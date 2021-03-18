Fed's Powell: U.S.-driven global recovery could help lift laggards like Europe

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Burns and Leika Kihara
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Dan Burns and Leika Kihara

(Reuters) - The U.S. economy appears set to leave other developed markets in the dust this year with the largest annual growth spurt in decades, new Federal Reserve forecasts indicate, but that divergence is not worrying to the central bank's top official.

If anything, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sees a greater likelihood the strong U.S. rebound from the coronavirus pandemic will help jump-start countries still struggling to find their footing, such as Europe, rather than those weak showings overseas impeding the domestic recovery.

"U.S. demand, very strong U.S. demand, as the economy improves, is going to support global activity as well, over time," Powell said on Wednesday in a news conference following the Fed's latest two-day policy meeting.

"When the U.S. economy is strong that strength tends to support global activity as well, so that's one thing."

Powell's comments came as he was asked about sharply contrasting outlooks that have emerged in recent weeks, in particular between the United States, where the vaccine rollout is on pace and federal relief spending approved in the last few months totals nearly $3 trillion, and Europe, where the inoculation effort is lagging and relief funds approved months ago remain in limbo.

Fed policymakers on Wednesday were the latest to weigh in, forecasting U.S. gross domestic product would surge by 6.5% in 2021 - its fastest rate since the 1980s.

That is a 2.3 percentage-point improvement in this year's outlook from their previous forecasts in December and would mark a stunning 10-point swing upward from 2020's 3.5% decline should the economy live up to the new expectation.

By contrast, Powell's transatlantic counterpart, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, has said the euro zone economy would likely contract in the first quarter. ECB staff forecasts peg growth in the bloc at 4% in 2021.

"I don't worry for the near term - I mean, I'd love to see Europe growing faster, I'd love to see the vaccine rollout going more smoothly - but I don't worry too much about us in the near term, because we are on a very good track, very strong fiscal support coming, now vaccination going quickly, and cases coming down," Powell said.

"I think we are at a good place."

The divergence is not just with Europe. A Reuters poll last month estimated Japan, too, would suffer a contraction in the first quarter and that fiscal-year 2021 growth would come in at just 3.6%.

Strong U.S. demand is seen supporting Japan's export-reliant economy, a welcome development for the Bank of Japan which is holding a two-day rate review ending on Friday.

Markets are focusing on what steps the BOJ will take to make its policy sustainable enough to weather a prolonged battle with soft inflation, and how Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will describe the outlook for a fragile recovery.

"The strength in the U.S. economy clearly stands out. It means Japan's economy will enjoy a recovery driven by solid external demand," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Japan's Daiwa Securities.

"But external demand alone won't push up inflation, which will stay weak unless consumption grows more," she said.

In the past, divergence in growth and monetary policy among major central banks occasionally caused market turbulence. Not this time with stock prices continuing their ascent, and bond and currency markets taking the Fed's decision with stride.

"We are having diverging recoveries here, as we did after the last crisis," Powell said. "In this case, as well as the other one, the U.S. recovery is leading the global recovery."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider in Washington, Ann Saphir in Berkeley, Calif., Jonnelle Marte in New York and Leika Kihara in Tokyo; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. FCC Moves Toward Banning More Chinese Wireless Carriers

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission moved toward barring China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. and ComNet from the U.S., calling the Chinese telecommunications carriers a security risk controlled by the Beijing government.The action against two of China’s three major telecommunications operators was decided by a 4-0 vote by agency. It continues a security crackdown that earlier touched Chinese gear makers Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. In 2019, the FCC barred China Mobile Ltd. from the U.S. market over national security concerns.ComNet, a subsidiary of Pacific Networks Corp., and the unit formally known as China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd. were told in April by the FCC to show they are independent from the Chinese government, or face a proceeding that could result in ejection from the U.S. market. With its vote Wednesday the FCC began those proceedings.“These companies are indirectly owned and controlled by the Chinese government,” Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said at the meeting. “There is strong reason to believe that they will have to comply with requests from the Chinese government and advance its goals and policies.”The companies may present evidence in proceedings set in motion by the vote, the FCC said in news releases. Rosenworcel said U.S. agencies had “recommended to us that there are not mitigation measures that would be able to address this problem.”China Unicom said in a statement after the FCC action that it has operated in the U.S. for nearly 20 years through a subsidiary that fully complies with the law. It said it “expects a thorough, fair and fact-based review of the company’s conduct by the FCC.”In a June filing, it said it had followed rules and there was no basis to oust it from the U.S.China’s three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom -- have seen prices drop as much as 33% since the U.S. started targeting them last April. Much of the losses have been recovered since January, buoyed by growth in China, where they operate most of their business.China Unicom rose as much as 2.4% Thursday morning in Hong Kong. The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose as much as 1.9%. China’s three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom -- have seen prices drop, China Mobile by as much as 33%, since the U.S. started targeting them last April. Much of the losses have been recovered since January, buoyed by growth in China, where they operate most of their business.Contention PointPacific Networks and ComNet in a June 1 filing told the FCC their operations aren’t subject to Chinese government control. They said their “successful business records have been matched by their record of compliance with the commission’s regulatory requirements.” Their parent company is state-owned Citic Group Corp., the companies said.A message left at a ComNet email wasn’t immediately returned.The FCC earlier commenced a proceeding asking whether to end China Telecom (Americas) Corp.’s permission to operate in the U.S.U.S. security agencies in a Nov. 16 filing at the FCC said China Unicom is controlled by Beijing “and therefore is vulnerable to exploitation, influence, and control by that government.” Its operations in the U.S. provide opportunities for economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and the potential for disrupting U.S. communications, officials with the Justice Department and Commerce Department said in the filing.China Unicom links to U.S. networks at 11 places where it has installed routers, according to the security agencies’ filing. The company leases circuits from U.S. carriers, and has relationships with AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and CenturyLink Inc., according to the filing.In a separate Nov. 16 filing to the FCC that addressed Pacific Networks and ComNet, the U.S. agencies cited “potential use of Chinese information technology firms as routine and systemic espionage platforms.” Ownership by government-controlled Citic raises concerns the companies “will be forced to comply with Chinese government requests, including requests for communications intercepts,” the agencies said.The integrity of U.S. phone networks has emerged as a point of contention as the world’s two largest economies joust over a range of issues, including network security, trade and responsibility for spread of the coronavirus.The Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in a report issued June 9 branded Chinese government-owned carriers as a threat, and urged the FCC to complete its review of the companies’ status in a “timely” manner.(Updates with China Unicom stock move in 8th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As border crisis deepens, Biden official blames Trump’s ‘four years of mismanagement’

    Surge in unaccompanied children crossing the border presents ‘undoubtedly difficult’ challenges, DHS secretary Mayorkas tells Congress

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • The Patriots spent $137 million on the opening day of free agency in an eyebrow-raising bonanza

    The Patriots have been the biggest spenders in NFL free agency, bolstering a roster that went a disappointing 7-9 last year.

  • S&P ends lower as investors eye Fed meeting

    The S&P retreated but the Nasdaq eked out a gain in a choppy session Tuesday as investors anxiously awaited the result of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. Fears about rising interest rates and an overheating economy have investors fixated on the Fed’s meeting, where policymakers are likely to raise economic forecasts but repeat their pledge to remain accommodative. Vespula Capital President Jeff Tomasulo: “To me, they’re really focusing on the Fed, right. That’s what we have today, tomorrow, and I think there are still a little shockwaves from interest rates.”Investors bought tech stocks and sold recent winners like energy and financial stocks, dragging the Dow down four-tenth percent and S&P 500 two-tenth percent. The Nasdaq shed some of its earlier momentum but a rise in Apple helped lift the index a tenth percent. Apple shares gained 1% after Evercore ISI hiked its price target on the iPhone maker’s shares. Also boosting the Nasdaq: shares of Starbucks rose 2%. BTIG upgraded the coffeehouse chain to “buy” from “neutral,” citing strong sales and earnings outlook. Ford was the S&P 500’s second biggest decliner, falling 5%. The automaker announced a $2 billion convertible debt deal.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

  • Covid: Bahraini prince takes AstraZeneca vaccine on Everest trip

    Nepal's drug regulators launched investigation after a Bahraini royal brought in AstraZeneca doses.

  • Trans teenage girl implores Congress to pass Equality Act as Republicans call it a ‘war on women’

    Teenager commended for her testimony in which she asked to just be able to live her life

  • Biden says his dog Major will return to the White House after biting incident

    Major, one of the US president's two dogs, left the White House after an alleged biting incident.

  • This legendary Marine sniper made the Corps' longest known kill shot more than 50 years ago with a machine gun

    Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock spent his life demonstrating and teaching "that the deadliest thing on the battlefield is one well-aimed shot."

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “very bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Jay Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'” The shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County, and sold for $22. The store, which promotes fully customizable gear, also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his name tag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not familiar with the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. Reynolds’ official sheriff’s department page lists as part of his prior experience a 2005 to 2008 stint at the Department of State described entirely in abbreviations: WPPS HTP, IC BWUSA. This would appear to stand for Worldwide Personal Protective Services, a contract the federal government granted the independent contractor Blackwater USA. His campaign page alludes to work in Iraq without naming his employer. But an apparent Reynolds supporter and fellow member of the department shared an image on Facebook of then-candidate’s security clearance so as to dispel rumors that he had a criminal record in 2016. The image, naming Reynolds, showed a contract number corresponding to an indefinite arrangement the State Department inked with Blackwater to provide security guards and control services in 2005. Blackwater became infamous after its private guards fatally shot 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007. There is at present no evidence linking Reynolds to that incident, and he did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say Long, the suspect in the grisly crimes, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s alleged actions, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani, Noor Ibrahim, and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sharon Osbourne said Duchess Meghan 'ain't Black' in resurfaced clip. Here’s why she's wrong.

    Questioning Meghan Markle's Blackness based on her skin color as a way to downplay her experience with racial discrimination is deeply troubling.

  • Severe storms, tornadoes are moving through the South. People are sharing stunning images, videos.

    One man shared a video he took on the road that showed a tornado behind him near Waynesboro, Mississippi.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • Richard Branson's cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • Voldemort actor says the backlash J.K. Rowling received for being transphobic is 'disturbing'

    Ralph Fiennes says he cannot "understand the vitriol" directed at J.K. Rowling: "I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational."

  • I forced myself to stand for at least 3 hours a day while working from home, and it boosted my energy levels

    Working from home has led me to sit for around 12 hours a day, so I tried to stand for at least three. Here were the benefits I experienced.