbers sink, is Joe Biden in trouble? If he is, it's good trouble.

    Biden has been battered by Afghanistan, COVID and the economy. The next few weeks are crucial in his quest to reboot and reinvest in America.

  • China's factory inflation hits 13-year high as materials costs soar

    China's factory gate inflation hit a 13-year high in August driven by roaring raw materials prices despite Beijing's attempts to cool them, putting more pressure on manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy. The producer price index (PPI) rose 9.5% from a year earlier in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, faster than the 9.0% increase tipped in a Reuters poll and the 9.0% reported in July. China's economy has recovered strongly from last year's coronavirus slump but has been losing steam recently due to domestic COVID-19 outbreaks, high raw material prices, tighter property curbs and a campaign to reduce carbon emissions.

  • Kenya suffers huge job losses as Covid pummels economy

    Kenya's economy shrank for the first time in three decades last year as the country was battered by the coronavirus pandemic, and almost 740,000 people were thrown out of work, a new government survey said.

  • UK on course to drop from Germany's top 10 trading partners

    Customs rules take their toll as German companies swap UK suppliers for alternatives in the EU.

  • Are we at risk of stagflation as prices rise and growth slows?

    A spike in inflation, combined with slower growth than projected amid COVID surge, has raised the specter of stagflation, some economists say.