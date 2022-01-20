Feds move to drop fraud charges against MIT professor arrested under controversial China Initiative

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Doherty
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Federal prosecutors on Thursday moved to drop a case against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who was accused of hiding research he did for the Chinese government.

Driving the news: "Having assessed the evidence as a whole ... the government can no longer meet its burden of proof at trial," prosecutors wrote in a motion to dismiss on Thursday.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Prosecutors said that recent developments in the Justice Department's investigation of the case against Gang Chen, a Chinese American nanoscientist, prompted them to move to drop the case.

  • Judge Patti B. Saris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts is expected to rule on the motion soon, the New York Times reports.

  • In June of last year, a case against Chinese Canadian researcher Anming Hu ended in a mistrial after an FBI agent said he used a Google-translated webpage to implicate Hu as having ties to the Chinese military, Axios' Shawna Chen reports.

Catch up quick: Chen was arrested and charged with grant fraud on Jan. 14, 2021.

  • Chen's high-profile arrest drew pushback from many of his colleagues in academia, who say the prosecutions of academics who failed to disclose China ties is too harsh, Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian reports.

The big picture: Chen is one of dozens of academics and researchers arrested under the China Initiative, which was launched by the Trump administration in November 2018 amid rising concerns about China's economic espionage and intelligence activities.

Go deeper: Top DOJ official John Demers on the agency's China Initiative

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US drops case against MIT professor accused of ties to China

    The Justice Department dropped its case Thursday against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor charged last year with concealing research ties to the Chinese government, saying it could “no longer meet its burden of proof at trial.” The department revealed its decision in the case against Gang Chen in a single-page filing in federal court in Boston. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, said the move was “in the interests of justice” and was the result of new information the government had received about the allegations.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's attorneys file motion for retrial following juror concerns

    Attorneys for British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted on sex trafficking charges last month, on Wednesday filed a motion for a retrial.In a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, Maxwell's attorney Bobbi Sternheim cited a juror who served at the trial as a reason for requesting a new trial.Earlier this month, both Maxwell's attorneys and federal prosecutors raised concerns when a juror who spoke to...

  • U.S. drops criminal case against MIT professor over China ties

    BOSTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday dropped charges against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor accused of concealing his ties to China when seeking federal grant money, in the latest setback for a crackdown on Chinese influence on American research. Federal prosecutors in Boston in a court filing https://tmsnrt.rs/3rwAjKl said new information had emerged concerning Chinese-born mechanical engineer and nanotechnologist Gang Chen's alleged omissions that undercut the wire fraud and other charges he faced. He had been accused of failing to disclose, among other things, that he served as an "overseas expert" for the Chinese government and sat on the advisory board of Shenzhen's Southern University of Science and Technology when applying for a U.S. Department of Energy grant.

  • Monterey County reaches a new pandemic all-time high COVID-19 case rate

    Monterey County reached a new pandemic all-time high case rate: 108.6 per 100,000 residents, surpassing the last highest case rate of 107.8 reached on Jan. 9, 2021.

  • Erie police recover stolen weapon after teen wounded in self-inflicted shooting Wednesday

    A self-inflicted shooting that wounded a 15-year-old boy on Wednesday led Erie police to recover a gun that was reported as stolen.

  • Maggie Voisin | Beijing 2022 Olympic Profile

    Team USA Freestyle Skier Maggie Voisin shares her path to the 2022 Olympic Games, and explains why she is so excited for the addition of Big Air to the Olympics in Beijing.

  • Germany's Habeck sees quick resolution of COVID bonus probe

    An investigation by Berlin prosecutors into undeclared COVID-19 bonuses paid to the German Green Party's top leadership will not take long since the money has already been repaid, economy minister and co-party leader Robert Habeck said on Thursday. The Greens, who are part of the three-party coalition governing Germany, said on Wednesday evening that prosecutors were examining the special payments made to Habeck and Annalena Baerbock, their joint leaders. Habeck said all involved were fully cooperating with authorities, adding that he did not expect the investigation to last long.

  • Divisional playoff preview: How the Bills can beat the Chiefs

    How can the Buffalo Bills get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round? Here is what they need to do on both sides of the ball.

  • Hamsters and mail: New Covid threats in China, Hong Kong dismay residents and experts

    In their relentless drive to eliminate the coronavirus, authorities in China and Hong Kong have zeroed in on new targets: international mail and hamsters.

  • 11th Circuit denies J.T. Burnette motion to remain free pending appeal in corruption case

    J.T. Burnette, who has been free since shortly after his arrest in June 2019, must report to federal prison by Sunday.

  • Doomsday clock announcement: It's still 100 seconds to midnight

    Thanks to nuclear risks, climate change, disruptive technologies and the seemingly endless pandemic, we're as close to Doomsday as we've ever been.

  • Army Corps of Engineers gets $14B to help ease supply chains

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced the release of $14 billion to the Army Corps of Engineers to fund 500 projects, with a focus on easing supply chain problems and addressing climate change. The spending stems largely from President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure deal, and the administration is trying to show how the projects will improve supply chain backlogs. U.S. ports have struggled to manage the inflow of container ships and move containers onto trucks as the economy recovered from the pandemic, resulting in delays in sending goods to consumers and higher prices.

  • Ukrainian president tells senators post-invasion sanctions are no help

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told U.S. senators visiting Kyiv this week that waiting to impose sanctions on Russia until after an invasion is of no use to Ukraine, according to four sources familiar with the discussions.Why it matters: The Senate is currently working on a major sanctions package to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine. Democrats and Republicans are united in their support for Ukraine, but divided over whether it would be more effective to sanction Russia now to signal r

  • Divisional playoff preview: How the Chiefs can beat the Bills

    How can the Kansas City Chiefs win in this rematch of last season's AFC championship game? Here is how they can beat the Buffalo Bills.

  • Delaware House committee clears bill allowing terminally ill people end their own lives

    The bill has been perennially controversial and unsuccessful since first introduced in 2015. It needs more support in the 41-member House to pass.

  • 2022 NFL draft: Steelers post season mock draft update

    Here is our first Steelers mock draft of the offseason.

  • FIRE Launches Ad Campaign Calling Out Emerson for Suspending Student Group over Alleged ‘Bigotry’ against China

    The school suspended its chapter of Turning Point USA, a conservative activist group, last year for distributing stickers with the phrase “China kinda sus.”

  • Biden's $2 trillion spending bill will get done but 'it'll look different': Cabinet official

    U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo expressed certainty that the Build Back Better would succeed but acknowledged that the final version would "look different" than the expansive measure proposed by the White House and passed by the Democrat-controlled House.

  • Michelle Go's subway death amid record rise in anti-Asian attacks leaves community reeling

    Michelle Go was fatally pushed in New York City at the Times Square subway station, and the Asian American community is feeling the effects of the tragic loss.

  • Suspect in Haiti president’s assassination extradited to US

    U.S. authorities said Wednesday that a businessman accused in the July 7 killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was extradited to face criminal charges in Miami after he was detained in the Dominican Republic. “We can confirm Rodolphe Jaar is in U.S. custody in the Southern District of Florida,” said Nicole Navas, spokesperson at the Department of Justice. “He will be presented with criminal charges tomorrow at his initial appearance” at the federal court, she said in a written statement sent to The Associated Press.