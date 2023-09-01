Feds: NY man arranged to ship weapons to Pakistan

Aug. 31—A New York man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two years in federal prison for operating a "money transmitting business" to ship weapons and missile components to Pakistan.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, which prosecuted the case, Muhammad Mohsin Raja, 27, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord to conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business.

Authorities say he sent approximately $4.7 million to Pakistan in 2021 alone through the scheme.

Raja operated a "hawala," a type of informal money transfer system used to send money across international borders without using the banking system, according to a news release. The tactic is typically used to circumvent banking laws and regulations, officials said.

Authorities say among the transactions were payments for a type of blade antenna manufactured by a New Hampshire defense contractor that is used in tactical missiles, helicopters and aircraft. Raja also paid a Florida defense contractor for rotary pumps and valves used for self-propelled howitzers, Sidewinder missiles and cruise missiles, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Raja also paid a Florida firearms manufacturer for two shipments of assault weapons — weapons that were intercepted by law enforcement officials before they could be shipped, according to the news release.

"The defendant facilitated the export of weapons, and weapon components, to foreign national organizations that threaten U.S. security interests abroad," said U.S. Attorney Jane Young. "This case underscores the importance of our banking laws and regulations in protecting our national security interests."

The FBI and U.S. Department of Commerce's Office of Expert Enforcement led the investigation into the case.

Authorities said Raja made multiple payments for products intended for an organization on the Commerce Department's "entity list," which restricts exports to organizations "whose activities threaten U.S. national security or foreign policy interests," according to the news release.

He enlisted the help of at least 10 friends and relatives to carry out the scheme, officials said.

"Raja over multiple years engaged in money facilitation in order to evade export restrictions and ultimately enabled the shipment of weapons overseas," said James Smith, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI's New York field office.