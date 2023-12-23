Here's Why DJ Envy Could Be Arrested

DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club may be arrested if he refuses to comply with a subpoena in a bankruptcy involving his former business partner Cesar Pina. Per legal documents, Envy—whose real name is Raashaun Casey—has been given until Jan. 8 to produce all documents requested by a court-appointed trustee in charge of Pina’s company Whairhouse LLC.

The company filed bankruptcy four months ago. If Envy doesn’t produce what is being asked, he may be arrested and taken to bankruptcy court in New Jersey for a mandatory deposition and possibly face other sanctions.

Pina, 45, pleaded not guilty and was released on a $1 million bond as well as electronic monitoring. Investors claimed Pina said he would rehab and flip a property. They were to receive a return of 30% of the profits within months.

Pina had reportedly conned investors to unknowingly buy into one property that generated him a profit of several millions dollars. However, they never saw a dime.



“Plain and simple, the defendant ran a fraudulent scheme,” said Tammy Tomlins, Special Agent in Charge of IRS – Criminal Investigation Newark Field Office.

“They falsely represented the nature of their business and lied about potential investment returns to bilk unsuspecting victims out of millions. Today’s arrest highlights IRS Criminal Investigation and our law enforcement partners’ commitment to investigate and prosecute unlawful behavior.”

His business associate, radio personality DJ Envy, helped promote the real-estate venture and is also being investigated. Per NBC 4, federal officers went to the iHeartRadio office where Envy is employed and removed electronic equipment as part of the investigation.

So far, Envy has not be charged in connection to the fraud. In addition, he claims to be innocent.

