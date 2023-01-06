Feds offer cash for information on guns stolen from West Paris store

Jan. 6—WEST PARIS — Federal officials are offering a cash reward for information about a theft of handguns from a local sporting goods store.

On Dec. 8, 2022, about 12:19 a.m., two people entered J & K Sporting Goods at 112 Bethel Road and stole several handguns, according to a statement from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Boston. Guns were stolen from the same store in 2020.

The ATF Boston Field Division and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a combined reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people responsible for the theft of the handguns, according to the statement.

ATF special agents are working with the Oxford County Sheriff's Office on the investigation, ATF spokesman Matthew O'Shaughnessy said.

"A person who uses criminal means to obtain a firearm is someone who needs to be brought to justice and firearms obtained illegally are almost certainly destined to be used for criminal purposes," James M. Ferguson, ATF Boston special agent in charge, said Thursday.

"It is ATF's top priority to make sure our communities stay safe and that businesses can operate without fear of incidents like this occurring," he said. "We are asking that members of the public who may know something about this incident or the whereabouts of these firearms to come forward."

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact investigators at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or send an email to

Tips can also be sent anonymously via the reportit app using ATF Boston Field Division as the location. It is available through the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and at www.reportit.com.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total of up to $5,000, O'Shaughnessy said.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes and regulates the firearm industry.

In October, a federal judge sentenced Scott Irish, 43, of Paris to five years of probation for stealing 20 guns from J & K Sporting Goods in 2020.