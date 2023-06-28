Feds say NC woman posed as doctor in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

A North Carolina woman is accused of posing as a doctor, providing services to patients and defrauding an insurance company out of millions of dollars.

Kris Williams-Falcon faces federal charges in the case.

In April, federal agents seized two Charlotte homes, saying Williams-Falcon bought them using money from her insurance fraud scheme. One is in a neighborhood on Coves Edge Lane, which she bought in May 2022, and the second is in a neighborhood on Wild Nursery Court, which she bought in October 2022.

The FBI said Williams-Falcon was a certified alcohol and drug counselor until April 2021, which was when the state board revoked her license. After that point, the FBI said she submitted fake insurance claims for services she either wasn’t authorized to do or didn’t do at all.

Investigators said the insurance company paid her more than $4.5 million.

