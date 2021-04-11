Fed's Powell: U.S. economy at an 'inflection point' - CBS '60 Minutes'

FILE PHOTO: Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell listens during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Burns
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Dan Burns

(Reuters) -The U.S. economy is at an "inflection point" with expectations that growth and hiring will pick up speed in the months ahead, but some risks remain, particularly any resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said.

In a brief preview of a longer interview with CBS' news magazine program "60 Minutes" set to air in full on Sunday night, Powell echoed both his recent optimism about the economy and a now-familiar warning that COVID-19 remains the main risk.

"We feel like we're at a place where the economy is about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly, so the principal risk to our economy right now really is that the disease would spread again," Powell said. "It's going to be smart if people can continue to socially distance and wear masks."

Indeed, recent data on the economy has been positive by and large, with a better-than-expected 916,000 jobs created in March and some Fed officials suggesting a run of a million new jobs a month is possible later this year.

While pockets of the United States are seeing an upswing in COVID-19 cases - in Michigan in particular - infection rates in large parts of the country are at multi-month lows, and the vaccine rollout continues apace with a one-day record of 4.6 million doses given on Saturday, according to a Reuters tracker.

That has allowed wide swaths of the economy to more fully reopen. Activity in the hardest-hit leisure and entertainment sectors has picked up significantly in recent weeks as consumers regain the confidence to resume dining out and hopping on airplanes.

Still, even with March's big increase in employment, the labor market remains 8.4 million jobs short of where it was in February 2020, just before the pandemic triggered an historic downturn, and even further short of where the level of employment would be now had the pandemic never occurred.

The bounce back has also been uneven. The unemployment rate is 6% nationally, but is 9.6% for Blacks and 7.9% for Hispanics versus 5.4% for whites, and 8.2% for those without a high school diploma versus 3.7% for those with college degrees.

That is why Powell and fellow Fed policymakers have repeatedly promised not to let up any time soon on the massive support they are providing to the economy through near-zero interest rates and $120 billion a month of bond purchases.

Last year they committed to a new operating framework that places restoring the U.S. labor market to a "maximum" level of employment as the paramount of their two congressionally mandated objectives. The other is price stability, or keeping inflation broadly in line with their target of 2% on a year-over-year basis.

The new framework builds in allowances for inflation to run above that level for a time without them intervening to rein it in, measures that typically involve imposing more restrictive conditions that would likely slow activity and hiring.

But their commitment to that pledge is going to be tested in the coming months with data likely to show a pickup in inflation, especially when measured against levels a year ago when the early days of the pandemic crushed consumer demand and prices along with it.

Powell said as recently as Thursday, however, that the central bank is nowhere near reducing its support for the economy and that the coming upswing in inflation readings is likely to be transitory. And, as in his "60 Minutes" interview, he said the virus continues to govern the outlook.

"If you listen very closely to what he said, 'we're at a place where we will begin to see, we will begin to see.' And then he also cautions against a surge in the virus," U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on CBS' "Face the Nation" immediately after the Powell interview preview was shown. "If we're going to grow the economy with confidence, we've got to crush the virus. They are definitely related."

(Reporting by Dan Burns; Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Pivotal Week Confronts Emerging Markets at Mercy of U.S. Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- That the immediate fate of emerging markets is likely to be determined by the path of the dollar and Treasury yields is barely in dispute.But what is less clear is which direction the U.S. currency and bond market will take, as investors weigh the competing forces of Covid-19 infections and the prospects of a global economic rebound. Another uncertainty is which developing economies are best-placed to ride the recovery.This week “will continue to be dominated by rate volatility, issuance and Covid resurgence,” said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital in Dubai. “If rate volatility declines, supply is constrained and the Covid resurgence in places like India is controlled we can go tighter in spreads. Otherwise, I think we will continue to see weakness in fixed income.”Last week’s performance provided plenty of pointers. Emerging-market dollar bonds had their best week since December, while local-currency debt rose by the most in two months, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes. Meantime, developing-nation stocks fell 0.6% amid concerns about rising inflation, while the implied volatility for currencies declined for a second week.Chinese data will take the spotlight this week as a slew of releases including first-quarter gross domestic product will be watched for clues on the strength of its economic recovery. Inflation data from the U.S. and developing economies from India to Russia will also garner scrutiny as investors seek guidance on the path for monetary policy.Turkey’s interest-rate decision on Thursday will be in focus as the new central bank governor seeks to win over investors with a commitment to tight monetary policy after his predecessor was fired last month. The Bank of Korea is likely to hold its benchmark rate too.On HoldTurkey’s central will probably keep the benchmark one-week repo rate unchanged at 19%, according to most economists surveyed by BloombergTurkish central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said last month markets shouldn’t take for granted that he’ll cut interest rates as soon as AprilThe lira slumped 10% last month after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shock decision to replace the country’s central bank chief.The benchmark rate was raised by a larger-than-expected 200 basis points at Naci Agbal’s final rate-setting meeting as governor on March 18“President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would like the new-look central bank to lower interest rates, but market forces will likely delay the delivery of his orders,” with inflation rising and the lira weakening, Bloomberg Economics said in a reportBank of Korea is likely to hold its benchmark rate at 0.5% at its Thursday meeting. In late March Governor Lee Ju-yeol dismissed calls to tighten policy early to tackle rising financial risks, even as he said he expects faster inflation and economic growth this yearSouth Korea is scheduled to announce its unemployment rate for March on Wednesday. Bloomberg Economics forecasts the seasonally-adjusted jobless rate to slide further to 3.8% in March from 4% in the previous monthElection WatchA Sunday presidential runoff vote in Ecuador will be closely watched by bondholders as the nation decides between a career banker or the protege of self-exiled former President Rafael CorreaAny impact on the nation’s recently restructured dollar bonds will be monitored as the votes are countedPeruvians also head to polling stations on Sunday for the first round of their presidential electionThe Peruvian sol led last week’s currency gains on speculation that pro-market economist Hernando de Soto will secure enough support in Sunday’s presidential election to advance to the June runoff. An Ipsos poll showed that de Soto, a former central bank governor and presidential adviser, gained support to become the second most-favored candidatePeru Vote Key to Bonds After Biggest Sol Rally Since 2008China CheckData on Friday is set to show China’s economy accelerated by a record 18.3% in the first three months of 2021, according to the median estimate of analysts surveyed by BloombergBefore that, trade figures are forecast to show a continued export boom while industrial production, retail sales and aggregate social financing are also expected to jumpThe People’s Bank of China is also seen injecting cash in the banking system via medium-term lending facilities on Thursday as 100 billion yuan ($15.2 billion) of one-year loans come due. Traders will be on the watch for any additional cash injection as liquidity is expected to tighten this quarter due to a surge in local government bond sales and tax payments“Looking ahead to April and May, we expect liquidity to stay on the tight side,” said David Qu, who covers China for Bloomberg Economics. “In our view, the PBOC is trying to avoid fueling financial risks -- without putting a choke on the economy. We think the central bank will need to inject more liquidity into the banking system”What Else to WatchTraders will watch out for further escalation between Russia and Ukraine after Russia warned that growing violence in Ukraine could set off a broader military conflictJPMorgan Chase & Co. moved to market-weight from overweight on the ruble and Russian rates due to escalating geopolitical tensions and asset underperformanceThe ruble was the second-worst performing emerging-market currency last week amid the tensionIndia will release March consumer prices on Monday and inflation is expected to rebound further above the central bank’s 4% mid-point targetThe Reserve Bank of India will probably look past the near-term surge however and continue its hold on interest rates, according to Bloomberg IntelligenceIndia’s benchmark 10-year yield fell 15 basis points last week after the RBI announced 1 trillion rupees ($13.4 trillion) of debt purchasesIndustrial production is expected to decline further in February; India will also release trade figures alongside IndonesiaThe Philippines will release February overseas remittances data on ThursdayThe Czech Republic and Poland will report March’s consumer prices data on Tuesday and Thursday, respectivelyThe koruna and the zloty were among the best-performing emerging-market currencies last weekTraders will watch a reading of Peru’s economic activity gauge for February, which is expected to add to evidence that recovering growth lost momentum early in the first quarter, in line with increasing infections and lockdowns, according to Bloomberg EconomicsIn Brazil, investors will be watching for news on the nation’s 2021 budget gridlock, a significant local drivers this monthFebruary retail sales data on Tuesday, and unemployment figures on Friday will offer more information on how rising coronavirus cases has affected the economy.Colombia will post retail sales figures for February on ThursdayThe nation has had to return to lockdowns to fight the spread of Covid-19, which may imply downside risk for March, according to Bloomberg EconomicsBloomberg Economics expects Argentina’s March CPI data to show persistent inflationary pressure, despite price and currency controlsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Every Retiree Should Know About Collecting Social Security Benefits

    Don't let misinformation about Social Security keep you from getting everything you are entitled to.

  • How Epidemiologists Are Planning to Vacation With Their Unvaccinated Kids

    Families are facing a dilemma this year: They are itching to take a summer vacation, but their kids are not vaccinated. What to do? The mental gymnastics involved in answering this question are exhausting. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Our decision-making is clouded by unanswered questions about immunity, virus mutations and what case numbers will look like in the summer. The most conservative approach would be to wait a while longer and see how things shake out. But people are burned out from lockdowns, and vacation venues are selling out. At this point, all we really want to know is: What can we do this summer? So we asked epidemiologists and other public health experts — a pretty cautious group — what they are planning for their own summer vacations. Here are a few takeaways. First, figure out what feels safe. Does the thought of getting on a plane make you feel queasy? Or are you itching to be 35,000 feet in the air? Each family must figure out its own appetite for risk, the experts said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser for COVID-19, said in an interview Monday that he is hoping to have “a little family reunion” in the summer with his adult daughters, after everyone gets vaccinated, “if things calm down the way I think they will.” “One of them I haven’t seen in over a year. The others I haven’t seen in almost a year. I think that’s going to be my big plan in July,” Fauci said. Even among experts, there is some uncertainty about the summer. Jennifer Nuzzo, lead epidemiologist for the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, is planning to travel domestically this year with her family — though they have held off on picking a spot as they gather information on what locales might pose more or less danger of exposure. In her “exposure budget” she said she was prioritizing risks that had a clear benefit to the health and development of her kids, who are 4 and 7, such as visits with extended family. The health of your family members is also a big consideration. “We are very conservative as far as our risk level,” said Tara C. Smith, a professor of epidemiology at the Kent State University College of Public Health in Ohio, who will be vacationing with younger relatives who are not yet eligible for vaccination and have health conditions. It is not clear why some kids get very sick from COVID and others do not, she said, and the possibility of a COVID infection is “not something that I want to deal with just because we tried to go and have some fun.” After weighing the options, she and her family decided to drive out of state and stay at a hotel near a beach that will not be packed with visitors. If you are still trying to figure out what kinds of risks you are willing to take, an online risk calculator can help. Is it safe to travel? Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has spent the better part of a year discouraging nonessential travel to prevent further virus transmission, recently the agency announced that fully vaccinated people can now travel safely on mass transportation, including planes, in the United States. But at a White House news conference announcing the new guidance, CDC officials hedged, saying they would prefer that people avoid travel because of the rising number of coronavirus cases, even though domestic travel is considered “low risk” for those who are fully vaccinated. Most of the experts we spoke with plan to drive to their destinations, in part because their children are not vaccinated. Sadie Costello, an occupational and environmental epidemiologist at the School of Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley, has two road trips planned: a camping trip with friends where the adults are vaccinated and the kids are not, and a family trip to a rental vacation house with a private pool. “It’s a balance between COVID safety and mental health,” said Costello, who has two children, ages 10 and 14. If your family does decide to fly, take precautions to lower the risk of getting infected. While traveling, make sure that everyone in your group 2 and older wears a mask, stay 6 feet away from people outside your household, avoid crowds and wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. The CDC recommends that all unvaccinated people get a COVID test one to three days before any trip and again three to five days after it is over. They should also self-quarantine for seven days after a trip if they get tested and for 10 days if they do not get tested, the agency said. Shorter flights where passengers remove their masks less often for snacks or drinks are most likely safer, the experts said. “The few instances of documented transmission on airplanes were long flights,” said Dr. Arthur L. Reingold, head of the epidemiology division at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Public Health. The experts we spoke with are not planning to travel abroad, in part because cases continue to surge in many part of the world and because there are strict protocols for reentering the United States. Where should you stay? You don’t necessarily need to sequester in your hometown, go camping or rent a house with a private pool like you might have done last year — although those are all fine, lower-risk options. Hotels or resorts can be safe for families, too, provided that you ask yourself a crucial question: Can you take the right precautions and keep distance between your family and other people while you are there? Think about the various spots within a hotel or its surroundings where you or your family would be most likely to get infected, suggested Dr. Abraar Karan, an internal medicine physician at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. It might be in a crowded elevator, an indoor restaurant or the lobby. If you are traveling with people who are not fully vaccinated, try to avoid these areas as much as possible, he said. Whitney R. Robinson, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is hoping to vacation in South Carolina this summer with relatives she has not seen for more than a year — provided that case numbers are low. She plans to do mostly outdoor activities during the trip and said she and her kids, who are 2 and 6, will avoid indoor dining or long, lingering meals. But Robinson has already started imagining other potential scenarios: If it rains, for example, they can gather indoors but will open all the windows. When indoors, “I’ll probably try to wear masks and have my kids wear masks,” she said. If you’re staying at a resort and plan to use a kids club that provides child care and organized activities, be sure to ask a lot of questions beforehand, the experts advised. Ideally, you would want the kids to wear masks, play in small groups at least 6 feet apart from one another and spend most of the time outdoors. “It’s similar to a school environment — but with the big difference that it’s bringing together people from totally different networks from all around the world,” Robinson said. “Personally, it’d be a ‘no’ from me.” Do you need masks while vacationing outdoors? If you are outdoors in a crowded place where your family cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from people outside your household, wearing a mask is still a good idea for your kids and yourself, too, even if you are fully vaccinated. But if you are outdoors and can maintain distance from other people, the risk of infection is very low if you choose not to wear a mask outdoors, regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not, the experts said. “If you’re more than 6 feet from somebody outdoors, I don’t think your mask is going to make that much of a marginal difference at that point, because the risk is already so low,” Karan said. “The pool is a question mark,” Smith said, adding that most of her vacation will be spent at the beach. “If it’s very crowded, we won’t be going into it.” What if you need to change your mind? All the experts we spoke with said you should be prepared to pivot if infections are on the rise. “Surges may result in more restrictions,” which could be local or more widespread and could affect mass transit, said Karen Edwards, chair of the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, Irvine. “If you are set on travel that would include flying to specific destinations, including international destinations, then I would be prepared to change those plans and have a backup that would still give you and your family a much-needed break and change of scenery,” she added. Nuzzo agreed that everyone should be aware of the possibility of a fourth surge, but she remained optimistic. “My mental picture of the summer is that we’re going to be in a much better place than we are now,” she said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks Republican-backed purge of voter rolls

    Court ruled Friday that the state elections commission should not remove from the rolls voters flagged as possibly having moved, something Democrats fought and conservatives have prioritized achieving for nearly two years.

  • Deal reached to allow Georgia battery plant completion

    The deal between the rival South Korean battery makers means President Joe Biden will not have to decide whether to overrule an International Trade Commission decision.

  • Brazil's virus outlook darkens amid vaccine supply snags

    April is shaping up to be Brazil’s darkest month yet in the pandemic, with hospitals struggling with a crush of patients, deaths on track for record highs and few signs of a reprieve from a troubled vaccination program in Latin America's largest nation. The Health Ministry has cut its outlook for vaccine supplies in April three times already, to half their initial level, and the country’s two biggest laboratories are facing supply constraints. Brazil's seven-day rolling average has increased to 2,820 deaths per day, compared with the global average of 10,608 per day, according to data through April 8 from Johns Hopkins University.

  • Major U.S. Stock Indexes Plow Higher with S&P 500, Dow Closing at Records

    U.S. Stocks linked to the recovering economy led the gains again amid the accelerating vaccine rollout.

  • Seven takeaways from Biden's budget proposal: defense, immigration, climate

    Federal discretionary spending is up by 8.4% compared to 2021 levels, excluding emergency funding, to $1.52 trillion, with a focus on health, education and climate. About two-thirds of the massive budget is "mandatory" spending for benefits like Social Security and Medicare. Because it is lower than former President Donald Trump's 2022 projections, it may also anger Republican defense hawks pushing for more spending.

  • Rain wins again; Martinsville to have doubleheader Sunday

    Rain forced the postponement of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway after just 42 laps Saturday night, setting up a doubleheader Sunday. Denny Hamlin passed pole-sitter Joey Logano just four laps into the race and led the rest of the way until light drizzle intensified and the drivers were told to come down pit road for a red flag delay. Conditions on the track were good, but pit road was very wet.

  • Angels wait out long rain delay and long review, then are crushed by Blue Jays

    The Angels waited out a rain delay that pushed back the first pitch by more than 2½ hours and then were crushed 15-1 by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

  • Erne gets shootout winner, Red Wings beat Hurricanes 5-4

    Adam Erne scored in the seventh round of the shootout as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Saturday night. Erne also scored his team’s last goal in regulation, giving him four goals in the last six games. “It has been going well lately,” Erne said.

  • Tatum's career-high 53 help Celtics top T-Wolves 145-136

    The only regret Jayson Tatum had about his first career 50-point game was that his 2-year-old son wasn't there to see it. “It just means I’ll have to do it again someday," Tatum said. Tatum scored a career-high 53 points — including 18 in the fourth quarter and overtime — and the Boston Celtics held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 145-136 on Friday night.

  • The Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes battle into a shootout at PNC Arena

    The Canes and Wings couldn’t settle things in overtime, and it took seven players in a shootout before a winner emerged.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Spring weather spurs searches for golf, gardening, hiking, boating, ziplining, water parks

    Google research reveals Americans want roller skates, hiking boots, gardening tools, golf clubs, and other gear as they go in search of fresh-air fun.

  • David Hogg Steps Back from Company He Founded to Compete with Mike Lindell’s MyPillow

    Parkland shooting survivor and gun-control advocate David Hogg on Saturday announced he would step back from his role in the pillow company he started to compete with conservative Mike Lindell’s MyPillow. The 20-year-old wrote in a tweet that he had “resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC” effective immediately. “The reasons for my departure rest entirely with me and my own personal commitments and I truly wish [co-founder William LeGate] nothing but the best,” he wrote. 7: Effective immediately, I have resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC. I want to thank Will for his partnership and wish him absolutely nothing but success with the future of Good Pillow. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021 He said he would leave it to LeGate to carry out their goal of creating “an ethical company that produces products that people need while creating good union paying jobs and supporting social causes at the same time.” “Over the next several months, I will be taking some time to focus on my studies in college and advance the gun violence prevention movement with March For Our Lives and personally,” said Hogg, who is a student at Harvard University. Hogg, first announced in February that he was partnering with LeGate, a tech entrepreneur, on the venture which he believes would offer “progressive competition,” to Lindell’s MyPillow. He claimed they could put Lindell out of business. Shortly thereafter Hogg, who was a student during the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, announced he would take a leave of absence from his role as a board member for March For Our Lives. For his part, Lindell had welcomed the challenge, telling Axios at the time that there is “nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.” It has been a pleasure working with you, David. I cannot wait to see what you do in the future & we will be sending you pillows from the first batch! — William LeGate (ig: @legate) (@williamlegate) April 10, 2021 LeGate responded to Hogg’s tweets on Saturday, saying “It has been a pleasure working with you, David.” “I cannot wait to see what you do in the future and we will be sending you pillows from the first batch,” he added.

  • Florida cops who responded to a noise complaint at house party 'cowered away' after finding out their boss was a guest

    Police officers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were responding to a noise complaint at a party when they were told their boss was a guest.

  • Matt Gaetz thought he could 'do what he wanted' with women's nudes, a colleague said. That's not how it works.

    When Florida passed a bill that would ban nonconsensual pornography, only two lawmakers voted against it. One of them was Rep. Matt Gaetz.

  • Trump spent several minutes insulting 'dumb son of a b---h' Mitch McConnell during a rambling speech to GOP donors at Mar-a-Lago, say reports

    Former President Donald Trump took aim at Senate Minority Leader for his lack of support during his February impeachment trial, Politico reported.

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp claims the MLB's voter restriction laws boycott will be a major blow to minority-owned businesses

    Critics of the MLB's boycott of Atlanta following new voting laws claim it will cost Black-owned businesses $100 million.