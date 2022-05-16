Feds say Paterson sergeant took money for his silence on police beatings of suspects

PATERSON — Did five crooked Paterson cops give a portion of the money they stole from drug dealers to their sergeant to keep him quiet about their assaults on suspects?

That's what the United States Attorney's Office said in pretrial motions in the federal case against Sgt. Michael Cheff.

The other five cops — Jonathan Bustios, Daniel Pent, Eudy Ramos, Frank Toledo and Matthew Torres — pleaded guilty more than two years ago to various civil rights crimes, including making illegal searches, assaults and theft. They were fired from their jobs at the time of their convictions.

But federal authorities have delayed their prison sentences so they could possibly testify against Cheff in a trial set to start in U.S. District Court in Newark this week. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday.

Paterson Police Sgt. Michael Cheff (right), is shown seconds after walking out of federal court, in Newark. Cheff was there after being arrested by the FBI Tuesday morning. Cheff is the eighth member of the Paterson Police Department to get arrested in a corruption probe which started more than three years ago. Cheff is currently suspended without pay. Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Cheff’s lawyer, John Lynch of Union City, may use video recordings and photos of people allegedly beaten by the other five officers to cast doubt on the cops' character and their credibility as witnesses, according to court documents.

Federal authorities tried to stop the use of those recordings and photos, but U.S. District Judge Katharine Hayden on Thursday decided they may be permitted as evidence.

The judge also ruled that if Cheff’s lawyer asks the convicted cops about the beatings at trial, then federal prosecutors will be able to question them about Cheff’s alleged role in covering up the incidents.

“Evidence that Cheff helped conceal acts of excessive force shows he knowingly and willfully participated in the charged conspiracy,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a motion filed last week.

“That will help explain why, as a supervisor of employees paid less than he was, he knowingly accepted payments from the officers for his silence,” federal authorities said in the motion.

Lynch, the defense attorney, has repeatedly said Cheff did nothing wrong and will be exonerated.

Cheff was the last of eight Paterson cops arrested in an FBI probe that started at the end of 2016 and continued into 2020.

Besides the five involved in the case against Cheff, Ruben McAusland admitted selling drugs while on duty and beating a suicide patient at a hospital emergency room. He is in federal prison. Another convicted officer, Roger Then, admitted participating in the hospital assault with McAusland and has completed his six-month sentence.

Cheff, who joined the Paterson police force in 1996, has been on paid suspension for more than two years, while the federal case against him was delayed by COVID-19 and other factors. The two-count indictment against Cheff accuses him of being part of a shakedown conspiracy with the five younger cops under his supervision.

The indictment from February 2020 never described a motive for Cheff’s alleged wrongdoing. The recent court motions represent the first time authorities have publicly accused Cheff of taking a share of the illicit proceeds as payment for staying silent about police beatings.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ police misconduct: Paterson cop paid for silence on beatings: Feds