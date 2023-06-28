Feds to probe deeper into problem of missing, murdered Indigenous people

Jun. 28—The federal government will step up its efforts to combat the grim problem of Indigenous people who are murdered or go missing with no suspects arrested.

The U.S. Justice Department will add 10 staffers in five regions across the country, including a federal agent in New Mexico, to bolster an outreach program to improve policing of violent crimes and abductions that have often gone unsolved through the decades.

Building relationships among federal, state, local and tribal authorities and community leaders is essential to move past cultural barriers and tackle this crisis, U.S. Attorney Alex Uballez told a special commission Wednesday in Albuquerque.

"No amount of investigation, prosecution or years in prison will bring back a murdered loved one," Uballez said. "It's only through outreach, through education, prevention, that we truly confront this crisis."

Still, Uballez said some progress has been made with law enforcement in tribal communities, noting in the past year there's been an 83% increase in prosecutions for violent crimes.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has estimated 4,200 unsolved cases nationally of murdered and missing Native Americans, though it's likely to be an undercount. In October, the FBI released a list of 192 Indigenous people missing in New Mexico and Navajo Nation.

