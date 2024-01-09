Feds push for alcohol detection in new vehicles
Feds push for alcohol detection in new vehicles
Used car prices tumbled 7% in 2023, the second year in a row of falling prices in the sector after a massive pandemic-era run-up.
Kia is following up a strong year for its passenger EVs by sharing what it wants to do for businesses looking to go electric. The Korean automaker just unveiled at CES 2024 a forthcoming lineup of electric vans, trucks, ride-hailing and last-mile delivery vehicles all set to be built on a new modular platform. The company announced during the Monday press conference that is has formed a global partnership with Uber, according to Pierre-Martin Bos, vice president of Kia's new so-called PVB business division.
ABL Space Systems is looking to raise up to $100 million in new funding, and has just closed over $40 million, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It’s the first indication that ABL has raised venture funding since October 2021, when the launch company closed $200 million at a $2.4 billion valuation. Since its founding in 2017, ABL has raised $420 million from investors, including T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Management and Lockheed Martin Ventures.
Late Model Restorations changes the oil on a 2024 Ford Mustang, showing some finicky underbody panels and betting Ford will improve the procedure for 2025.
Edmunds's study of auto loan terms for 2023 found monthly payments and lengths hit record highs in Q4, but there was good news for new car buyers.
Waymo has announced that its Waymo One driverless cars will be hitting the highways in Phoenix soon. The driverless vehicles were already on regular Phoenix streets.
VinFast, Vietnam's electric vehicle manufacturer, plans to initially invest $500 million to set up an integrated facility in India and break into the world's third-largest automobile market. The memorandum of understanding with the state government of Tamil Nadu, unveiled on Saturday, earmarks an investment of up to $2 billion, the company said without giving a concrete timeframe. The Indian southern state is a major center for automobile manufacturing with production facilities of prominent companies such as BMW, Hyundai, and Renault-Nissan, alongside electric vehicle manufacturers, including BYD from China and India-based Ather Energy and Ola Electric that specialize in making electric two-wheelers.
Aurora and automotive supplier Continental have wrapped up the first phase of a more than $300 million project to mass produce autonomous vehicle hardware for commercial self-driving trucks. The two companies said Friday that the design and system architecture of an autonomous vehicle hardware kit is now complete.
The average car in the U.S. weighs 1,000 pounds more than it did a few decades ago, but reversing that trend would be no easy task.
The EV startup spent much of December aiming to meet an internal sales goal of between 100 and 200 vehicles a day in North America, where the bulk of its inventory and sales efforts are. Fisker fell well below that target, often selling just one to two dozen of its Ocean SUVs a day here, according to the documents, which were provided by a source who was granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information. Fisker is delivering its SUVs in a number of European countries, and contract manufacturer Magna Steyr builds them in Austria.
Autonomous delivery startup Nuro has struck a deal with safety-focused software company Foretellix to help with virtual testing of its automated driving system, in a bid to cut R&D costs while still pushing the technology forward. The partnership, which the companies are set to announce later Thursday, comes in the wake of a tumultuous stretch for Nuro. The delivery startup, once a buzzy darling of the AV industry that raised more than $2 billion from high-profile investors such as Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Company and Google, has cut its workforce twice in the past 18 months, including a restructuring in May 2023 that saw Nuro shift away from planned commercial operations.