Fed's Powell: U.S. leading global recovery, could help lift laggards like Europe

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve's Powell speaks at a U.S. House committee hearing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Burns
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Dan Burns

(Reuters) - The U.S. economy appears set to leave other developed markets in the dust this year with the largest annual growth spurt in decades, new Federal Reserve forecasts indicate, but that divergence is not worrying to the central bank's top official.

If anything, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sees a greater likelihood the strong U.S. rebound from the coronavirus pandemic will help jump-start those still struggling to find their footing, such as Europe, rather than those weak showings overseas impeding the domestic recovery.

"U.S. demand, very strong U.S. demand, as the economy improves, is going to support global activity as well, over time," Powell said on Wednesday in a news conference following the Fed's latest two-day policy meeting. "When the U.S. economy is strong that strength tends to support global activity as well, so that's one thing."

Powell's comments came as he was asked about sharply contrasting outlooks that have emerged in recent weeks, in particular between the United States, where the vaccine rollout is on pace and federal relief spending approved in the last few months totals nearly $3 trillion, and Europe, where the inoculation effort is lagging and relief funds approved months ago remain in limbo.

Fed policymakers on Wednesday were the latest to weigh in, forecasting U.S. gross domestic product would surge by 6.5% in 2021 - its fastest rate since the 1980s. That is a 2.3 percentage-point improvement in this year's outlook from their previous forecasts in December and would mark a stunning 10-point swing upward from 2020's 3.5% decline should the economy live up to the new expectation.

By contrast, Powell's transatlantic counterpart, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, said last week the euro zone economy would likely contract in the first quarter. ECB staff forecasts peg growth in the bloc at 4% in 2021.

"I don't worry for the near term - I mean, I'd love to see Europe growing faster, I'd love to see the vaccine rollout going more smoothly - but I don't worry too much about us in the near term, because we are on a very good track, very strong fiscal support coming, now vaccination going quickly, and cases coming down," Powell said. "I think we are at a good place."

The divergence is not just with Europe. A Reuters poll last month estimated Japan, too, would suffer a contraction in the first quarter and that fiscal-year 2021 growth would come in at just 3.6%.

"We are having diverging recoveries here, as we did after the last crisis," Powell said. "In this case, as well as the other one, the U.S. recovery is leading the global recovery."

Powell said he is not worried that U.S. growth will be fleeting or that this year's projected outperformance was in effect stealing from output in later years. Indeed, Wednesday's Fed policymaker forecasts showed a slight upgrade in the outlook for 2022 as well, to 3.3% from 3.2%.

"It's all ahead of us, when the data should get stronger fairly quickly and remain strong for some time here," he said.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider in Washington, Ann Saphir in Berkeley, Calif., and Jonnelle Marte in New York; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil Lifts Key Rate Faster Than Expected to Tame Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil delivered its largest interest rate hike in more than a decade and signaled another increase in its next meeting as policy makers rush to tame above-target inflation even as the economy weakens amid a devastating new wave of the pandemic.The central bank on Wednesday lifted the Selic by 75 basis points to 2.75%, as expected by only one analyst in a Bloomberg survey. Most of them forecast a half-point increase. It’s Brazil’s first rate increase since 2015, which boosted the inflation-fighting credentials of the bank’s chief, Roberto Campos Neto.In a hawkish move, the bank’s board also said it will boost the Selic rate another 75 basis points in its May meeting “unless there is a significant change in inflation projections or in the balance of risks.”Bank members “consider that the current conditions ceased to prescribe an extraordinarily stimulus,” the central bank said in a statement. Therefore it “decided to start a process of partial normalization by reducing the extraordinary degree of monetary stimulus.”The bank’s strategy seems to be to deliver aggressive interest rate hikes without completely removing the monetary stimulus to the economy, economists said.“A partial normalization means the central bank doesn’t intend to move straight away to a neutral rate, which the bank suggested in December to be around 3% in real terms,” said Roberto Secemski, a Brazil economist at Barclays Plc.Read More: Brazil Pushed Toward Tighter Money After Letting Virus Run LoosePolicy makers are reacting to mounting signs that inflation is roaring back in Latin America’s largest economy. While the cost of commodities such as oil is rising globally, concerns about excessive public spending are weakening the real and adding to price pressures. Analysts surveyed by the central bank have raised their 2021 inflation calls for 10 straight weeks despite uneven growth.Annual inflation spiked to a four-year high of 5.2% in February, above this year’s target of 3.75%. Complicating matters further, Brazil’s real has plunged roughly 7% this year, the biggest drop among major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. A weaker exchange rate fans consumer prices by making imports more expensive.Read More: Higher Emerging-Market Rates in 2021, Some ExceptionsLast week, Brazil’s congress backed a second, smaller round of aid payments aimed at helping the nation’s poor ride out the coronavirus crisis. With the virus death toll hitting records, authorities in populous states such as Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo are imposing the harshest restrictions yet on commerce.(Update with comment from economist in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia Stocks Set to Gain on Dovish Fed; Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks looked poised to climb Thursday after U.S. equities and bonds rallied on the Federal Reserve’s projections for rates to remain near-zero through 2023.U.S. equity futures edged up, following a fresh record close for the S&P 500 Index as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s tolerant stance on inflation and the recent rise in bond yields. Consumer discretionary and industrial sectors led the benchmark index’s gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at an all-time high. Futures climbed in Japan and Hong Kong, and were little changed in Australia.Yields on shorter-dated Treasuries eased as the central bank pushed back on the market’s more aggressive rate-hike projections. The 10- and 30-year benchmarks also subsided from intraday peaks that marked their highest levels in over a year. The dollar weakened versus most major peers.Markets were braced for a more hawkish tone from the Fed, given the substantial improvement in the economic outlook since its last set of projections in December. Heightened concerns about inflation risks had driven bond yields sharply higher and spurred a rotation from growth stocks to value shares. While the central bank raised its economic outlook, the renewed emphasis on continued policy support has reassured investors.“The Fed was optimistic on the economic outlook and dovish on policy -- risky asset nirvana,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale.Read: Fed Keeps Zero-Rate Outlook, Sees Inflation Bump Short-LivedElsewhere, WTI oil was steady after U.S. crude stockpiles topped half a billion barrels and the International Energy Agency said global supplies are plentiful. Bitcoin climbed past $58,000.These are some key events this week:Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.StocksS&P 500 futures edged up 0.1% as of 7:03 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3%.Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.7%.CurrenciesThe yen traded at 108.83 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.4857 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.5%.The euro was at $1.1983.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries gained 2 basis points to 1.64%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield added three basis points to 1.75%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was at $64.64 a barrel.Gold rose 0.2% to $1,748.86 an ounce.(The 10-year yield was corrected in an earlier version of this story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • E-commerce will soon be a trillion-dollar industry in the US

    As online sales reach new heights, retailers are having to adapt, or they risk losing customers to better-prepared competition.

  • S&P 500 and Dow end at record highs after Fed projects stronger economy

    The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs on Wednesday after the Fed predicted a fast economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and said it would maintain its interest rate at close to zero. It was the first time the Dow closed above 33,000 points. In its statement following its two-day policy meeting, the Federal Reserve projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down, and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come.

  • PagerDuty tops $200 million in annual sales

    Revenue popped 29% to $59.3 million from $45.9 million a year ago. For the fiscal year, PagerDuty topped $200 million ($213.6 million), and forecast first-quarter sales of $61 million to $63 million, up 23% to 27% year-over-year.

  • New Zealand Economy Contracts, Denting V-Shaped Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s economy contracted in the final three months of 2020, denting its V-shaped recovery from a pandemic-induced recession.Gross domestic product fell 1.0% from the third quarter, when it expanded a revised 13.9%, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. Economists forecast a 0.2% gain. From a year earlier, the economy shrank 0.9% against expectations of 0.5% growth.New Zealand now faces the prospect of a double-dip recession. The economy recovered quickly from its initial slump, driven by a wave of fiscal and monetary stimulus and the nation’s success in battling Covid-19. But the border remains closed to foreigners, crippling the tourism industry during the vital summer months, and many businesses have put investment and hiring plans on hold.“A second recession is imminent as GDP is bound to decline in the first quarter,” said Ben Udy, Australia & New Zealand Economist at Capital Economics in Singapore. “Electronic card transactions fell in January and February, and the week-long lockdown in Auckland in March means a decline in consumption is all but confirmed.”The New Zealand dollar dipped immediately after the GDP report before recovering to trade little changed. It bought 72.47 U.S. cents at 11.18 a.m. in Wellington.The sustainability of New Zealand’s recovery had been questioned in light of the border closure and the slow distribution of vaccines. Six of 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg tipped a contraction in the quarter while the Reserve Bank last month projected zero growth, saying that ongoing uncertainty is expected to constrain business investment and household spending.The central bank has slashed interest rates and embarked on quantitative easing and term lending programs to drive down borrowing costs. That’s put a rocket under the housing market, with prices soaring to fresh records. The government is preparing a package of measures to rein in speculators, which it is expected to announce next week.Other DetailsThe fourth-quarter contraction was driven by construction, manufacturing and farm output, the statistics agency said.Manufacturing output fell 0.7% from the third quarterFarm production slowed 2%Construction dropped 8.7%, led by non-residential building and heavy engineeringHousehold consumption rose 1.1% as services spending offset a decline in purchases of goodsInvestment fell 1.4%, led by commercial construction, plant and equipmentExports fell 1.1% reflecting less tourist spending, while imports surged 9.1%GDP per capita fell 1.2%(Updates with details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DHS chief Mayorkas avoids calling migrants at border a 'crisis' when pressed during House hearing

    "I'm not spending any time on the language that we use," he said. "I'm spending time on the operational response to the situation at the border."

  • PagerDuty (PD) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    PagerDuty (PD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 41.67% and 3.19%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dow Jones Falls As Nasdaq Rallies; Apple Stock Up As Tech Rebounds; Moderna Pops On This

    The Dow Jones fell in mixed trading. Apple stock and Microsoft stock rose as tech rebounded. Moderna stock got a shot in the arm amid Covid-19 vaccine news.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at record high after Fed projects stronger economy

    The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs on Wednesday after the Fed predicted a fast economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and said it would maintain its interest rate at close to zero. In its statement following its two-day policy meeting, the Federal Reserve projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down, and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come.

  • Treasury Yields Ease as Fed’s Powell Reiterates Easy-Money Plans

    More officials now predict that the Federal Reserve will raise rates in 2023, but Fed chief says markets will be warned well in advance of policy tightening.

  • ViacomCBS, Discovery shares decline after recent records

    Shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery Inc tumbled on Wednesday, pausing a rally that has seen the stocks soar this year on increased appetite for value names, newly launched streaming services and an unwinding of bearish investor bets. ViacomCBS Class B shares last traded down 4.4% at $92.02 after hitting a record of $101.97 on March 15. ViacomCBS and Discovery have gained 146% and 142% year-to-date, respectively, as investors piled into undervalued names on expectations of a broader reopening of the U.S. economy while also eyeing direct-to-consumer streaming services that could help the more traditional media companies compete against newer rivals.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. talking to several countries about extra COVID-19 vaccine -Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States is in talks with several countries about who will get any extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines. "We’re talking with several countries already," Biden told reporters as he left the White House to promote his coronavirus stimulus package in Pennsylvania. Biden has promised to make sure every American has access to a vaccine before giving any to other nations.

  • China chipmaker SMIC to invest in $2.35 billion facilities in Shenzhen

    SMIC, China's largest chipmaker, said in a exchange filing that Shenzhen government company Shenzhen Major was expected to take a stake of no more than 23% in its subsidiary SMIC Shenzhen, the intended operator of the project, under a framework cooperation agreement, with SMIC retaining around 55%. "The company and Shenzhen government will jointly drive other third-party investors to complete the remaining capital contribution," it said. The venture will give Shanghai-based SMIC, which was blacklisted by the United States in December, much-needed extra production capacity amid a global chip shortage as the COVID-19 pandemic drives up demand for electronics, such as laptops and phones.

  • Doctor on deadlier COVID variant, vaccine for pregnant women

    A new study published in the journal Nature found that people infected with the COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K. have a 61% higher risk of dying. Dr. Neeta Ogden spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about that, plus evidence that newborn babies may get protective antibodies from mothers vaccinated during pregnancy.

  • Lordstown Discloses SEC Inquiry Over Short-Seller Report

    Lordstown reported progress on an electric pickup truck and a new van, after a short seller accused it of misleading investors.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift sideways after reaching record highs

    Stock futures opened roughly flat Wednesday evening following another record-setting session on Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve signaled it would retain its dovish monetary policy tilt as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki says there's 'no question' Trump's rhetoric about COVID-19 led to 'elevated threats' against Asian Americans

    Her remarks come as authorities investigate two Atlanta-area massage-parlor shootings that killed 8, including 6 Asian women.

  • Tanzania's President John Magufuli dead at 61

    Tanzania's President John Magufuli, one of Africa's most prominent coronavirus sceptics, has died aged 61, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday after a more than two-week absence from public life that led to speculation about his health. She said he died from the heart disease that had plagued him for a decade. Officials denied on March 12 that he had fallen ill and on Monday the vice president urged Tanzanians not to listen to rumours from outside the country and said it was normal for a human being to be checked for the flu or fever..

  • Britain's health minister rebuffs EU criticism on AstraZeneca vaccine exports

    Britain has a legal right to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, which it helped to fund and develop, health minister Matt Hancock on Wednesday, in a sharp rebuke to criticism from the European Union that Britain has not been exporting the shots. European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen earlier threatened to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens, airing frustration over a lack of deliveries from AstraZeneca in Britain.