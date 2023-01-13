Fed's Powell noted "balance of risks" in rate hike path from 2018 onwards, transcripts show

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference in Washington
Lindsay Dunsmuir and Michael S. Derby
·4 min read

By Lindsay Dunsmuir and Michael S. Derby

(Reuters) - Two months before he became Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell urged a gradual approach to raising interest rates so that the U.S. central bank could more adequately assess the true strength of the labor market against tepid inflation, foreshadowing a cautiousness on policy that would persist under his leadership until the coronavirus crisis and its aftermath forced a wholesale change.

Transcripts from the Fed's 2017 policy meetings released Friday showed Powell, then a Fed Board governor, navigating through that year's major policy shifts - the start of balance sheet reduction and a pick-up in the pace of interest rate increases - against a backdrop of sluggish inflation and a job market he and others viewed as approaching full employment.

"I see a need to balance the risk of an overheating economy against that of stubbornly too-low inflation, and I continue to view a gradual approach to removing accommodation as appropriately balancing these two risks," Powell said on Dec. 13, the second day of that year's final policy meeting and 41 days after he had been tapped by President Donald Trump to replace Janet Yellen as Fed chief.

"A gradual pace... will allow us to make a better assessment of the degree of labor market tightness as well as the underlying trend of inflation," Powell said as members of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee gave their outlook for 2018 and beyond, according to the transcript.

The transcripts, which are released each January with a five-year delay, also showed debate among Fed policymakers about when to start reducing its $4.5 trillion portfolio of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, most of which were purchased in the wake of the financial crisis.

Powell faces a similar task this year but with the inflation problem turned on its head. Instead, too-high inflation is the culprit and the Fed, after the fastest pace of interest rate hikes in 40 years, is navigating a tricky task of raising rates high enough to bring inflation down to its 2% target against a very strong labor market, while also allowing time for its campaign of monetary tightening to be fully absorbed by the economy.

As such, the Fed, which has been under Powell's leadership since early 2018, has flagged a downshift this year to a gradual pace of interest rate increases to reduce the risk of a policy mistake.

Back in 2017, the central bank raised interest rates three times as it slowly ramped up borrowing costs amid brisk economic growth and strong job gains that pushed the unemployment rate down to a more than 16-year low, even as inflation struggled to breach the Fed's 2% goal.

Inflation at that point had been below the central bank's target for five years, a softness that prompted Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari to dissent against all three hikes while then Chicago Fed President Charles Evans dissented in December that year.

That was a reverse of 2016, when the Fed only managed to raise interest rates for the second time in a decade, causing two other policymakers to register dissents but for not moving quickly enough.

The Fed's policy rate stood at 1.25% to 1.50% at the end of 2017 following the quarter percentage point moves as the Fed more forcefully began to exit from the emergency actions it took following the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.

Part of that withdrawal of stimulus included starting its balance sheet drawdown. In June, Fed officials were worried that later that year markets and the economy could be roiled by political battles over the U.S. government borrowing limits and were concerned about starting the reduction in those potentially unsettled conditions, the transcripts show.

They were also mindful that unlike the current regime of holding press conferences after every policy meeting, such post-meeting briefings only happened quarterly in 2017. For some that made kicking off the balance sheet drawdown at the July meeting less attractive than the September meeting, when then-Chair Yellen would speak with the press at its conclusion.

"I see no advantage at all to moving it to July," then Fed governor Lael Brainard said. "I think this is a big deal… I think this is the kind of thing that you do at a press conference, so that the Chair can explain in great detail and contextualize it."

The Fed ultimately went for a September announcement although a prediction the overall portfolio could shrink to between $2.5 trillion to $3.5 trillion by the early 2020s ran into trouble far sooner, with the central bank only managing to shrink the balance sheet by about 15% before the level of reserves got too low and led to a spike in short-term borrowing costs in September 2019.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir, Michael S. Derby and Dan Burns; Additional reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Recommended Stories

  • Temasek-Backed Data Center Operator Explores Over $1 Billion IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, a company backed by Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte, is exploring a potential initial public offering that could raise more than $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to Dow

  • Analysis-China's rapid reopening brings joy and woe for world markets

    The rapid reopening of China's economy from COVID lockdowns is brightening the outlook for global investors keen to leave behind one of their worst years on record, but may also fuel the inflationary pressures policymakers hope are abating. The impact of the reopening of the world's second largest economy on financial markets, hit by double-digit losses last year as inflation and interest rates jumped, is critical. COVID cases, deaths, and the economic hit to China from rampant infections are yet to play out and commodity prices are already rising, adding to inflation risks.

  • Biden's aides discovered a second batch of classified documents at another location, report says

    NBC News' report comes after the White House disclosed that a "small" number of classified documents were found at Biden's old office.

  • Wendy’s to Revamp Operations as Consumers Tighten Spending

    The restaurant chain announced the departures of two executives amid a broader organizational overhaul that could include staff reductions and new investments.

  • Bitcoin hits two-month high, trades above $19,000 following December inflation data

    Bitcoin surged on Thursday after December inflation data showed a further slowdown in price increases as sentiment in the crypto market continues to improve.

  • Dow Jones Falls 250 Points As JPMorgan Slides On Earnings; Tesla Dives On Price Cuts

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250 points Friday, as JPMorgan sold off on earnings. Tesla stock dived on U.S. and European price cuts.

  • Dutch PM Rutte denies U.S. pressure over chip export policy

    The Netherlands is not feeling pressured by Washington to adopt new U.S. rules further restricting semiconductor technology exports to China, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday. The Hague has denied licenses for its largest company, ASML Holding NV, to export its most advanced machines to China since 2019, following lobbying by the Trump administration, raising concerns it is under pressure again to adopt further restrictions. U.S. officials have said they expect the Netherlands to implement similar rules to those imposed on U.S. companies by Washington in October 2022, which are aimed at hobbling China's ability to make its own chips.

  • Fed says surging interest costs cut what it handed back to Treasury in 2022

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve said Friday that it handed back substantially less money to the Treasury last year than it did the year before, amid rising interest expenses tied to its work to lower inflation. The Fed noted that in September of last year it began recording what’s called a deferred asset that tallies up the loss, which stood at $18.8 billion at the end of the year. The Fed said it transferred $76 billion in weekly earnings to the Treasury.

  • Summers Says Recession Still Looms, Fed Getting Closer to Done

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that the US economy is still facing a recession this year, despite encouraging news in recent weeks.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost Sales“One has to be careful of false dawns,” S

  • British intelligence says Russians are reinforcing units near Kreminna with paratroopers

    British intelligence has stated that fierce battles have been ongoing near Soledar (Donetsk Oblast) and Kreminna (Luhansk Oblast) for the past two days where the Russian Federation has reinforced its defence with paratroopers.

  • Wall Street Has Near-Term Concerns Over AWS. Why It’s Still Bullish on Amazon Stock.

    Amazon.com analysts are largely upbeat about the e-commerce company despite concerns over the near-term performance of its cloud-computing business, Amazon Web Services. In a Friday research note, Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein cut his estimate of AWS’s revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 and all of 2023 by 1% and 3%, respectively, citing the uncertain outlook for the economy. In the third quarter, AWS had sales of $20.5 billion, while the total for the whole company was $127.1 billion.

  • McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Thursday that he would consider expunging one or both of former President Trump’s impeachments. “I would understand why members would want to bring that forward,” McCarthy said in response to a question at a press conference on Thursday, before listing off several other key priorities for House Republicans. “But…

  • Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

    There are some similarities to Donald Trump's secret documents scandal but there are key differences, too

  • Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump

    The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 80%, Say Analysts

    The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures showed that inflation is still easing, having dropped for the 6th consecutive month. The CPI for December rose by 6.5% from the same period a year ago and fell by 0.1% compared to November, thereby meeting Street expectations. There are still areas of concern, though, such as services inflation, which might put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the latest readout will cause the Fed to put the brakes on its rate-hiking endeavors. Additionall

  • How the gas vs. electric stove debate became the latest culture war, with AOC and Ted Cruz chiming in: 'Gas stoves for me but not for thee'

    Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas said he'd "NEVER give up" his gas stove, adding "COME AND TAKE IT!!" — a phrase typically used in defense of firearms.

  • Republicans might want to wait on celebrating the DOJ probe of Biden | Opinion

    An investigation is not an indictment — it’s an opportunity to provide clarity where answers are needed.

  • Democrat suggests classified docs in Biden's home, office may have been 'planted' after second batch found

    A Democratic representative told Fox News that the classified documents found in President Biden's possession could have been "planted."

  • George Santos repeatedly ducks Matt Gaetz's questions about the $700,000 he lent his campaign

    Rep. George Santos appeared on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast, which fellow GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz guest-hosted on Thursday.

  • Energy tycoon Li Hejun, once China’s richest man, arrested

    Chinese authorities have detained Li Hejun, the billionaire founder of thin-film solar panel firm Hanergy, local media reported on Wednesday. Li, once dubbed China's richest man, has reportedly not been seen since his arrest by Liaoning police in the Chinese city of Jinzhou on Dec. 17, 2022. While some news sites reported that the reason for his detention was unclear, Chinese news outlet Jiemian News attributed Li's arrest to his company’s links to the Bank of Jinzhou.