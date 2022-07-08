Feds go after pair who wanted to kill victim, dump body

Jul. 8—Three family members are slated for jury trial in federal court stemming from a incident that was initially dismissed due to the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Pete Broderick responded to reports of a disturbance in the area of Park Hill. The deputy arrived at the Mabray Ranch, where he could see two vehicles crashed just inside the front gate.

A man emerged from one of the vehicles as Broderick was approaching, and he had a noticeable head injury. The man was asking for help as Nick and Gene Mabray emerged from the vehicle. The victim said Nick hit him with a rifle, and both Mabrays were detained. Nick supposedly told Broderick that the injured man wasn't allowed on the property without a Writ of Assistance, and that he had struck the man with a firearm for trespassing.

The victim was contracted through the bank that owned the property, and he said was there to collect photos from deer cameras he set up. He said he was leaving when Nick rammed his vehicle. The man pulled out his phone to call 911 when Nick reportedly ordered him out of the vehicle at gunpoint. Nick then took the phone and a firearm from the man before he hit him several times with the barrel of the rifle.

He told Broderick that Nick and Gene forced him to the ground and a family member, Odom Hoffman, showed up. According to reports, Hoffman advised Nick and Gene that they needed to kill the man and dump him and his truck into the lake. Hoffman then left.

The man said Nick allowed him to stand and insisted that he get in his truck. Hoffman came back to the property, and the victim learned someone had notified authorities.

Nick and Gene were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked. Nick was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping, while Gene was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

District Attorney Jack Thorp charged Hoffman with solicitation for murder for encouraging Nick to shoot the man and dump his body. He was also charged with accessory to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Story continues

The case against all three men was dismissed on April 8, 2021, in the wake of the McGirt ruling. The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma picked up the case, and federal agents found probable cause that Nick and Gene committed the crime of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to cause bodily harm.

Warrants were issued for Nick and Gene's arrest on Aug. 25, 2021, and local attorney Brian Duke appeared as council on their behalf. Nick and Gene's initial appearances were on Aug. 30 and they were remanded to the custody of the U.S. marshals. They were allowed to post bond on Sept. 2 and were released with conditions.

According to court reports, Nick's conditions were that he could not violate the law while released. He was to supply a DNA sample if authorized, and he was to notify the court or the pretrial services office before making any change of residence or phone number. He also had to surrender his passport, was restricted on travel, couldn't possess a firearm, and was on house arrest with a GPS monitor.

Gene's conditions were that he could not possess a firearm, and was restricted in his home at all times, with the exception of employment, education, religious services, medical, or mental health treatment, attorney visits, court, or other actives approved by the pretrial services office.

On Dec. 6, Nick, through his attorney, asked the court to modify the conditions of his release by allowing him to assist his parents in the family ranching business. According to the motion that was filed, Gene was the primary operator of the business without the assistance of Nick.

The report went on to describe how the Mabrays buy and haul cattle in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, and Missouri. Additionally, they reportedly sell 3,000-4,000 head of replacement cattle a year, and buy 100-300 head of cattle a week. His attorney asked that Nick be allowed to travel for business purposes and that he could possess a firearm to defend cattle against predators.

Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder denied that motion, and the case was then reassigned to Magistrate Judge Jason A. Robertson at the direction of the court.

On May 11, an arrest warrant for Hoffman was issued. A sealed indictment was returned, charging him with conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon and misprision of a felony. Arrest warrants for the indictment of Nick and Gene were issued on May 10 and they were arrested June. 2.

Nick and Gene pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Hoffman was allowed to bond out with restrictions and a jury trial was slated for July 6, but was reset for September. A speedy trial waiver was filed for Hoffman, Nick, and Gene. They asked that all delays from the continuance of their trial be excluded from computation under the Speedy Trial Act. They are slated to appear in court Sept. 7.