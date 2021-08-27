Fed's Powell: Economy has made "clear progress" toward Fed's employment goal, keeping Fed on track to taper bond purchases this year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday the economy has made “substantial further progress” toward the Fed’s inflation target and “clear progress” toward its goal of full employment, keeping the central bank on track to reduce its bond buying stimulus this year.

And while Powell said July’s strong jobs report solidified that view, he added “the further spread” of COVID-19’s Delta variant poses a risk.

Yet, he generally downplayed the significance of that risk, keeping the Fed on course to start tapering down its market-friendly, bond-buying program later this year.

“While the Delta variant presents a near-term risk, the prospects are good for continued progress toward maximum employment,” Powell said at the Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conducted virtually for the second straight year.

Since spring of last year, when the pandemic upended the economy, the Fed has been buying $120 billion a month in Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities to hold down long-term interest rates and to stimulate the economy until “substantial further progress” has been made toward its goals of full employment and 2% inflation.

In the early days of COVID, the Fed also slashed its benchmark interest rate to near zero. Powell said the Fed isn’t close to raising that and scaling back the bond purchases doesn’t send a signal about the timing of the first rate hike.

At the Fed’s last meeting in late July, Powell said Friday, “I was of the view, as were most participants, that if the economy evolves broadly as anticipated, it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year.”

“The intervening month has brought more progress in the form of a strong employment report for July, but also the further spread of the Delta variant. We will be carefully assessing incoming data and the evolving risks.”

Minutes of the Fed’s July 27-28 meeting, released last week, revealed that most Fed officials expected the Fed to begin tapering the bond purchases this year, sooner than economists had anticipated. But this marks the first time Powell has acknowledged he’s among that group.

At the same time, Powell gave no hint that the Fed is on the verge of tapering the bond purchases, making it unlikely the central bank will announce the tapering at a meeting next month, says economist Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics.

The economy added a booming 943,000 jobs in July following 938,000 additions in June. Prior months brought healthy payroll increases, but they fell short of the roughly 1 million a month jobs that many economists predicted amid worker shortages and supply-chain bottlenecks.

The strong job gains appear to show that the labor shortages are starting ease.

Much of the crunch is expected to improve next month as enhanced unemployment benefits run out across the country, encouraging more Americans to look for jobs. In addition, schools have opened in some states and will reopen in others, allowing parents who have been caring for kids at home to search for work.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s preferred measure of annual inflation recently hit 4.2%, well above its 2% target. Powell reiterated that Fed officials believe prices have shot up for pandemic-related items, such as a surge in spending for hotels and airplane tickets, but the increases have not spread to a broader range of products and services. As a result, he said, Fed officials continue to believe the inflation spike is temporary.

In fact, Powell said used car prices, which have soared because of health-crisis related supply chain problems, already are starting to stabilize and prices of other goods also may be starting to fall.

Since rate hikes, or bond purchases, affect the economy with a lag of as much as a year or more, a rate increase to address a temporary surge in inflation could slow hiring and other economic activity and push inflation "lower than desired," Powell said.

With many American still out of work, "such a mistake could be particularly harmful," Powell said.

Generally, Fed officials have been looking to boost inflation toward the Fed’s 2% goal for years, with price increase running well below that level because of long-term shifts such as globalization and discounted online shopping.

Powell, meanwhile, said the Fed has stricter criteria for raising its key interest rate from near zero. The economy must reach full employment and inflation needs to top the Fed’s 2% goal “for some time.”

Full employment amounts to the lowest unemployment can reach -- likely without triggering excessive inflation.

“We have much ground to cover to reach maximum employment, and time will tell whether we average 2% inflation on a sustainable basis,” he said.

Some leading economists expect the Fed to start raising its benchmark rate in 2023.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Federal Reserve interest rate: Powell says 2021 tapering is on track

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Powell gives no signal on start of bond-buying taper, weighs Delta risks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. economy continues to make progress towards the Federal Reserve's benchmarks for reducing its pandemic-era emergency programs, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in remarks that defended the view current high inflation will likely pass and stopped short of signaling the timing for any reduction in the central bank's asset purchases beyond "this year." In a speech to the annual Jackson Hole economic conference, Powell indicated the Fed will remain cautious in any eventual decision to raise interest rates as it tries to nurse the economy to full employment, saying he wants to avoid chasing "transitory" inflation and potentially discouraging job growth in the process - a defense in effect of the new approach to Fed policy he introduced a year ago.

  • Toyota sells its 50 millionth Corolla after 55 years of production

    Nearly eight years ago today, Toyota sold its 40 millionth Corolla. The 50 millionth car didn’t get a special and fabulous sendoff, though, as the most detail Toyota is able to provide is that it was sold “this past July.” Toyota left folks with the same conundrum when it sold the 40 millionth Corolla, too.

  • Fed’s Kaplan tells MarketWatch a gradual taper will give markets best chance to adjust

    Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan, in an interview with MarketWatch, says he wants the taper to start soon and continue at a gradual pace, as it would be the best way to wean the economy off the central bank's asset purchases.

  • Apple Is Donating $10 to the National Park Foundation for Every Apple Pay Purchase Made This Weekend

    Celebrate 105 years of the National Park Service by using Apple Pay this weekend.

  • Afghanistan: Where will refugees go after Taliban takeover?

    Thousands of people are scrambling to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country.

  • U.S. Consumer Sentiment Remains Depressed in Late August

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer sentiment remained weak in late August amid ongoing concerns over inflation and the coronavirus pandemic.The University of Michigan’s final sentiment index fell to a near-decade low of 70.3 during the month from 81.2 in July, data released Friday showed. The figure was in line with the preliminary reading and just below the median estimate of 70.8 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.“Consumers’ extreme reactions were due to the surging Delta variant, higher inflation

  • U.S. Stocks Rise on Powell’s Dovish Taper Tone: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities gained to record highs as investors took assurance from comments by Jerome Powell that the withdrawal of stimulus would be gradual.The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose during the Federal Reserve chairman’s much-anticipated address from Jackson Hole, where he reinforced the message that it would be appropriate to begin tapering bond purchases by the end of the year. Treasury yields and the dollar fell. Gold gained.Powell said the economy has now met the test of “substantia

  • U.S. August auto sales to fall as supply constraints continue - J.D. Power, LMC Automotive

    Retail sales of new vehicles are expected to fall 14.3% to 987,100 in August from a year earlier, they said in a report released on Thursday. The chip shortage continues to weigh on manufacturing activity, with automakers cutting production despite strong demand for personal transportation during the COVID-19 crisis. "Global light vehicle demand remains under pressure from the severe inventory constraints caused by the semiconductor shortage as well as disruption from the COVID-19 Delta variant," said Jeff Schuster, president of Americas operations and global vehicle forecasts at LMC.

  • Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 3 ETFs Instead

    If your efforts to pick individual stocks have left your portfolio lagging, it may be time to consider exchange-traded funds.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best undervalued dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Finding truly undervalued stocks can be a difficult job, especially during times of economic crisis when […]

  • Dilemma for Fed chief: High inflation and a surging virus

    Not long ago, anticipation was high that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell might begin to sketch out a plan this week for the Fed to start pulling back on its support for an economy that has been steadily strengthening. Now, the decision of how and when the Fed should begin dialing back its help for the economy has become a more complicated one. The big question has been when the Fed will begin to slow its purchases of Treasury and mortgage bonds.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Unsettled Heading Into Jackson Hole

    The S&P 500 has pulled back just a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday as the world awaited some type of statement coming out of Jackson Hole.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Viewers Furious About Sen. Ben Sasse Appearance: ‘The Hypocrisy Is Mind-Blowing’ (Video)

    Sen. Ben Sasse took part in a lengthy interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday, but it didn’t sit well with viewers. “Ben Sasse on Morning Joe,” complained one about the Nebraska Republican’s appearance on a show that has consistently taken swipes at top Republican elected officials. “I just can’t with this s—. The hypocrisy is mind blowing.” The criticism of Sasse’s appearance came not from the political elite and blue checks of Twitter, but from average MSNBC viewers, who shot off tweets

  • ‘Waste of time’: Florida’s federal GOP officials aren’t backing DeSantis in mask fight

    South Florida’s Republicans in Washington aren’t getting behind Gov. Ron DeSantis’ fight against local mask mandates in schools.

  • U.S. reportedly gave Taliban the names of Americans and Afghan allies: 'Appalling and shocking'

    U.S. reportedly gave Taliban the names of Americans and Afghan allies: 'Appalling and shocking'

  • 25 Most Corrupt Countries in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 25 most corrupt countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis on corruption around the globe, and go directly to the 5 Most Corrupt Countries in the World. Corruption refers to the act of misuse of authority for personal gain. It encompasses a broad range of actions, […]

  • Tucker Carlson’s Ugly Feud With Eric Swalwell Has Sucked in Family

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastSeveral days before Breitbart News ran a story alleging a sexual affair between Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell and a Chinese spy, the congressman’s top aide received an unusual email from a fellow Hill staffer.It was Buckley Carlson, a communications director for up-and-coming Republican Rep. Jim Banks and son of Tucker Carlson, arguably the most powerful person in right-wing media and one of Swalwell’s biggest antagonists.According to Swalwell co

  • GOP Rep. Jim Banks: Republicans Have A 'Duty' To Punish Members Investigating Jan. 6 Riot

    If Republicans take back the majority in the House, Banks said there should be consequences for the lawmakers on the special committee.

  • Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton says it's 'impossible' for Mike Pompeo to 'rewrite history' on his negotiations with the Taliban

    "That's a prescription for Democratic attack ads that would be fatal to someone's credibility," Bolton told Politico.

  • Biden's Labor Department just said people on unemployment could get a one-time check from states after benefits expire on Labor Day

    Millions of workers are set to lose their benefits on Labor Day, but the Labor Department says states can give them one-off payments.