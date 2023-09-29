Feds offer $15,000 reward for tips in the drive-by killing of a North Texas toddler

Federal authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to arrests in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old girl.

The child, Zyah Lacy, and a woman were shot about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Hay Street in Dallas, near Fair Park.

Zyah’s step-grandmother, Deborah Harper-Smith, told Star-Telegram partner WFAA that the shooting happened when family members were gathered at a balloon release for another relative who also was killed in a drive-by shooting. Family members were taking photos when they heard gunshots and everyone began to run, she said.

The child died at a hospital. The woman’s condition was last listed as stable. Family members said the woman is not related to the child.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the $15,000 reward on Thursday. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the ATF at 972-974-GUNS (4867). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ATF website.