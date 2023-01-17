Feds will not seek death penalty in El Paso Walmart mass shooting case that killed 23

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday they will not seek the death penalty in their case against the defendant in the 2019 Walmart mass shooting that killed 23 people.

Patrick Wood Crusius faces numerous federal hate crimes and firearms charges in federal court in the Western District of Texas.

On Aug. 3, 2019, the then-19-year-old white man allegedly drove from the Dallas suburbs to El Paso with a variant of an AK-47 assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to the federal indictment. He allegedly uploaded a racist tirade online before the massacre, claiming his attack was “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

A majority of the 23 victims and dozens of wounded were of Mexican descent or Mexican citizens.

Federal prosecutors filed their notice to the court that "the Government will not seek the death penalty" in their case. U.S. District Judge David C. Guaderrama had given federal prosecutors until Tuesday to file the notice of intent.

Guaderrama has scheduled the federal trial for 2024. Jury selection is set to begin on Jan. 8 next year.

Crusius faces the death penalty in the state capital murder case against him, which hasn’t been scheduled for trial.

