Fed chief Powell tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

Jerome H. Powell participates in a panel during a Central Bank Symposium in Stockholm
Ann Saphir
·2 min read

By Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is experiencing mild symptoms from the virus, the U.S. central bank said in a statement.

Powell, who turns 70 next month, is up to date on his COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and is working remotely while isolating at home, the Fed said.

The U.S. central bank's next policy meeting is on Jan. 31- Feb. 1. Investors widely expect the Fed to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at that meeting.

There was little reaction in financial markets after the Fed's announcement about Powell's COVID-19 infection. The Fed chief typically prepares for policy meetings with a busy mix of in-person and virtual engagements.

The Fed's rate-setting panel has a giant screen in its meeting room in Washington, and it has accommodated participation of members via videoconference when necessary since resuming in-person policy-setting sessions in March 2022.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to isolate at home for five days, and then - as long as symptoms are never worse than mild and are improving, and no fever is present - to resume activities but continue to use a high-quality mask around others for another 10 days.

That timeline would allow Powell to exit isolation before the start of the Fed's next policy meeting.

Last April, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde disclosed that she had tested positive for COVID-19, a week before the ECB's scheduled policy meeting. She experienced mild symptoms and also worked from home. Her news conference at that meeting went ahead, with Lagarde joining by video link from home as she was still positive for the virus.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Lindsay Dunsmuir, Michael S. Derby, Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Andrea Ricci and Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Chair Powell Tests Positive for Covid-19, Has Mild Symptoms

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts EstimateInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsStocks Turn Lower as Growth in Focus; Dow Falls: Markets WrapPowell, 69, received the positive test We

  • Those who invested in Investec Group (JSE:INL) three years ago are up 134%

    By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at...

  • Dutch Premier Pledges to Send Patriot Defense System to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the Netherlands plans to send a Patriot system to Ukraine, joining the US and Germany in bolstering the Ukrainian military arsenal with crucial air defense to fight Russia’s invasion.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts EstimateInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real

  • Genesis, Gemini face US charges over unregistered securities sales

    Top blockchain and crypto news: SEC frowns on Genesis, Gemini. Solana soars. Will China tighten its embrace of WeChat Pay and Alipay to push its CBDC?

  • Oil touches highest prices since early December on optimism over China reopening

    Oil futures rise to their highest intraday levels since early December as traders remain upbeat about China's reopening and the demand for crude.

  • Couple arrested after 2-year-old is hospitalized in Sacramento with serious injuries

    The mother was arrested in December and her boyfriend over this past weekend, authorities said.

  • U.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December

    Production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in December and output in the prior month was weaker than previously thought, indicating that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods. Manufacturing output dropped 1.3% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would decline 0.3%.

  • Tulare 'cartel' massacre: Mother, baby killed among 6 who were trying to escape

    The victims were identified Tuesday as 72-year-old Rosa Parraz, 52-year-old Eladio Parraz Jr., 50-year-old Jennifer Analla, 19-year-old Marcos Parraz, 16-year-old Elyssa Parraz and 10-month-old Nycholas Parraz.

  • Fed Chair Powell tests positive for COVID-19

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has tested positive for COVID-19, the central bank announced on Wednesday.

  • Lee Westwood: ‘I love the European Tour but now I wonder what it is’

    Lee Westwood tees off his 30th season of the DP World Tour knowing that these back-to-back events here and next week in Dubai could be his last on his home circuit before he is hit with a lifetime ban.

  • Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments

    Central bank digital currencies have the potential to revolutionize global financial systems, the report said.

  • U.S. mortgage interest rates fall to lowest levels since September - MBA

    The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell by 19 basis points to 6.23% for the week ended Jan. 13. Financial markets have been buoyed by a string of recent data that shows high inflation is slowing, allowing the Federal Reserve to scale back its hefty interest rate hikes and plan a stopping point this spring. Mortgage rates soared to more than 7% last October as the U.S. central bank raised its benchmark policy rate in 2022 at the fastest pace in 40 years.

  • The Fed is trying to get inflation back down to 2%, but is that too low for the good of the economy?

    The precise level of inflation the Federal Reserve should target is less critical for the U.S. economy than making sure prices rise in a slow and predictable manner, experts said.

  • Gold rises as dollar, yields slip on slower rate-hike prospects

    Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar and bond yields weakened after data showing signs of cooling U.S. inflation cemented bets the Federal Reserve will slow its rate hikes. With the PPI data coming in a little tamer than expected, the Fed might back off its accelerated monetary policy tightening path, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals. Traders' bets of a 25-basis point rate hike by the Fed in February rose to 94.7% after the data, with the terminal rate now seen at 4.88% by June.

  • Nigeria May Slow Pace of Rate Hikes as Inflation Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s inflation softened for the first time in 11 months in December, raising the chance that the central bank will slow the pace of interest rate hikes ahead of presidential elections next month. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetLarr

  • Fed's Mester: Rate hikes have begun to quell US inflation

    Growing evidence that high inflation is finally easing shows that the Federal Reserve's sharp interest rate hikes are working as intended, says Loretta Mester, a key Fed policymaker. “We’re beginning to see the kind of actions that we need to see,” Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, said in an interview with The Associated Press. Other Fed officials, too, have said recently that they were encouraged by a series of milder readings on inflation and wage growth.

  • Fed's Bullard urges colleagues not to 'stall' on remaining rate increases

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Wednesday that U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers should get the policy rate of interest above 5% "as quickly as we can" before pausing rate increases needed to battle an ongoing outbreak of inflation. The most recent Fed projections showed policymakers expecting to raise the target interest rate from the current range between 4.25% and 4.5% to above 5% this year, but several officials have said they want to move in quarter point increases at upcoming meetings.

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell Tests Positive for Covid-19

    The chairman is working remotely while isolating at home, according to a press release on the central bank's website.

  • Investors are wrong to expect central banks to start pulling back from interest rate hikes, top BlackRock exec says

    The Federal Reserve and other central banks want to make sure that people don't go back to having expectations of high inflation, BlackRock's vice chairman said.

  • Yen tumbles as Bank of Japan holds firm on rates

    STORY: The Bank of Japan did very little on Wednesday (January 18), and that was a shock. Analysts had expected the central bank to relent on its ultra-easy monetary policy. It’s been the last among peers to resist raising rates. But policymakers refused to budge, keeping rates ultra-low. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda cited factors including the conflict in Ukraine and the legacy of the health crisis:"Taking into account this situation for the economy and prices, it is important now to firmly support the economy and create an environment in which companies can raise wages. We at the Bank of Japan will continue monetary easing and aim to achieve our price stability target in a sustainable and stable manner in tandem with wage increases."The yen tumbled following the news. It dropped around 2.5% against the dollar. Some market watchers now think Kuroda will hold off on any big moves before his term ends in April. His last policy meeting will be held in March, after a decade at the helm. Over that time, he oversaw radical monetary stimulus, but failed in a bid to revive anaemic consumer demand. Wednesday did see the BOJ lift its forecast for core consumer inflation over the current fiscal year to 3%. But the forecast for fiscal 2023 was left at 1.6%, indicating policymakers still expect price rises to cool off.