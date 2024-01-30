Feds: Northern Michigan man threatened President Joe Biden, bombing of Washington, D.C.

A northern Michigan man is accused of threatening President Joe Biden, law enforcement agents and others, as well as threatening to blow up federal government buildings, according federal court records.

Russell Douglas Warren, of Prudenville, in Roscommon County, is accused of making threats against the president and successors to the presidency on X, formerly Twitter, according to court records, including a criminal complaint unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court.

He was arrested in Prudenville and made an initial appearance in court Monday. He was temporarily detained and a detention hearing was set for Friday.

Messages seeking comment were left for his defense attorney, who is with the Federal Community Defender in Flint, per court records.

Warren, who was born in 1975, has a 2022 conviction for assault with a dangerous weapon, according to federal court records.

They indicate the U.S. Secret Service and FBI became aware Saturday of someone posting threatening statements online against Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and others.

The statements posted on social media included: "The President of the United States of America, Joesph Biden, has been CONDEMNED. Take Him to the Prisons to await Execution. He shall be Hanged," per the court records. The social media statement contained misspellings.

Another statement read: "A complete evacuation of Washington D.C. must begin immediately. We're gonna drop a m----- f------ bomb on it," according to court records.

The records stated that investigators saw a message posted by the account Thursday that stated: "My name is Russ. After having a stroke, I was hospitalized in a nursing home. Unable to make my own medical decisions, I was forced to get vaccinated multiple times. I understand that I am dying. I understand that Donald Trump killed me."

And Saturday, it stated, a message was posted referencing firearms: "Everything I declared concerning Firearms in the United States, applies World-Wide. The Right to self defense is A God Given Right and shall Not be infringed in any way whatsoever. Please Train and become Proficient with your Weapon, we may need you!"

The X account @Lancer227427 was still viewable Monday and had 22 followers.

