Fed's Powell: Not certain Delta outbreak will dent recovery

FILE PHOTO: Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It remains unclear whether the heightened outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant will have a noticeable impact on the economy, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

"COVID is still with us ... and that is likely to continue to be the case for a while," Powell said, but "people and businesses have improvised and learned to adapt. To live their lives despite COVID."

Powell spoke to a Web broadcast event with teachers and students, and much of the event involved basic information about the U.S. central bank and the importance of economics education.

But his brief comment on the recovery indicates that the increase in infections and lagging pace of vaccination hasn't undermined the Fed's view that the recovery will remain on track.

The pandemic is “still casting a shadow on economic activity. We cannot declare victory yet,” Powell said. But "many companies ... have adapted their business models to the new world," and are able to carry on.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by Franklin Paul and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stocks fall sharply after 5 day run of records

    Stocks trade lower Tuesday afternoon, threatening to end a five-day run of record finishes for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500, after July retail sales came in weaker than expected.

  • Stocks Drop, Dollar Climbs Amid Economic Angst: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped, while the dollar rose amid concern that the global economic recovery will lose momentum with further shutdowns to contain a fast-spreading pandemic.Traders watched closely Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks during a Tuesday town hall with educators and students, where he noted that the Fed’s “powerful tools” have limitations. Powell also said that Covid-19 will likely stay “for a while,” and we’re not going back to a pre-pandemic economy. Policy makers w

  • Option Traders Eye Bull Put Spread For Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings

    Option traders might consider a bull put spread for Nvidia stock in anticipation of a strong earnings report.

  • After Beating Netflix, Richard Li’s Viu Looks to Next Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Richard Li’s streaming business is on a roll, mulling a potential initial public offering after its platform Viu beat Netflix Inc. in subscribers in one of Asia’s most competitive markets.Viu is now Southeast Asia’s second largest streaming service by paid subscribers, trailing only Disney Plus, according to research firm Media Partners Asia. Its success has driven the over-the-top media business of Li’s conglomerate PCCW Ltd. to post a revenue jump of 29% in the first

  • Palantir Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars, Accepts Payment in Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars and inviting customers to pay for its data analysis software in gold.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin. Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment before adding precious metals more recently.A spokeswoman for Palantir said

  • HHS ready to battle drug companies for lower prices in court: Sec. Becerra

    U.S. Health Sec. Xavier Becerra tells Yahoo Finance the federal government is ready to battle pharma companies to lower drug costs.

  • Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

    Social Security recipients should get a major cost-of-living adjustment next year amid a steep rise in the prices of everything from gasoline and cars to bacon. See: Social Security Cost-of-Living...

  • Fast-food chains and off-price retailers will gain from expanded SNAP benefits, says Cowen

    The additional food stamps could help offset the impact of the end of unemployment benefits coming on Sept. 6, analysts say.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Shoot Straight Up in the Air

    The natural gas markets have rallied again to kick off the week on Monday as we continue to see the massive uptrend continue.

  • American CEOs make 351 times more than workers. In 1965 it was 15 to one

    Rather than address stagnant wages for hourly workers and yawning inequality, corporations are blaming a ‘labor shortage’ ‘It’s worth remembering that the federal minimum wage would be $24 an hour today had it kept pace with worker productivity – rather than the $7.25 it’s been since 2009.’ Photograph: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA Last week, the Economic Policy Institute, a nonpartisan thinktank, released a report on the increasing pay gap between chief executives and workers. This research

  • ‘Levelling up’ cost will be close to £2tn price of German reunification, says think tank

    Boris Johnson's plan to "level up" the UK will require a similar scale of funding to the near £2 trillion spent on reunifying Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a think tank has calculated.

  • Ark Invest's Cathie Wood says China's regulatory crackdown clashes with its goal of becoming a global innovation leader

    Wood, who gained recognition for the strong performance of her funds in 2020, dumped Chinese stocks in July after Beijing's crackdown.

  • 25 Miserable Countries in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 25 miserable countries in the world. You can skip our discussion about our methodology to find out these countries and go directly to 5 Miserable Countries in the World. What makes people happy or miserable is still a question of immense research in scientific circles. […]

  • Higher inflation target could trigger jobs boom, former Fed staffers say

    The Federal Reserve may be wrestling with an inflation problem, but two former senior staffers at the U.S. central bank argue that continued higher prices in the future may be what is needed to shift the whole economy to a higher plateau and deliver a jobs boom that helps the broadest set of people. David Wilcox, a former Fed research director, and David Reifschneider, a special adviser to former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, argue in a new research paper that once the coronavirus pandemic passes and the Fed is able to raise interest rates to more normal levels, it should then increase the national inflation target from 2% to 3% and use a shock treatment of surprise rate cuts to hit it. "The unemployment rate could average 0.75 percentage point or more below its sustainable level during the first 15 years after the higher target is announced," representing about 1.2 million or more additional people employed each year, the two economists, now with the Peterson Institute for International Economics, estimated.

  • China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs the economic recovery is losing momentum. Industrial production in the world's second largest economy increased 6.4% year-on-year in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday. Retail sales increased 8.5% in July from a year ago, far lower than the forecast 11.5% rise and June's 12.1% uptick.

  • Fed's Rosengren: Another strong jobs report could support September taper announcement

    Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Monday that one more month of strong job gains could satisfy the U.S. central bank's requirements for beginning to reduce its monthly asset purchases. "We've had two months in a row where we've created more than 900,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped by half a percent to 5.4%," Rosengren said during an interview with CNBC. Fed officials said in December that they would continue purchasing assets at the current pace of $120 billion a month until there is "substantial further progress" toward the central bank's goals for inflation and employment.

  • China Vows Employment Support as Labor Market Under Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- China pledged to prioritize employment with its fiscal and monetary policies as the labor market remains under pressure, the country’s cabinet said Monday.China still faces relatively large employment pressure during the 14th five-year-plan period which ends in 2025, according to a statement released from the State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. The cabinet also urged China to push for close to full employment with higher quality jobs during the period.Read more: C

  • Companies pull out all the stops to fill jobs in a market 'like we have never seen'

    The hiring logjam showed some signs of easing in July.

  • Unemployment benefits during the pandemic helped workers more than in the Great Recession

    More than half of unemployment insurance recipients whose 2020 earnings dropped by 10% or more received benefits that met or exceeded the amount their earnings decreased.

  • Delta nips at the economy and threatens more inflation

    Delta is not only starting to nibble at the U.S. economy, it also threatens to prolong the biggest surge inflation in more than a decade.