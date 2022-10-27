Feds: Plaza Mariachi, Auto Masters owner led multi-million-dollar bank fraud scheme

The owner of used car dealership group Auto Masters and popular South Nashville event center Plaza Mariachi was indicted by a federal court this week in a case including nearly two dozen charges of bank fraud in what the U.S. Attorney's office said was a multi-million-dollar scheme.

Mahan (Mark) Janbakhsh, 47, of Brentwood, and Steven L. Piper, 51, of Joelton, were arrested Thursday morning by the FBI. They are expected to appear before a federal judge later Thursday.

The pair are accused of conspiring to defraud two banks, Capital One and First Tennessee Bank (now known as First Horizon).

Investigators found the pair used a used car dealership conglomerate in the Nashville area, Auto Masters, to overstate their collateral by more than $37 million and defraud the banks out of huge lines of credit — $24 million in total — based on the falsified collateral.

Janbakhsh was the majority owner of nine used car dealerships and six related finance companies in Middle Tennessee that did business as Auto Masters. Piper, a certified public accountant, was the chief financial officer of all the Auto Masters entities and prepared the tax returns for Auto Masters and for Janbakhsh personally, according to details released by the U.S. Attorney's office.

They've been charged each with five counts of defrauding these financial institutions; five counts of making false statements and over-valuing property and securities for the purpose of influencing these financial institutions; and three counts of making false representations during official proceedings.

Separately, Janbakhsh faces a charge of witness tampering and Piper three counts of filing false tax returns.

Janbakhsh and Piper are accused of misusing Auto Masters' sideline of providing car loans financed through lines of credit from the banks. Investigators say they falsely inflated numbers in monthly reports on the total value of eligible loans that made up the collateral for that credit.

Investigators found the reports included delinquent loans that appeared current, duplicated vehicle identification numbers, vehicles that had been repossessed, vehicles that had been paid off and information from customers who applied for loans but were rejected.

In October 2017, Piper submitted another report to Capital One disclosing that Auto Masters had overstated its collateral by over $33 million, records show. In that filing, the company admitted it it had drawn more than $26.4 million more than it was permitted to.

A week later, the company filed for bankruptcy. During those hearings, investigators believe the pair falsely testified they had no knowledge of the false information.

A release from the U.S. Attorney's office stated that during those proceedings, Janbakhsh tried to pay the former Auto Masters portfolio manager $10,000 and promised him an additional sum of approximately $300,000 to leave the area and not give further information to federal agents.

Piper is also accused of underreporting his income in personal taxes in 2016, 2017 and 2019, the indictment shows.

The government has asked the court to seize and forfeit all proceeds from any crimes.

The charges against the pair carry penalties of up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine, if convicted.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Feds: Plaza Mariachi owner charged in bank fraud scheme