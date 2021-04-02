Feds say millionaire killed in plane crash ‘had secret life financing cocaine submarine’

Graeme Massie
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Feds say millionaire killed in plane crash had secret life financing cocaine submarine&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Feds say millionaire killed in plane crash had secret life financing cocaine submarine

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A millionaire Michigan businessman killed in a plane crash led a double life financing an international drug ring, according to federal prosecutors

Marty Tibbitts was even building a submarine called “The Torpedo” to haul cocaine across the Atlantic, states a newly unsealed federal indictment.

Mr Tibbitts was CEO of telecommunications company Clementine Live Answering Service but was known as “Dale Johnson” in the drug trafficking world.

The 50-year-old aviation enthusiast died in a 2018 plane crash when the vintage fighter jet he was piloting crashed into a Wisconsin dairy barn, killing 50 cows.

Details of his drug trafficking activities was included as part of the federal indictment against Ylli Didani, the leader of the global drug smuggling ring that sold cocaine in 15 countries.

Read more:

Authorities have charged the 43-year-old with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on a boat in US jurisdiction, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and money laundering.

Mr Didani was arrested by authorities last week in North Carolina.

The two men were allegedly developing the remote-controlled submarine that would attach itself to the hulls of cargo ships using strong magnets.

They planned to fill the submarine with cocaine, track it with GPS and then detach it from the ships 100 miles of European coastlines, where a fishing boat would collect it and take the drugs ashore.

The men had allegedly paid an unidentified company $12,000 in cryptocurrency and an Albanian bank account to develop the submarine.

Investigators say that the company was unaware of the real intended use of the “underwater hull scrubber device” was.

Federal prosecutors say that Mr Tibbitts, who lived in a$6.4 million mansion in Grosse Point, Michigan, was the money behind the smuggling operation since becoming involved in 2015.

And they allege that in 2016 he wrote them a check for $864,000 that was eventually cashed at a pawn shop or gold exchange business.

They also say he flew to Washington DC on a private jet to give Mr Didani $350,000 and in total provided the smuggling operation with more than $1.8 million in funding.

The death of Tibbitts scuppered the planned submarine and caused a financial crunch for the cartel, which was forced to allegedly find new funding in the UAE.

The cartel also saw authorities make huge seizures, with Dutch officials in August 2019 finding 753 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas in Rotterdam.

And in February 2020 Dutch officials seized 644 kilograms in duffle bags after a tip from the US Drug Enforcement Agency.

Former neighbors of Mr Tibbitts were stunned to hear of his involvement with the cartel.

“I think anybody who would hear something like this would be shocked,” Ari Buchanan told the Detroit News.

Recommended Stories

  • Burger King customer mad about wait time opens fire in drive-thru, Tennessee cops say

    Police are still looking for the woman, who was last seen leaving the restaurant in a gray four-door sedan.

  • St. Petersburg teen accused of murder stays in adult court, judge rules

    A St. Petersburg teen accused of killing his grandmother when he was 13 will be tried for murder in an adult court, a judge ruled. A Pinellas-Pasco judge on Wednesday denied defense motions seeking to transfer the first-degree murder case against 15-year-old Javarick Henderson Jr. to juvenile court. The defense team argued that the Florida law used to move him into the adult system is ...

  • U.S. administers 157.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The United States has administered 157,606,463 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 204,719,335 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said. According to the tally posted on April 1, the agency had administered 153,631,404 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 200,496,635 doses.

  • Video shows Oklahoma jailer being brutalized by inmates

    The Oklahoma City Police Department released a video Friday showing inmates drag, beat and stab a jailer before police shot and killed one who was holding a homemade knife to the jailer's neck. The graphic video also shows police and sheriff's deputies enter the pod at the Oklahoma County Detention Center and shoot and kill 34-year-old inmate Curtis Montrell Williams, who was standing at the top of a landing and holding a knife to the neck of jailer Daniel Misquez, who was on his knees. After Williams was shot, Misquez tumbled down the staircase and officers pulled him to safety and left the pod.

  • Demi Lovato Turns a Recovery Narrative Into Musical Theater in ‘Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over’: Album Review

    Boldness is very much the brand in Demi Lovato’s new album, “Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over,” an assertion that will strike no one as surprising after the pop star’s media blitzkrieg of the last few weeks. The fact that it isn’t a surprise is either an advantage or a problem, depending […]

  • U.S. FAA approves design of 737 MAX 8200 variant

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it had approved the design for the Boeing 737-8200, part of the Boeing 737 MAX series, a necessary step before the U.S. planemaker can begin delivering the airplanes to Ryanair. The FAA said the 737-8200 incorporates all of the design improvements that were part the 20-month review of the 737 MAX that led to the ungrounding of the MAX in November, more than a year after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. Ryanair first ordered the 737-8200 plane, which seats 197 passengers, in 2014.

  • Facebook bans 'voice of Trump' from platform

    An interview with the ex-president was posted by his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on Facebook.

  • Driver rams car into Taco Bell and bystanders after drive-thru assault, MD cops say

    The driver is seen in a video striking several people outside the Taco Bell before crashing into the glass of the restaurant.

  • Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, move into first in East

    Admittedly down in the doldrums, the Brooklyn Nets were behind by 18 points in less than five minutes. Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the East. The Nets put together the pivotal run without him, scoring 12 straight midway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead.

  • Deadly butt injection at Missouri hotel leads to prison for Texas woman, officials say

    A 22-year-old died after the woman “recklessly” injected silicone into her buttocks, officials say.

  • Lemon and Garlic Baked Chicken Thighs

    In the market for perfectly tender and juicy chicken thighs with golden crispy skin and loads of roasted lemon and garlic flavor, all totally achievable on a weeknight? Then this is your recipe.

  • Children take centre stage at pope's scaled-back Good Friday service

    Pope Francis presided at a scaled back "Way of the Cross" service held in an empty St. Peter's Square on Friday due to coronavirus restrictions, listening as children recounted their fears and dreams. It was the second consecutive year that the "Via Crucis" procession, commemorating the last hours in Jesus' life, was not held at Rome's ancient Colosseum since the modern-day Easter tradition was re-introduced by Pope Paul VI in 1964. Candles in the form of a huge cross dotted an empty St. Peter's Square as about only 200 people took part, sitting on either side of the pope immediately in front of St. Peter's Basilica.

  • Agency might release video of Chicago police shooting of boy

    The agency that investigates Chicago police shootings said it is trying to figure out a way to legally release body camera video of an officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old earlier this week. Ephrain Eaddy, a spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, said in a statement late Thursday that the agency was “making every effort and researching all legal avenues" that would allow for the public release of all video that might have captured the early Monday shooting of Adam Toledo.

  • Reynolds signs gun bill easing background checks, permits

    Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill Friday that will make handgun carry permits and background checks on unlicensed sales optional in Iowa. As of July 1, people can buy handguns from private non-licensed sources such as websites, gun shows and individuals without a permit or background check. Reynolds said in a statement that the bill protects the Second Amendment rights of Iowa’s law-abiding citizens.

  • The website for finding 'sugar babies' that Matt Gaetz allegedly met women through was founded by an MIT grad who says 'love is a concept invented by poor people'

    Seeking Arrangement was founded in 2006 by an MIT grad who wanted to formalize what he believed were the unwritten rules of dating as a transaction.

  • US Capitol lockdown: one officer and suspect dead after car rams into barrier

    Suspect rammed vehicle and then lunged at others with a knifeLockdown lifted but congressional staffers told to remain indoorsUS Capitol – follow live updates A police officer and a suspect were dead on Friday after the suspect rammed a vehicle into two US Capitol police officers outside Congress in Washington, then lunged at others with a knife. The suspect was shot. Two officers were taken to hospital. Police named the officer who died as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the department. The incident happened just after 1pm. Amid initial confusion, the Capitol was placed on lockdown, with staff told to “seek cover” amid reports of an “external security threat”. One congressional reporter posted to social media dramatic video of a helicopter landing outside the east front of the building. At a briefing, Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the Capitol police, said she spoke “with a heavy heart”. A handout photo shows Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans. Photograph: USCP/EPA “The suspect rammed his car into two of our officers,” she said, “then hit the North Barricade barrier. That suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand. Our officers then engaged that suspect. “He did not respond to verbal commands. The suspect did start lunging toward US Capitol police officers, at which time US Capitol police officers fired upon the suspect. The suspect has been pronounced deceased.” “Two US Capitol police officers were transported to two different hospitals, and it is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries.” In a subsequent statement, Pittman said: “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans this afternoon.” Evans started work for the Capitol police in 2003, she said, and was a member of the first responders’ unit. The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff, in recognition of the fallen officer. Her Democratic counterpart in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said: “I’m heartbroken for the officer killed today defending our Capitol and for his family. We’re in their debt.” From the Camp David retreat in Maryland, Joe Biden ordered the flag at the White House to be flown a half-staff too. “I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my homeland security adviser and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds,” the president said. “I want to express the nation’s gratitude to the Capitol police … and others who quickly responded to this attack. [We] mourn the loss of yet another courageous Capitol police officer.” Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a member of Republican leadership, tweeted her condolences. Even after the lockdown at the Capitol was lifted at around 3.30pm, congressional staffers were still being told to stay in buildings and not go outside. “The external security threat located at all of the US Capitol campus buildings has been neutralized but [Capitol police are] continuing to investigate out of an abundance of caution and there is still no entry or exit permitted at this time,” read a police advisory. “You may move about within the buildings and underground between buildings. If you are outside, seek cover.” The Capitol has been on heightened security alert since 6 January, when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to overturn his election defeat. Five people died as a direct result of the attack, one of them a Capitol police officer who confronted rioters. Some of the security fencing put up after the attack has recently been removed. Pittman “asked that the public continue to keep US Capitol police and their families in your prayers. This has been an extremely difficult time for US Capitol police, after the events of 6 January and now the events that have occurred here today.” On Friday, USCP said Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW and First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE were closed to traffic. National guard members were filmed marching into the Capitol. Capitol police officers salute as a procession carries the remains of the officer killed. Photograph: José Luis Magaña/AP Police did not immediately name the suspect, though news outlets did, citing law enforcement sources. At the briefing at the Capitol, Rob Contee, acting chief of Metropolitan police (MPD), said the suspect did not appear to have been previously known to law enforcement. “The MPD homicide division as well as our internal affairs division will now take over the investigation,” he said, “with respect to the shooting death that occurred as well as the officer’s death.” Contee said there did not appear to be a link to terrorism or a threat to any member of Congress, or any ongoing threat to the Capitol or the neighbourhood around it. The House and Senate are not in session but some elected officials and staff were in the building on Friday. Ro Khanna, a Democratic representative from California, spoke to CNN from his car, where he said officers had told him to go after he came back to the Capitol from going out for lunch. “It’s really sad,” he said. “Once the barriers were removed we were moving back to some sense of normalcy, but this just shows the level of risk there still is. “I can’t imagine saying that going to the United States Capitol to represent your constituents is actually a dangerous thing.” Contee said: “Whether the attack was at law enforcement or whoever, we have a responsibility to get to the bottom of and we’ll do that.”

  • 1 officer killed, another hospitalized after man drives car into barrier near US Capitol. Suspect dead.

    U.S. Capitol Police Officer William 'Billy' Evans died after a driver rammed him and another officer, who remains hospitalized, at a security barrier.

  • Police officer killed after attacker rams car into barricade at Capitol building

    A U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed in an attack at the Capitol Friday afternoon. A second officer is injured. Shortly after 1 p.m., the unidentified suspect rammed his car into two officers before hitting a barricade at the Capitol building, Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said. The suspect then exited the vehicle with a knife and lunged at an officer. An officer then shot the suspect, who died at a hospital. Two officers were transported to two different hospitals, where one died. No names have been released. The threat is no longer ongoing, Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said, and the investigation is in its early stages. Officials said the suspect was not on the radar of Capitol Police. No motive is known, though the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism. The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, but lawmakers were not inside as Congress is in recess. This is the second U.S. Capitol Police officer to die from line-of-duty injuries this year. Brian Sicknick died as a result of injuries incurred during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. More stories from theweek.comBiden slams the door on ReaganismThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs you

  • Myrtle Beach is allowing businesses to set their own mask rules. What will they do?

    “I figure a year has been plenty of time for citizens to now make their own decisions,” said Jay McAllister, owner of Bourbon Street Bar & Grill.

  • Space Can Take a Nasty Toll On An Astronaut's Heart, Study Finds

    Space radiation, which makes it through the walls of even the sturdiest ship, raises an astronaut’s lifetime risk of cancer. Just as problematic are the effects of what would seem to be the happiest part of living off-planet: weightlessness. Retired astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent close to a year aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in 2015 and 2016, once told TIME that he’s often asked whether the view or the absence of gravity is the best part of being in space.