Fed's Mester: U.S. financial instability not a major risk right now

Financial leaders from around the world gathered for the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium
1
Michael S. Derby
·2 min read

By Michael S. Derby

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday she does not see distress in U.S. financial markets that would alter the central bank's campaign to lower very high levels of inflation through interest rate hikes.

While "no one knows for sure" if there is a big problem lurking in the financial sector right now, "so far, we haven't seen the kind of market dysfunction, even through what's happening in the global markets right now, we haven't seen that in the U.S. markets," Mester said in an interview on CNBC.

Mester touched on market conditions amid very unsettled conditions across the globe. She acknowledged that Bank of England actions this week to buy bonds to stabilize markets there appeared at odds with its work to lower inflation.

The BoE's actions appeared "a little bit incoherent because they were buying bonds at the same time they're talking about raising interest rates," Mester said. But she added there were "good reasons" for what the UK central bank did, saying "market functioning is incredibly important, because you won't be able to hit any monetary policy goals if the markets aren't functioning."

Mester, who holds a voting role on the rate setting Federal Open Market Committee, said she still sees inflation as the paramount problem facing the economy, which means the central bank needs to press forward with rate rises, lifting a federal funds target rate range now at between 3.00%-3.25% to over 4%.

The Fed has faced concerns that its aggressive rate hikes aimed at lowering inflation from 40-year highs will send the economy into recession. Financial markets have also been under broad pressure and suffered steep losses, and many observers worry Fed actions, coupled with rate rises from other major central banks, could trigger market dysfunction.

Mester said she does not see a case for slowing down on rate rises right now. She noted that at last week's FOMC meeting officials penciled in a path for the federal funds target rate that will get it to 4.6% next year and said she expects the central bank will likely have to go further than that.

"I probably am a little bit above that median path because I see more persistence in the inflation process," Mester said. Getting above a 4% fed funds rate is important to helping to lower inflation, she said.

Mester also said job market demand continues to outpace supply. She also said the strong dollar is a helpful force to lower U.S. inflation.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Dan Burns and Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Fed's Mester: U.S. financial instability not a major risk right now

    Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday she does not see distress in U.S. financial markets that would alter the central bank's campaign to lower very high levels of inflation through interest rate hikes. While "no one knows for sure" if there is a big problem lurking in the financial sector right now, "so far, we haven't seen the kind of market dysfunction, even through what's happening in the global markets right now, we haven't seen that in the U.S. markets," Mester said in an interview on CNBC. Mester touched on market conditions amid very unsettled conditions across the globe.

  • Fed Officials Reinforce Rate-Hike Calls; Say Markets Got Message

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials reiterated Thursday that they will keep raising interest rates to restrain high inflation, and that markets are now understanding the message. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit R

  • Blinken pledges action to address Indian concerns on U.S. visas

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for a backlog of visa applications from Indian nationals and said the United States had a plan to address it. The comments came as he met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. U.S. visa services are still attempting to clear a backlog after Washington halted almost all visa processing worldwide in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

  • Paul Krugman, Mohamed El-Erian, and Nouriel Roubini are tearing into UK leaders whose spending plans upended markets. Here's what the 3 top economists have said.

    Krugman dismissed planned tax cuts as "deeply stupid," El-Erian called them "unsettlingly large," and Roubini warned they could result in stagflation.

  • Spain aims to increase revenue by 3.14 billion euros with new tax plans

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's government hopes to increase its tax take by 3.14 billion euros ($3 billion) next year with a series of measures including a temporary wealth tax and corporate and capital gains tax hikes, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Thursday. The measures will take effect in 2023 - an election year in Spain - amid a battle over taxation, with regional leaders announcing cuts in some of the levies that they control. The junior party in the coalition government, Unidas Podemos, has been pushing for the changes in government taxation, which also involve cuts in levies on those with incomes of less than 21,000 euros and on small- and medium-sized businesses.

  • New Home Sales Soar, Price Falls: Is Housing Mayhem Over?

    New homes sales surprisingly rise in August and home prices fall. However, rising rates pose concerns for stocks like KBH, LEN, DHI and TOL.

  • Iran's anti-veil protests draw on long history of resistance

    For many Iranian women, it’s an image that would have been unthinkable just a decade ago, said Fatemeh Shams, who grew up in Mashhad. Iran has seen multiple eruptions of protests over the past years, many of them fueled by anger over economic difficulties. Iran’s Islamic Republic requires women to cover up in public, including wearing a “hijab” or headscarf that is supposed to completely hide the hair.

  • Report urges improvements in US approach to hostage cases

    The Biden administration should create an additional senior-level position at the White House National Security Council to focus on cases of Americans who are wrongfully detained in foreign countries, and give more power and funding to an FBI-led interagency office tasked with helping free hostages, according to a report Wednesday from a leading advocacy group. The report from the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation also recommends that Congress authorize funding to pay for hostage families to visit Washington to meet with U.S. government officials, as well as to provide support — whether clothing, temporarily housing or medical care — for returning hostages. The annual research report is based on interviews with 60 people, including former hostages and wrongful detainees and their relatives as well as former government officials.

  • Hurricane Ian tests Florida's struggling insurance industry

    Hurricane Ian could be among the costliest in US history.

  • The Best Bang for Your Buck May Not Be Short T-Bills

    Investors flocking into short duration Treasury funds may be headed for a cliff.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to five-month low; Q2 GDP unrevised

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a five-month low last week as the labor market remains resilient despite rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's stiff interest rate increases and slowing demand. The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday, the most timely data on the economy's health, also showed jobless rolls shrinking to their lowest level in just over two months in mid-September. "The Fed won't be slowing the pace of their rate hikes yet with 75 basis points in November and 50 basis points more in December a virtual certainty," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.

  • Lawsuit Highlights the Shaky Legal Future of Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

    The conservative Pacific Legal Foundation has launched the first legal challenge to President Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan.

  • Dow jumps 548 points as the Bank of England's intervention calms market panic over the UK's budget plans

    US and UK bond yields dropped after the Bank of England said it will buy £65 billion pounds ($71 billion) worth of UK debt.

  • Hurricane Ian could boost sales for Home Depot and Lowe’s

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi provides his take on what Hurricane Ian means for Home Depot and Lowe’s.

  • Siemens Gamesa to cut 2,900 jobs as part of its turnaround

    Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa plans to cut 2,900 jobs, mostly in Europe, as part of a plan to return to profitability, it said in a statement on Thursday. Two sources had told Reuters in August that the world's largest producer of offshore turbines was considering cutting around 2,500 jobs, or about 9% of its overall payroll, in an attempt to end the losses that had prompted its main shareholders, Germany's Siemens Energy to launch a takeover. Chief Executive Jochen Eickholt had Reuters on Tuesday the company aimed to fix major issues with its flagship onshore wind turbine model over the next three months, though he warned 10 to 15 related loss-making projects would stay a drag until 2024.

  • Russians can overthrow Putin’s regime, says Lithuanian foreign minister

    The Russians can overthrow the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote on Twitter on Sept. 27.

  • Public Couldn't Send Tips to Army Criminal Investigation's Website for Weeks Due to Technical Glitch

    The problem was due to a certificate issue that took "much longer than expected" to fix, according to a division spokesperson.

  • Ukraine not opposed to negotiations with Russia on contributions and reparations

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:37 Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, has stated that Ukraine is not against negotiations with Russia regarding contributions and reparations.

  • With Rising Interest Rates And Overall Economic Uncertainty, Real Estate Investing Today Is Not For The Timid

    The way the U.S. Federal Reserve sees it, increasing interest rates is a sign of a strong economy and a hedge against inflation. Or, in the case of this year, a means of hoping the economy gets stronger. “My main message has not changed since Jackson Hole,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said after the latest 0.75% rate hike in September and warned he’s not done yet. “The FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) is strongly resolved to bring inflation down to 2%, and we will keep at it until the job is don

  • Americans Have an Average of Nearly $60,000 in Cash. Here's Why That May Be a Bad Thing

    There's a reason people are advised to keep anywhere from three to six months' worth of living expenses in a savings account. Personal Capital surveyed its users recently and found that overall, Americans had $59,506.81 in cash. The median cash balance among 30-somethings, for example, was $50,974.75, while the median cash balance among those in their 60s was $119,289.96.