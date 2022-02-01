Feds raid Royal Oak home of Homeland Security chief in alleged 'misconduct' probe

A cozy Royal Oak neighborhood turned into the epicenter of an alleged federal misconduct investigation when a team of agents raided a charming $600,000 green and white Colonial on the block.

A high-ranking Department of Homeland Security official lives there, though he's not talking.

His lawyer isn't saying much, either, beyond defending the reputation of his client: Homeland Security Special Agent in Charge Vance Callender, 49, who oversees federal investigations in Michigan and Ohio involving numerous crimes, including sex trafficking, child pornography and immigration matters.

“Special Agent-in-Charge Callender is a highly decorated federal law enforcement official whose security and reputation are our top priority. That said, some rumors about him online are incorrect. To the extent, Mr. Callender is required to enforce or defend his rights, he is prepared to do so," Callender's lawyer, Nick Oberheiden, said in a Tuesday statement to the Free Press.

Oberheiden did not elaborate on the "rumors" he referred to, and declined to comment on any pending federal investigation, stating: "I cannot comment on that issue."

According to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson, the case involves allegations of misconduct of some sort, as disclosed in this statement:

“As public servants working for a law enforcement agency, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) takes allegations of misconduct very seriously. Any allegations of misconduct are appropriately investigated, and any employee, regardless of rank or seniority, who has committed provable misconduct, will be held accountable."

The statement continued: "Where necessary, ICE works with federal and/or state and local law enforcement who may investigate such allegations. Per agency protocol, the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) will also review the allegations.”

ICE's statements come in the wake of a Friday raid of Callender's two-story home near downtown Royal Oak that had neighbors wondering what was going on. One neighbor, who asked not to be identified because she lives nearby, said she spotted the activity from her window and saw about 15 people coming in and out of the home.

The last people to leave came out with a briefcase and a manila envelope, said the neighbor, who approached the plainclothes agents.

"They said they were finishing up and they couldn’t tell me what it was (about)," the neighbor said. "I asked if they were the police, and they said, 'yes.' "

On Tuesday, no one came to the door of the home.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Homeland Security said it was preparing a statement regarding Callender, who was named head of Homeland Security investigations in Michigan and Ohio one year ago.

"With more than 24 years of law enforcement experience, proven leadership skills, and excellent credentials, I am confident that Mr. Callender’s selection to the Senior Executive Service will ensure the continued success of HSI Detroit,” acting ICE Director Matthew Albence said at the time of Callender's 2021 promotion.

Callender, a 24-year veteran of federal law enforcement was hired to supervise special agents who are charged with protecting national security by enforcing immigration and customs laws. Their jobs include investigating criminal organizations who profit from cross-border crimes, such as: drug smuggling, illegal exporting, money laundering, financial crimes, human smuggling, trafficking and child pornography.

At the time of his hiring, Callender said:

"Having done tours on both borders and abroad, I hope to bring a unique perspective that leverages global support and resources to my agent’s international investigations."

He continued: "I'm excited to move to the Midwest and work with the local communities, but even more excited to work with a team of special agents in the region that are already known to be some of the best in the country.”

Prior to his new Midwest job, Callender worked in San Antonio, where he oversaw the investigations of over 200 special agents throughout central and south Texas. He held leadership positions along both borders and overseas, including posts in New York and Jamaica.

According to the Department of Justice, Callender began his law enforcement career in 1995 as a sheriff’s deputy in Victoria County, Texas, and in 2001 he became a special agent with the U.S. Customs Service in McAllen, Texas. He holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Texas State University.

