Fed's Powell opens door to tougher regulations as renomination decision looms

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell poses for photos with Fed Governor Lael Brainard at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lindsay Dunsmuir
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Lindsay Dunsmuir

(Reuters) - Even as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell predictably dodged the latest question over his future as head of the central bank, his signal of openness to Democratic demands for tougher regulation of Wall Street under a new regulatory chief may assuage what critics see as a weak point in his leadership.

At a press conference on Wednesday following the Fed's latest meeting at which policymakers kept interest rates near zero as the U.S. economy continues to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic, Powell was unequivocal when asked how much he would defer to a new vice chair for supervision expected to be named this fall to oversee bank regulation.

"I respect that authority, I respect that's the person who will set the regulatory agenda going forward. I would accept that and furthermore, it's only appropriate for a new person to come in and look at the current state of regulation and supervision and suggest appropriate changes," Powell said. "I welcome that."

That viewpoint could offer President Joe Biden an opening to pursue a package deal in which Powell, a Republican, remains chair and current Fed Governor Lael Brainard, a Democrat and potential rival for the leadership who is favored by some progressives, takes over as the Fed's regulation czar when the slot opens up at the end of October.

The public declaration could work in his favor given Powell, a former private equity executive and investment banker, has been regarded by some as too close to Wall Street and insufficiently tough on banks as he and current Vice Chair Randal Quarles, voted to ease regulations.

"I think he is likely the best politician who has ever been Federal Reserve chair," said Jeff Hauser, founder of the progressive Revolving Door project, which nevertheless opposes Powell's renomination in favor of Brainard. "He's genuinely good at it."

Powell's gambit on regulation may also help bolster his credentials at a time when the central bank is under the microscope as the White House mulls his possible nomination for reappointment before his term expires in February.

TRADING FUROR

On paper, Powell remains the likely candidate for a second term. He enjoys bipartisan support in Congress, is reportedly backed by his predecessor as Fed chief and current U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and revamped the Fed's approach to monetary policy last year to put greater priority on a broad and inclusive maximum employment goal, which was heralded by many supporters of Biden, including progressive, labor-focused economists.

But headaches, such as the revelation last week that two Federal Reserve regional bank presidents had engaged in controversial stock trades, leave little room for major error, particularly as Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, a key lawmaker, has demanded swift action to establish new ethics rules that would bar such dealings in the future.

"We need to make changes and we are going to do that," Powell also said at the press conference as he expressed displeasure at the behavior of Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren.

"In terms of having confidence and that sort of thing, I think, no one is happy," Powell said. Others remained less convinced by his commitment to comprehensive action.

"I think Chair Powell's response to this trading scandal is a failure of leadership," said Dennis Kelleher, president and chief executive officer of Better Markets, an advocacy group pushing for tighter financial regulation, who was a member of the transition team for then-President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

"He's not actually making changes regarding their outrageous conduct, he's asked the staff to review the code of conduct for changes in the future."

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Climate change fuels Calif. push to prevent fires

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved nearly $1 billion in new spending to prevent wildfires that are getting bigger and more destructive from climate change. (Sept. 23)

  • Microsoft Keeps Surface in Its Place

    Microsoft’s new devices come as a reporting change makes clear that hardware is but a small piece of the software giant’s growing pie.

  • Facebook warns it is 'underreporting' iOS ad results amid Apple privacy changes

    Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is underreporting the results of its advertising business on Apple Inc iOS devices, acknowledging that recent privacy changes from the iPhone maker have made it more expensive and difficult for brands to advertise on Facebook. Facebook said in a blog post it estimates it is underreporting "conversions," an industry term that includes buying of products or other actions a person takes after seeing an ad, by 15%, adding that the figure varied among individual advertisers. Facebook said it believed actual conversions such as sales and app downloads are higher than reported.

  • Tensions grow as U.S. and allies increase Indo-Pacific involvement

    With increasingly strong talk in support of Taiwan, a new deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, and the launch of a European strategy for greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and its allies are becoming more assertive in their approach toward a rising China.

  • U.S. aerospace and defense CEOs unite behind COVID vaccine mandate -statement

    Leaders of the largest United States aerospace and defense companies are united in their effort to comply with the Biden administration's coronavirus vaccine mandate for U.S. workers and await further government guidance, their industry group said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday. Last week major defense contractor Raytheon Technologies Corp, the maker of Tomahawk missiles, mandated its 125,000 U.S. employees get vaccinated after President Joe Biden announced policies requiring employers with more than 100 workers to have them inoculated or tested weekly.

  • Freshworks stock jumps 32% after IPO raises more than $1 billion

    Freshworks Inc. shares rallied more than 30% on their first day of trading Wednesday as the customer and IT business software provider focuses on growing its customer base past its small business focus.

  • 2 Tech Stocks Climbing Higher on Thursday

    The rally on Wall Street continued on Thursday, with investors cheering news of a strong employment market and prospects for the Federal Reserve to remain relatively accommodating on monetary policy well into the future. The technology sector has been a hotbed of growth lately, and a couple of high-profile tech stocks made big moves higher on Thursday morning. BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) released its latest earnings results, while Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) gave investors some good news about what it expects from its business in the near future.

  • Charlotte tax preparer cheated public out of millions. Then she burned the evidence.

    Tina Wells also is responsible for two fires intentionally set at her offices, where files were destroyed, prosecutors say.

  • Elizabeth Holmes saga had ‘no’ impact on trust of 23andMe: CEO

    Elizabeth Holmes has cast a shadow over women-led startups, especially those in the health sector. But it had "no" impact on consumer trust in 23andMe (ME), CEO Anne Wojcicki tells Yahoo Finance in a new interview.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street extends post-Fed rally as Evergrande fears fade

    Investors welcomed the Fed's measured approach to tapering its monetary stimulus, and have shaken off fears associated with the implosion of Evergrande.

  • A major stock market decline still lurks: strategist

    The market is trying to find some stable footing. But one pro says buyer beware.

  • Majority of Baby Boomers no longer interested in an encore career: Survey

    Yahoo Finance’s Stephanie Asymkos breaks down the growing number of Baby Boomers embracing early retirement and changes in financial plans and lifestyle.

  • Mary Trump Pulls No Punches When Naming Her ‘Stupidest’ Relative

    The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.

  • MSNBC Hosts Crack Up Over Error Found On First Page Of Trump Lawsuit

    Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • Barr had 'Oh, s***' moment when Trump blew up over Durham: Book

    Attorney General William Barr braced himself in the face of unprecedented fury displayed by President Donald Trump when he was told special counsel John Durham would likely not finish the criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation until sometime during the incoming Biden administration, according to a new book.

  • MyPillow Guy Mocked For A New Trump Prediction... And It's A Real Turkey

    Twitter users pluck the feathers out of Mike Lindell over his latest wild claim.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Breeze Through Your Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Breeze Through Your Retirement. Whether you are a retiree looking to meet your ever-growing expenses at […]