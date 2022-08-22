Feds: Ocala man served as lookout for mob boss ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s murder

Federal prosecutors said Monday that they believe an Ocala man served as a lookout while two other men went inside a famed Boston mob boss’ prison cell and killed him.

Sean McKinnon was one of three people arrested last week on charges related to the death of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger. He’s accused of conspiring to kill Bulger inside of a federal prison in West Virginia shortly after he was moved from a Central Florida prison.

Bulger once topped the FBI’s most wanted list before he was captured in 2011 after nearly 16 years on the run.

McKinnon, who was released from prison after Bulger’s death, was hoping to be allowed out on bond while awaiting trial. In court on Monday, his defense argued he was getting his life back together, working at a manufacturing business and living with his mother.

But the judge determined he’s a danger to the community and a flight risk.

McKinnon was originally in prison for theft. He will remain locked up and be sent back to West Virginia to face trial for conspiracy to commit murder.

