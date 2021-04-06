Feds negotiating plea deal with man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Federal prosecutors are negotiating a plea deal with an Indiana man charged with attacking Capitol police on Jan. 6, a federal court filing disclosed on Monday shows.

Why it matters: The government’s ongoing plea negotiations with Jon Schaffer "are the first and most advanced plea negotiations involving any of the over 300 Capitol Riot defendants," Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ahmed Baset and Louis Manzo wrote in the brief, which was published publicly and then quickly removed from the docket BuzzFeed News reported.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Catch up quick: Schaffer was arrested on Jan. 17 and faces six charges including using physical violence in the Capitol building and spraying police officers with bear spray, the FBI Indianapolis branch said in a statement.

Read the court filing, via Politico:

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free