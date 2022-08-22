Feds not seeking jail for woman from Glastonbury in gun case

Aug. 22—Even though federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison sentence between 1 1/2 and two years for a Glastonbury woman who has admitted selling guns illegally, federal prosecutors aren't seeking prison time.

NO JAIL SOUGHT

DEFENDANT: Brandi Wiggins, 35, of Glastonbury.

GUILTY PLEA: Engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.

SENTENCING: Dec. 12 in U.S. District Court in New Haven; federal prosecutors aren't seeking prison time, although federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison term in the range of 18 to 24 months.

In a written plea agreement signed by Brandi Wiggins, 35; her lawyer; and prosecutor Brendan Keefe, they agreed that the guidelines call for Wiggins to receive a prison term between 18 and 24 months for engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.

The plea agreement goes on to say that, in return for Wiggins' guilty plea and "based on the unique circumstances presented in this case," the prosecution won't oppose a sentence below the guideline range "based on extraordinary personal circumstances."

"In further consideration of the defendant's plea, the Government will not seek a term of imprisonment as part of the sentence to be imposed," the agreement continues, although it also notes that the agreement doesn't bind the judge who will impose the sentence, Jeffrey A. Meyer.

Attempts to reach Wiggins' lawyer, W. Theodore Koch III, have been unsuccessful.

Federal court rules generally prohibit lawyers from disclosing details about cases beyond what has been put on record during court hearings or in court papers.

When Tom Carson, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office, was asked whether any further details on the "unique circumstances" of the case or Wiggins' "extraordinary personal circumstances" had come out at last week's hearing, he replied via email, "Nothing about her personal situation came out during the plea proceeding."

Carson added that additional information is likely to come out at Wiggins' sentencing.

Meyer, who took Wiggins' guilty plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in New Haven, has scheduled her sentencing for Dec. 12. Wiggins is free on an unsecured $100,000 bond while awaiting sentencing.

U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a statement last week that Wiggins came to the attention of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives after several guns she had bought in North Carolina were recovered in Connecticut, New York, and Massachusetts.

The investigation revealed that, between April 2016 and November 2019, Wiggins bought seven guns in North Carolina, Avery continued. Wiggins later sold the guns at pawnshops and through a website that specializes in firearm sales, the U.S. attorney wrote.

