A Middletown man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and ordered to pay more than $725,000 in restitution to the federal government for a scheme to avoid paying income taxes, officials said in a Tuesday release.

David Fraley, 55, pleaded guilty to income tax evasion in June 2020, officials said. He was accused of evading payment of income taxes connected with his 2009 through 2012 tax returns.

"Fraley evaded the payment and assessment of income taxes by halting the deposits of his income in his bank accounts once the IRS started levying his bank accounts," the release states, adding he transferred ownership of income to his business and brother.

Officials said Fraley first told his contractor not to issue income in his name and social security number and instead issue it to his business' name and employer identification number.

The IRS began levying wages from Fraley's accounts, according to the release. He then halted deposits made to his business bank account – which was being levied – and called his contractor again, asking for income to be issued in his brother's name and social security number, officials said.

Fraley "took extensive measures in an effort to hide his income and to defeat his tax liabilities,” said Stephen Wajert, acting assistant special agent in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation's Cincinnati Field Office. “His sentence is a warning that those who intentionally hide income from the IRS will be held accountable.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Feds: Middletown man sentenced to 30 months in prison for tax fraud