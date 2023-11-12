Feds Probe Whether Eric Adams Cleared Way for Turkish Consulate

The FBI is currently investigating whether New York City Mayor Eric Adams pushed the New York Fire Department to approve a high-rise to be used for the Turkish government’s consulate despite building safety concerns. The embattled mayor allegedly intervened with the headquarters shortly after Adams won the Democratic mayoral primary and while he was the Brooklyn borough president. Adams first contacted then-Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro in 2021 and asked that the Turkish government be allowed to occupy the high-rise on a temporary basis at least even though the building had yet to be opened because of safety issues, The New York Times reports. The FBI is continuing to investigate the intervention as part of a larger corruption case into a potential conspiracy between Turkey and Adams’ 2021 campaign. His electronic devices were seized by authorities last week.

Read it at New York Times

Read more at The Daily Beast.