Fed's Powell: Russia's war on Ukraine will worsen inflation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Thursday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has already driven up oil prices, will likely further magnify the high inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy.

At the same time, Powell said he is committed to doing whatever it will take to slow inflation, underscoring the Fed's high-risk challenge in raising interest rates enough to stem price increases without tipping the economy into another recession.

The Fed chair, addressing the Senate Banking Committee on his second day of semiannual testimony to Congress on interest rate policies, stressed his belief that the economy is strong enough to withstand higher borrowing costs. His expression of confidence echoed his testimony Wednesday that the Fed can engineer a “soft landing" in which the economy would slow enough to ease inflation even while hiring and growth remain healthy.

“Commodity prices have moved up — energy prices, in particular," Powell said when asked about the economic consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "That’s going to work its way through the U.S. economy. We’re going to see upward pressure on inflation, at least for a while.”

Consumer prices are already rising at their fastest pace in four decades, having jumped 7.5% in January compared with 12 months earlier. Gas prices, a key driver of that increase, have soared 40% over the past year. In the view of most economists, the surge in inflation is largely a consequence of a shortage of labor and components resulting from bottlenecked supply chains, much of it resulting from the global economy’s swift rebound from the pandemic recession.

Responding to a question from Sen. Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, Powell noted that inflation is generally thought to rise about 0.2 percentage point for each $10 increase in the price of a barrel of oil. Oil prices have surged by $40 a barrel since early December.

Sen. Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, urged Powell to do “what it takes” to control inflation. He praised Paul Volcker, who led the Fed in the early 1980s and who sharply increased the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate to choke off the double-digit inflation of the 1970s. Volcker's actions also led to a deep recession in 1981-82.

Shelby asked Powell whether he, like Volcker, was willing to be “draconian” to “get the inflation under control and protect price stability.”

Powell replied that Volcker was the “greatest economic public servant of the era” and added that, "I hope history will record that the answer to your question is yes.”

But Powell stressed his belief that the Fed can bring down inflation without triggering a recession. The economy grew last year at the fastest pace since the 1980s, the Fed chair noted, the unemployment rate is at a low 4% and hourly pay is rising steadily, before adjusting for inflation.

Job openings are near a record high, Powell added, and Americans are quitting their jobs at a record pace, usually for better, higher-paying positions.

“This is a great labor market for workers, particularly for workers” among those in the lowest one-quarter of incomes, he said. For these workers, pay gains over the past two years have slightly exceeded price increases.

On Wednesday, Powell had said that he would propose a quarter-point rate hike at the Fed's next meeting in two weeks, which would be the first rate increase since 2018. The Fed chair repeated Thursday that if inflation didn't decline this year as he expects, he is open to bigger hikes at some later central bank meeting this year.

Recommended Stories

  • How to help Ukrainians affected by Russian invasion

    More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine, and at least 160,000 have been displaced inside the country as fighting continues between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Europe’s largest ground war since World War II. The United Nations issued an appeal this week for $1.7 billion to help with aid efforts, estimating that 12 million people in Ukraine and 4 million refugees could need relief and protection in the coming months. Donations are flowing into aid organizations on the ground, and those trying to help Ukrainians who've fled into neighboring countries.

  • Bipartisan Support Grows For Banning Russian Oil, But It Could Come At A Cost

    More Democrats are joining Republicans in calling for a Russian oil cutoff that the White House has said would hurt consumers.

  • Russia-Ukraine war latest: 6 major developments from Thursday

    It has now been a week since Vladimir Putin's forces attacked Ukraine. Here's what you need to know on the latest developments

  • Pelosi scolds Boebert and Greene over SOTU outburst: 'They should just shut up'

    During President Biden’s State of the Union address earlier this week, images of Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., interrupting his speech went viral.

  • Nancy Pelosi To GOPers Who Interrupted Biden’s State Of The Union Speech: ‘Shut Up’

    “They should just shut up,” the House speaker said of rude outbursts by Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

  • DOJ officials criticize Senate-passed cyber bill

    Senior officials at the Department of Justice (DOJ) have knocked a Senate-passed cybersecurity bill as having "serious flaws," criticizing it over a lack of direct reporting to the FBI.The bill, the Strengthening American Cybersecurity Act, unanimously passed in the Senate on Tuesday night. It would require companies in critical sectors to alert the government of potential hacks or ransomware.The legislation would require cyber incidents to be...

  • The Market Is Like a Mirror Maze: The Path Forward Is Rarely Clear

    If you want to navigate this market, it isn't as simple as selling bad news and buying good news.

  • Volkswagen and Spotify Are the Latest to Leave Russia. Here’s the Growing List of Others.

    Volkswagen and Spotify became the latest Western companies to suspend operations in Russia following President V ladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. T he German car manufacturer announced on Thursday it would suspend production of vehicles in Russia until further notice, including at its production sites in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod. Spotify said Thursday it had closed its Russian office indefinitely, and had restricted content created by Russian state media, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Rival Libya government takes office as tensions grow

    Libya's parliament swore in a rival cabinet on Thursday in a bid to oust the unity government, a move that has raised fears of another major schism in the war-scarred country.

  • House Dems demand prison rape audit at Calif. federal lockup

    Several House Democrats are demanding the federal Bureau of Prisons make public an audit that examines reports of sexual assault at a federal women's prison in California where inmates say they've been subjected to rampant sexual abuse that has led to the arrests of four employees, including the former warden. The eight legislators, including members of the House Judiciary and oversight committees and the Democratic Women's Caucus, wrote to prisons Director Michael Carvajal that they want him to provide a copy of the Prison Rape Elimination Act audit conducted at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, by the end of the month.

  • Zelensky says 'the end of the world has arrived'

    During a press conference on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke, through a translator, about the Russian army’s continuing assault on Ukraine and said it had come there to kill Ukrainians. “The end of the world has arrived,” he said.

  • California could OK abortions by solo nurse practitioners

    A bill announced Thursday in the California Legislature would let some nurse practitioners perform abortions without the supervision of a doctor — part of a plan to prepare for a potential influx of patients from other states if the U.S. Supreme Court allows states to ban or severely restrict the procedure. State Senate leader Toni Atkins, a Democrat from San Diego, said the goal is to increase the number of health care workers in California who can perform abortions ahead of a potential Supreme Court ruling this summer. Nurse practitioners are not doctors, but they have advanced degrees and can provide a number of treatments.

  • Pelosi on heckling of Biden during SOTU: Boebert, Greene should 'shut up'

    During her weekly press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to a question about the repeated outbursts by Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia during President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Pelosi said, "I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said: 'Shut up.' That’s what he said to them. I think they should just shut up."

  • Here Are the 56 Artists Competing in American Song Contest — Including Six Notable Acts!

    NBC's new show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, will have America voting for their favorite original song

  • Canadian Natural Resources sidesteps winter hit to post profit surge

    Icy temperatures in December and early this year hit mining operations in western Canadian oil sands, the largest source of crude in the country, hurting production at companies such as Imperial Oil Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc. Yet Alberta-based Canadian Natural's output jumped 9% to 1.31 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, allowing it to take advantage of a more than 50% rise in crude prices last year.

  • Adidas just dropped new sports bras in 72 sizes — it's the brand's most inclusive collection yet

    Included in the lineup are high- and low-intensity bras, for everything from running to yoga.

  • Credit Suisse caught trying to shred evidence of loans to Russian oligarchs backed by superyachts and private jets

    The scandal-ridden bank lands in the headlines once more, just a week after Suisse Secrets leaks show the lender’s history of deals with shady individuals.

  • How sanctions work against wealthy oligarchs

    Hermitage Capital Management CEO Bill Browder explains how imposing sanctions can hurt the world's wealthiest individuals.

  • OpenSea Bars Iranian Users as US Sanctions Talk Ramps Up

    OpenSea users with Iran-based IP addresses are claiming their accounts were terminated on Thursday, in what is developing into a larger discussion about international sanctions and popular Web 3 platforms.

  • Fed Chair Powell: 'War Underscores Need' for Crypto Regulation

    “[The Ukraine-Russia conflict] underscored the need for congressional action on digital finance including crypto currency,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in Congressional testimony on Wednesday.