Feds: NH convict who stole car in Lawrence captured after robbing Arizona bank

Apr. 15—CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire fugitive wanted for stealing a car in Lawrence was captured Monday after he robbed a bank in Phoenix, Arizona, according to U.S. Marshals.

Marshals were looking for Matthew Gangi, 66, of Pittsfield, who was released from federal prison on March 23 after serving 96 months for a bank robbery conviction.

Gangi was also ordered to spend three years on supervised release after he got out of prison.

But a week after he was released from prison, Gangi was accused of stealing a car in Lawrence, according to the Marshals.

"Due to the serious nature of Mr. Gangi's criminal history and how rapidly he was in violation, the U.S. Marshals made this case a very high priority," a statement from the U.S. Marshals read. "The U.S. Marshals were able to determine that Gangi fled New England in the stolen vehicle to the southern United States. This information was shared with the US Marshals offices from Texas to California,"

On Monday, authorities said they learned Gangi robbed the Arizona Bank & Trust in Phoenix.

U.S. Marshals intensified their search and located the stolen car Gangi was driving in a motel parking lot in Tucson, investigators said.

Authorities said they watched Gangi for a short time and, when he left the hotel, he was arrested without incident.

Gangi is being held at the Central Arizona Detention Center pending his initial court appearance at U.S. District Court in Tucson in reference to his New Hampshire supervised release violation, investigators said. At that time, there will be a hearing to decide if Gangi will be returned to New Hampshire, they said.

An additional federal bank robbery charge against Gangi is pending at U.S. District Court in Phoenix, where he will be arraigned in the near future, authorities said.

"The arrest of Gangi is a perfect example of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies throughout the country working together for a common goal," said David Gonzales, U.S. marshal for the District of Arizona.

Story continues

District of New Hampshire U.S. Marshal Nick Willard agreed.

"The network of U.S. Marshals and their fugitive task forces spans across the entire United States and around the globe," he said. "It was only a matter of time before Mr. Gangi would be caught and back in jail where he belongs."

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.